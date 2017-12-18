Best new vacuum cleaners revealed

We’ve tested nearly 20 of the latest vacuum cleaners and uncovered three brilliant Best Buys that will leave your home dust-free with the minimum of effort. You’ll need to choose wisely, though – we’ve also found three vacuums that are so poor we’ve named them Don’t Buys to avoid.

From cheap vacuum cleaners costing just £40, all the way up to premium models costing several hundred pounds, they’ve all been through our rigorous tests. And, not for the first time, we’ve found that spending more doesn’t guarantee good results. Our results reveal both a Best Buy and a Don’t Buy vacuum cleaner costing around £150-£200.



Dyson vs Shark – battle of the vacuum brands

We’ve just tested Dyson’s flagship new upright vacuum, the EU-ban-friendly Dyson Light Ball, along with the first cordless vacuum to launch in the UK from US brand Shark. Find out what these vacuum cleaners offer below:

Dyson Light Ball, £190

There are two vacuum cleaners in the Light Ball range: the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor and the Dyson Light Ball Animal, which comes with an additional mini pet turbo tool. The Multi Floor costs £190, while the Animal is a little pricier at £230.

Both are significantly cheaper than Dyson launches we’ve seen in recent years, which have been known to top £400. As well as complying with new EU rules on maximum motor size, noise levels and durability, Dyson claims that the Light Ball is lighter and better able to pick up both small and larger debris, with dedicated suction settings for different floor types.

Can it beat previous Dyson scores, and rivals from the likes of Miele, Vax and Hoover? See our vacuum cleaner reviews to compare these and hundreds of other models.

Shark DuoClean Flexology Cordless, £270

The Shark DuoClean range of vacuum cleaners have flexible wands that allow you to clean under low furniture. It also means you can fold down the vacuum for quick and easy storage. The floorhead has two spinning brush bars, one of which is a soft roller designed to push debris into the path of the vacuum, and there are LED headlights on the front to light up dusty corners.

Prices start at £270 for the most basic model and rise to £450 for the premium versions. On the more expensive models you get extra cleaning tools and two batteries, so you can simply swap them over if you run out of juice mid-clean.

We’ve been impressed with some Shark vacuums in the past, but does this translate to its new cordless offerings? See our Shark cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to find out.

Should you buy a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Three of the cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve just tested are so bad that we’ve made them Don’t Buys. And that’s on top of the record 11 Don’t Buys we found in our last tests in August 2017. One model only sucked up 19% of the fine dust we embedded in carpets during testing. The worst model we’ve tested overall managed just 10%.

Although poor cordless vacuums are common, that isn’t to say they’re all bad. We’ve uncovered Best Buys from £200 that will deliver a similar level of cleaning to the very best plug-in models. So if you’re considering going cordless, make sure you check our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners first.

