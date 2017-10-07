The latest digital camera results from the Which? test lab have uncovered a couple of great new Best Buys. Products put under the microscope include Canon’s lightest ever DSLR, and waterproof cameras that allow you to capture the action wherever you go.

Our tough camera assessment put five of the latest cameras to the test, including the waterproof compact cameras the Olympus Tough! TG-5 and Nikon Coolpix W300.

One Best Buy camera stood out from the pack this month, bringing together high image quality, a good optical zoom and a wide range of features that make it unique. It’s pretty simple to use as well, with improved menus and settings, meaning you’ll be snapping fantastic photos in no time.

Waterproof cameras are proving that they’re still great for capturing photos and video. They give you the best-quality shots from a rugged compact and are ideal for anyone wanting the best of all worlds: robustness, convenience, and image quality.

Below, we’ve picked out the most noteworthy models from this batch, and highlighted some key specifications and features that make these cameras worth considering.

Which? digital camera reviews

The full list of cameras just tested is listed below – click the model names to read our reviews:

Nikon Coolpix W300

The Coolpix W300 is a new flagship rugged and waterproof camera with impressive specs that will give some action cameras, like the GoPro Hero5, a run for their money. Specs-wise, the camera body is waterproof (30m), freezeproof (-10C), dustproof and shockproof (2.4m). It packs a 16Mp CMOS sensor, 5x optical zoom, 3-inch display screen, 4K video recording and built-in wi-fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Find out more in our full Nikon Coolpix W300 review.

Canon EOS 200D

The Canon EOS 200D is Canon’s long-awaited beginner DSLR camera. It’s the smallest and lightest Canon DSLR available right now, plus it’s designed to be easy for first-time photographers to get going with. Its affordable price and updated specifications mean this camera is likely to be a contender for your shortlist if you’re shopping for a DSLR. Read our Canon EOS 200D review to find out whether it achieved Best Buy status.

Fujifilm X100F

Described as an enthusiast’s camera, the new X100F includes the same sensor seen in the Fujifilm X-T2 and the Fujifilm X-T20. It’s a good size and weight for portability, and this style of camera is ideal for street photography. We also really liked the hybrid viewfinder, which offers the ability to shoot with an optical or electronic mode. However, the X100F is expensive. Has Fujifilm done enough to warrant an upgrade to this latest model? Read our in-depth Fujifilm X100F review for our expert opinion.