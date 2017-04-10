Dyson launches new V7 cordless vacuum

Last updated 12 October 2017

Dyson’s V7 cordless vacuum is the most recent addition to its cordless range. It sits between the V6 and V8 cordless ranges, and offers a compromise between the two. It has some of the features we loved on the new V8 range, such as the dirt ejector mechanism, but Dyson claims that it also has 75% more power than the older V6 vacuums.

There are three variants of the new Dyson vacuum: the V7 Total Clean (£350), the V7 Animal (£300) and the V7 Motorhead (£370). The only difference between them is that the V7 Animal comes with an additional motorised tool suitable for homes with pets, while the V7 Total Clean also has Dyson’s ‘Fluffy’ soft roller head designed for better pick-up on hard floors.

If you were hoping that the new range might offer more affordable options, try our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews, as we’ve found some brilliant cordless models for less than £200.

Cordless Dyson reviews – see how the different models compare.

Dyson V7 vs Dyson V6 battery life

The key difference between the V7 and its cheaper predecessor is that you get an additional 10 minutes of vacuuming from the battery. This might sound like a lot, but this figure is based on using the V7 without the motorised turbo floorhead on.

It’s likely you’d be using this combination floorhead most often when cleaning your carpets or hard floors, rather than the handheld tools that use less battery power. This effectively means that the V7’s battery is likely to last for the same amount of time as the V6, even though it costs significantly more.

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners compared

We’ve tested all the models in the Dyson cordless family, including variants such as the V6 Fluffy and V8 Absolute. Below, you can see the key differences between the ranges, including the battery run-time claims.

Our tests have shown that the battery performance and charge time can actually be quite different to what Dyson claims. Check our Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to find out how these models measured up when we put them through our rigorous lab tests.

Stated run time (normal mode) Stated run time (turbo mode) Charging time Price (entry-level model) Dyson V6 20 minutes 6 minutes 3.5 hours £200 Dyson V7 30 minutes* 6 minutes 3.5 hours £370 Dyson V8 40 minutes* 7 minutes 5 hours £400

*Up to, depending on tool used.

All Dyson V7 and V8 models come with Dyson’s ‘hygienic dirt-ejector’ – this is a silicone collar inside the dust container that pushes out dust and dirt when you press the release lever. It can be handy, as the small dust capacity means you’ll need to empty the bin more often. We also found that, on older models such as the V6, dust can get trapped, making emptying the bin a messy job.

The V7 Absolute has additional filtration, which is claimed to capture allergens and dust particles so they don’t leak back out into your home once sucked up. You’ll also find this feature on the V6 Absolute and V8 models. See our Dyson V8 Absolute review for our verdict on how effective it is.

Overall, though, the new V7 models aren’t looking much cheaper than the V8 models. Ironically, we’ve seen the more powerful V8 Absolute on sale for £50 less than the V7 Total Clean, so if you went for the V7 you’d be paying extra just for the soft roller floor head, while missing out on extras like battery life and the dirt ejector.

Cordless vacuum cleaner reviews

We’ve reviewed more than 70 cordless vacuums from brands such as Bosch, Dyson, Gtech, Hoover and Vax. Our tests have revealed that the best cordless vacuums are almost as good as our top-scoring corded ones. But we have also found plenty of cordless vacuums that are so poor at cleaning that we’ve rated them as Don’t Buys to avoid.

Find out which models these are by checking our list of cordless vacuum cleaners to steer clear of.