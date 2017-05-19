Are cheap washing machines worth it?

Fancy specs and an enormous price tag don’t always mean a better washing machine. Our reviews have found that you can get a great model for less than £300.

This price will get you a basic washing machine with all the normal cycles, such as a cottons wash and a synthetics wash.

Spend more for a top-of-the-range model and you’ll get fancy extras, such as an auto dose, which measures the right amount of detergent for every load, so you don’t end up with soap residue on your laundry.

But is it worth splashing the cash or is staying simple the savvy thing to do? We’ve just published our latest washing machine reviews, including cheaper models from Zanussi and Logik, and pricier machines from Miele or Smeg.

Among our latest reviews are several models so good that we’ve named them Best Buy washing machines. But we’ve also discovered the worst washing machine we’ve seen in a while. So bad, in fact, that we’ve labelled it a Don’t Buy .

Here’s how the cheaper washing machines compare with their costlier counterparts:

Logik L912WM16 – £220

At £220, this Logik washing machine – available at Currys – has a 9kg capacity. That’s enough to suit the laundry needs of a medium-sized household (about two to three people). Although it’s quite basic, it does have a 15-minute quick wash and a delay-start option that gives you some laundry flexibility.

Find out if this is all you need and how well it washes in our Logik L912WM16 review.

Sharp ES-GFB6123W3 – £269

Mostly widely available through Currys and priced around £269, this 6kg-capacity Sharp washing machine is an ideal size for households of one or two people. The 30°C ‘small’ wash can get through a load in 15 minutes for those items you need regularly cleaned. Read more about how well it cleans in our Sharp ESGFB6123W3 review.

Zanussi ZWF81463W – £329

Zanussi claims that this washer claims is ‘no waste, no fuss’. Along with testing each machine to see how well it washes, rinses, and spins, we test for energy efficiency, water consumption and ease of use.

Discover whether this machine is as down-to-earth as the claims by checking out our Zanussi ZWF81463W review.

Miele WMF121 – £1,099

What price peace? This Miele washing machine has a quiet mode that should spare you from the thunderous roar that you may have experienced with some washers. But you’ll have to pay more than £1,000 to get it. Find out if it’s worth it in our Miele WDD030 review.

Smeg WMFABCR-2 – £1,159

There’s no denying the visual appeal of a retro-looking Smeg appliance. This washer, costing £1,159, may be easy on the eyes, but will it clean your clothes effectively? Read our Smeg WMFABCR2 review to find out whether this Smeg has both style and substance.

Latest washing machine reviews

We’ve just reviewed the latest, most popular washing machines for every budget. If your choice isn’t one of those above, follow the links below to read the full reviews of more popular washing machines:

Prices correct as of 18 May 2017.