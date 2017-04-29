The top credit cards for 0% on purchases available today

There’s never been a better time to enjoy interest-free spending than in today’s credit card market.

The longest deals last for two-and-a-half years, and many come with bonus schemes and rewards to make your spending even sweeter. With a few simple rules followed, it’s possible to reap the rewards of low-cost plastic for years to come.

We take a look at the 10 top credit cards for 0%-on-purchases and how they can work best for you – as well explaining the valuable protection you have by law when you spend on a credit card.

1. The AA’s 30 month Dual Credit Card

This card gives 30 months of interest-free purchases – the longest deal found in our price comparison table. The card also offers 0% for 16 months on balance transfers, but only if they’re made within the first three months of opening the card. A balance transfer fee of 2.89% applies.

Once the period comes to an end, you’ll be charged 18.9% APR on any outstanding balances.

2. Halifax’s 30 month Purchase Credit Card

Halifax’s offering could give you a helping hand with larger purchases with its 30-month 0% deal, after which you’ll pay 18.95% APR. You’ll also get 0% on balance transfers for six months, made in the first 90 days, for a 3% fee.

3. Halifax 29 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card

Broadly similar to the 30 Month Purchase Credit Card, this will give you 0% on purchases and balance transfers for 29 months, after which you’ll pay 18.95% APR . Balance transfers must be made within 90 days of opening, and a 3% fee applies.

4. Bank of Scotland’s 29 month Purchase and Balance Transfer Credit Card

You’ll be able to get 0% on all purchases and balance transfers for 29 months, then 18.95% APR applies. A balance transfer must be made within 90 days of opening the card, and comes with a 3% fee. Be aware that you can only manage this card online, not in branch or over the phone.

5. Lloyds Bank’s Avios Rewards Credit Card

This account comes with two cards – a Mastercard and an American Express card. They let you borrow for 29 months interest0free, after which there’s a representative APR of 23.7%.

This card comes with an air miles deal – you’ll get 1.25 Avios points when you spend £1 on the American Express card and 1.25% when you spend £5 on the Mastercard. The card fee is £24 a year and can be managed in branch and on the phone as well as online.

6. Lloyds Bank’s Choice Rewards Credit Card

This is another of Lloyds’ dual credit cards. Pay 0% on purchases for 29 months here and earn 10 Choice points and vouchers for every £1 of eligible spend on the Amex card and 10 points for every £5 spent on a Mastercard.

Choice points give you rewards such as vouchers, cashback or Avios points and comes with a representative APR of 23.7%. The card fee is £24 a year.

7. Lloyds Bank’s Platinum 29 month Purchase and Balance Transfer Credit Card

Pay 0% on purchases for 29 months and balance transfers made in the first 90 days. This can only be managed online, and comes with a balance transfer fee of 3% and you’ll pay 18.94% once the deal expires.

8. Sainsbury’s Bank’s Purchase Credit Card

Sainsbury’s offers 0% on purchases for 28 months. But if you’re a Sainsbury’s shopper, you’ll benefit from Nectar points when you spend on this card. After the interest-free deal expires, you’ll pay 18.95% APR.

Get two Nectar points per £1 spend on Sainsbury’s shopping or fuel, one point per £5 spent elsewhere, and 5,000 bonus Nectar points when you use your card to pay for your Sainsbury’s shopping or fuel at least four times in the first month from account opening. This deal ends on 21st May 2017.

9. Post Office Money’s Platinum Credit Card

The Post Office will give you 0% on purchases for 28 months and 0% on balance transfers for 18 months, with a fee of 2.89%. The interest rate reverts to 18.9% once the deals expire.

There are no fees for purchases made abroad and no cash fee when you buy Post Office travel money.

10. Virgin Money’s 28 month Purchase Credit Card

Get 0% on purchases for 28 months with Virgin, as well as 0% for 18 months on money transfers, which comes with a 3% fee. After the deals expire, you’ll pay 19.9% APR.

Virgin’s credit card comes with cashback when you shop online with over 250 top brands with its rewards scheme Virgin Money Back.

Why paying on plastic can protect you

The long interest-free deals available on these credit cards are a major perk, but there’s one other benefit that’s often overlooked when you pay on plastic – Section 75 protection.

Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act is a law that makes your credit card company jointly liable if something goes wrong with your purchase. If goods aren’t as described, or the firm you’re buying from goes bust before you get what you’ve paid for, you can reclaim your money from your credit card company.

It applies to purchases of between £100 and £30,000. But even if you only paid partially for something on your credit card – such as a holiday deposit – you can claim the full amount from your credit card company.

Find out more in our guide to Section 75.

