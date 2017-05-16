Hozelock pressure washer tried by Which?

With the threat of hosepipe bans on the way, you may need to act quickly to get your patio cleaned and looking great for the summer. We tried out the new Hozelock Pico Power pressure washer to find out if it makes this task a pleasure or a chore.

Using a pressure washer is a quick and easy way to get your garden paving and furniture looking fresh and inviting and uses less water and elbow grease than a hosepipe and brush. Hozelock is a well-known name in the hosepipe market, but less familiar for its pressure washers.

The new Hozelock Pico is available with a patio-cleaner accessory (Pico Power 7921, £180) or without (Pico Power 7920, £150) at a price that puts it squarely in competition with some of our Best Buy pressure washers.

We were intrigued to try out the Pico pressure washer because it looks quite different to many others, with a squat body that houses a surprisingly powerful motor and plenty of storage space for its accessories including the hose reel.

Patio cleaning with the Hozelock Pico

When our pressure washer expert tried out the Hozelock Pico 7921 £180, she found that it has an unusually large patio cleaner that covered a lot of ground quickly.

You can also vary the height of the two cleaning wands in the patio cleaner to give you soft, medium and hard cleaning power too, which is not an option on many cheaper patio cleaners.

Which? pressure washer expert, Victoria Pearson said:

‘This machine delivers what I’d expect from a small domestic pressure washer; it cleans concrete quite well and has a genuinely distinctive design, which shows that Hozelock has thought about making it compact, easy to move around and simple to store the accessories so you don’t lose them. But there are some features of the Pico’s patio cleaner that mean it might not suit everyone’.

Pressure washers with patio cleaners

If you have a large area of patio, decking or block paving to clean, it’s worthwhile investing in a pressure washer with a patio-cleaner accessory. These hooded nozzles tend to clean more quickly than the normal spray lance and reduce the amount of spray that you create, so your house, borders or fences don’t end up splattered in mucky water.

In our lab tests we’ve found that some patio cleaners can be difficult to use because they don’t glide smoothly across the surface, so they leave behind circular marks. There can also be quite big differences in how good they are at cleaning.

We’ve recently improved our website to make it easier to find the pressure washers that include a patio cleaner in the price.

