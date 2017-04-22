Which? reveals new Best Buy baby carriers

We’ve put the most popular baby carriers to the test and just published new reviews. Two baby carriers were so good we’ve named them Which? Best Buys.

The carriers just reviewed include two from Babybjorn (see the image above), the first baby carrier from popular parenting brand Stokke, the Manduca My Baby, Beco Gemini Carrier and Ergobaby 360 carrier.

Each one has been put through our new tests that include safety, durability and comfort, so you can be confident when you choose a Best Buy baby carrier.

To find out which we named Best Buys, browse the best baby carriers reviews.

Best baby carriers

A baby carrier can be a great addition to a new mum’s baby kit, especially if you have a little one that prefers to be carried instead, or if you just want to keep your baby close. A baby carrier lets you keep your hands free, but keeps your baby supported while being worn.

Some carriers have faced heavy criticism in the past for not holding a baby’s legs or hips in the best position, especially in a world-facing carry (where your baby sits in the carrier facing away from you).

The ‘M’ or ‘frog’ position, when the legs of your baby resemble an ‘M’, with knees higher than his or her hips, is widely recognised as the optimum position to help avoid any hip issues. Baby carrier manufacturers have responded to feedback, and we’ve seen developments to baby carriers to help create improved seating positions for your baby.

The best baby carrier will not only support your baby to help keep them in the best position, it should be easy to put on and take off, and be comfortable for you to wear.

Here are three of the most popular baby carriers we’ve just reviewed:

Babybjorn Carrier We

Babybjorn is probably the biggest name in the world of baby carriers. The We can be used from newborn up to around three years old, with three different carrying positions. It’s acknowledged by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute as a ‘hip-healthy’ baby carrier. It has a special position for newborns to be carried in, but there’s no front-carrying position on this baby carrier.

Read our review of the Babybjorn We.

Stokke MyCarrier

This colourful baby carrier is the first one from premium brand Stokke. It’s a structured three-in-one carrier that can be used with your newborn up until he or she reaches around three years old. It has three different carrying options, plus lots of adjustment options on offer. Stokke promises that it ‘grows with your child’.

Find out whether this impacts on how easy it is to use in our Stokke MyCarrier review.

i-Angel with hip seat

This eye-catching baby carrier and hip-seat has been spotted in John Lewis. i-Angel is a relatively new brand to the UK, but claims to be the ‘hippest way to carry’. You can carry your baby on your front, back or on your hip using the little hip seat included. It also comes with a sleep hood and dribble pads for the straps, which will no doubt come in handy.

Read our review of the i-Angel with hip seat.

Compare the rest of our baby carrier reviews.

How we test baby carriers

Our baby carrier reviews are unique, compared with others you’ll read. When we first tested baby carriers back in 2011, we focused on how comfortable they were for the wearer. Fast forward to 2017 and we’ve revamped our testing to include expert assessments on how comfortable and supportive the carriers are for your baby, as well as safety and durability checks, based on British Standards tests, to see if any rip, tear, break, or if there are any potential choking or strangulation hazards.

We’ve also enlisted help and advice from independent sling consultancies, the North East Sling Library and the Sheffield Sling Surgery, which worked with parent testers to try out slings and carriers with their babies and record their experiences.