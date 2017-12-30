Can a cordless steam iron make ironing easier?

We’ve just finished testing the Tefal FV6520 Freemove Air Cordless steam iron (£42), and our latest review is hot off the press.

This lightweight iron comes with a power base that fits flush onto your ironing board, so you can simply slide the iron onto it in one easy movement, rather than having to lift it up every time it needs to reheat.

It has plenty of features, including an anti-drip ceramic soleplate to prevent water dripping onto your clothes at low temperatures, and an anti-calc system to prevent limescale building up and clogging the steam vents.

It also has an automatic shut-off safety feature that turns off the iron if it hasn’t been moved for a few minutes, which is a useful bac- up to have in case you forget to turn it off as you rush out to work.

Cordless convenience

Cordless irons certainly sound convenient: there’s no cable to snag and crumple the areas that have just been ironed, and nothing to rub on your wrists while you work.

But in the past we’ve found that some cordless irons cool down too quickly, meaning you have to keep replacing them on their baseplate to reheat.

In theory, you’d simply pop the iron back on its base whenever you pause to reposition your garment on the board. In reality, you may find you have to do this rather too frequently, which makes ironing slow work. Read full reviews of our top cordless steam irons to find one that will make ironing easier, and ensure you don’t buy a dud.

Choose your features

As well as cordless irons, we also have new reviews for a selection of corded steam iron and steam generator irons, including all-in-one models that use the same temperature setting for all ironable fabrics. This means there’s no danger of scorching your clothes, and no need to sort your laundry into separate piles before you start work.

The Bosch TDS2140GB (£130), Bosch TDS2110GB (£120) and Philips GC6830/26 (£170) steam generators all have this useful feature, as does the Philips GC3929/66 (£90) steam iron.

The cheapest model we tested this time is the Sainsbury’s Purple 2000W stainless-steel steam iron (£12). At this price, you wouldn’t expect any fancy features, but it does have an anti-calc system and can be used to steam vertically to refresh suits on their hangers, for example.

The John Lewis Power Steam (£50) uses buttons and a digital display, rather than a dial, to select the temperature, and the display will tell you when it needs to be descaled.

If limescale builds up in your iron, it can block the steam vents and make the iron less steamy – and less effective. One of the irons we tested scaled up so quickly that it required cleaning 11 times in a 48-hour period – so make sure you opt for one that doesn’t require as much maintenance as this.

