We’ve tested 10 of the latest and most popular cordless phones from BT, Panasonic, Gigaset, iDect and Bintone and found a fair few differences between them. Two are Best Buy cordless phones which deliver excellent quality and bang for your buck, while one is a Don’t Buy that’s definitely not worth spending your money on.

The best of the bunch earned a 77% test score thanks to its clear sound, ease of use and long range. It also has an answering machine that’s easy to operate and call blocking capabilities to tackle nuisance callers. It can stop up to 50 specific numbers and immediately drops all calls that show up as no number. If a caller has been blocked then they can’t leave a voicemail message, saving precious space on your answering machine memory.

In comparison the least impressive cordless phone has a tiny range which is only suitable for the smallest of homes, and it’s not possible to purchase a signal booster to improve it. The screen is awful to read, as are the button labels, making this phone an effort to dial out on. The sound quality is poor and the ring volume is a low 59 decibels, so if you having hearing problems then this phone is best avoided.

Latest cordless phones on test

Binatone Shield 6015

With names such as Shield, Armour and Defence, Binatone cordless phones give the impression that they’re tough on nuisance calls. The Binatone Shield 6015 is a budget phone that costs £20 for a single handset, but it’s also available in a twin and triple-pack. It has call-blocking features and an answering machine, but how well do they work and what about this phone’s sound quality? Read our Binatone Shield 6015 review to see our full verdict.

BT 6590

BT has designed the 6590 in response to the widespread problem of nuisance calls. Just under the screen it has a red, shield-shaped button that you can press to end a call and permanently block the number from calling again. It’s a reasonably-priced £30, and it’s available in twin, triple and quad-handset packs. We took it to our lab and put it through a barrage of tests to see how well this phone performs. Take a look at our BT 6590 review to find out if it’s a Best Buy cordless phone.

Gigaset CL750A Go Sculpture

Cordless phones aren’t usually the most stylish, but Gigaset’s CL750A Go Sculpture bucks the trend with a sleek, ergonomically designed white handset, and matching gold and white horizontal base. It’s certainly good-looking as far as phones go, but is it a case of style over substance? Read our Gigaset CL750A Go Sculpture review to find out if its £70 price tag is justified.

Panasonic KX-TGH260

Panasonic’s KX-TGH260 has Bluetooth, which enables you to connect this cordless phone to your smartphone and use your landline to make and receive calls from your smartphone. It’s available in single, twin and triple handset packs and it sounds ideal for homes with poor mobile reception. But it costs £60 for a single handset so it’s not cheap. Head to our Panasonic KX-TGH260 review to see if it’s a good investment to make.

Philips XL495

With its large 1.9-inch screen and sizable tactile buttons, Philip’s XL495 cordless phone appears to be designed with ease of use in mind. It has a volume-boost button and it’s hearing-aid compatible. But none of that matters if the call and answering-machine sound quality aren’t any good. Find out whether this phone is one of our latest Best Buys by reading our Philips XL495 review.