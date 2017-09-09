Bank branch closures are occurring at a faster rate than ever, with 703 set to shut this year, new Which? research can reveal.

Some 461 branches closed in 2015, while 583 shut last year. The latest cull brings the total to 1,747 in three years.

This year, RBS Group will close 240 branches, including 199 NatWest and 41 Royal Bank of Scotland sites. Lloyds Bank will close 141 branches, while HSBC – which has reduced its network by a third since 2015 – will shut 117 branches.

The news comes after a British Bankers’ Association (BBA) report in July found almost 20 million people now bank on their mobile phone.

1,747 closures, mapped

Using data obtained through the banks directly and via their websites, we’ve mapped the 703 banks closing this year. We’ve also added the 1,000+ branches that closed in 2015 and 2016.

You can use the search bar to find your local area, filter between banks, or choose a year to see when branches closed, or are due to close.

Find out more: best and worst banks – see the results of our satisfaction survey

Is my local branch facing the axe?

Some areas have been affected more than others. The south-east had the highest number of bank branch closures in 2017, with 96 branches shutting. Meanwhile, the north-east is only losing 26 branches.

However, taken as proportion of the population of these regions, Wales and south-west England had the highest rate of closures, both with 1.7 closures per 100,000 residents.

At the local authority level, Cornwall will lose 16 banks this year, including nine Lloyds and five HSBC branches.

There are also 14 closures in the City of Edinburgh, including nine Royal Bank of Scotland sites.

The table below lists all the banks that have shut, or are due to shut, in 2017. You can search for your local authority or postcode to find closures near you.

New ways to bank

As branches continue to shut, consumers are increasingly moving to different methods of banking.

NatWest, for example, has recently introduced a personal bank at home service in which a ‘community banker’ visits the customer at home or at a local community centre.

It’s hoped the service will continue to offer a face-to-face banking service in rural areas where branches have shut.

July’s BBA report indicates that 20 million people banked on their mobile in 2016, up 11% on the previous year. It was also revealed that Brits logged onto their mobile banking app 4.9bn times, while 932m transactions were made using banking apps last year.