Five statement fridge freezers and fridges for the show-off chef

Are you contemplating buying a new fridge freezer or fridge for 2018, but want something a bit different from the norm? Here are five models that will set you apart from the crowd and are sure to have visitors to your home talking and gawping.

LG GBF548GVDZH

This gold fridge freezer caught our eye when it passed through the lab in our most recent round of testing.

But looks aren’t everything, and with a recommended price of almost £1,000, what else do you get for your money? Well it’s frost-free, so you can forget about having to defrost the freezer by hand.

The freezer also has a fast-freeze setting, designed to provide a burst of power when you’re adding a large amount of fresh food to the freezer. While this setting will use more energy, the vacation mode should help you save energy while you’re away. It’s supposed the put the fridge on a warmer and more efficient setting when you’re on holiday and it’s mostly empty.

This fridge freezer also has a water dispenser with a refillable tank that doesn’t need to be plumbed in.

For peace of mind, there’s a child lock on the control panel, and there are also alarms to alert you if the fridge or freezer doors have been left open.

But you can get all these features on fridge freezers that cost a lot less than a grand. So if you’re shelling out for this flashy LG you’ll want to check whether the fridge and freezer are actually any good at keeping your food in the best possible condition. Read our review of the LG GBF548GVDZH to find out whether it’s the real deal or a case of fool’s gold.

Happy to stick with something a little less flamboyant? We’ve also just tested the latest, most popular freestanding, integrated and American-style fridge freezers, including models from AEG, Bosch and Hisense.

Head straight to our fridge freezer reviews to see the results of our latest tests and pick the perfect model for your budget.

Haier HB25 ‘China Girl’ fridge freezer

It takes a unique kind of person to have a fridge freezer that resembles an Oriental-themed dressing screen or wardrobe. But maybe that’s you. This particular design is the creation of British company Bespoke Fridges.

It’s taken the huge Haier HB25FSSAAA, which has a whopping 528 litres of usable space and is the tallest and widest fridge freezer we’ve ever tested, and transformed it into a thing of wonder.

The decorative design will add more than £1,000 to the price of an already expensive appliance, bringing the total close to £3,000. But can you really ever put a price on the feeling of walking into the kitchen and thinking you’re in a boudoir?

Smeg RF396RSIX

Was Santa good to you this Christmas? Maybe he left a cool £8,000 in your stocking. Well, that’s what it would take to pick up the RF396RSIX from Smeg’s new ‘Luxury’ range, which launched last month.

As you’d expect, this striking, stainless-steel frost-free fridge freezer is packed full of functions and features, and has a claimed total capacity of 684 litres. Sounds great, but this amount of space might not be what you actually get.

When we measure the storage capacity of a fridge freezer, we leave everything in place and tell you the amount of space you can actually use for storing groceries. Often, we find that usable volume is a fifth less than claimed net volume. For more on our in-depth testing, read our explanation of how we test fridge freezers.

The same model is featured in the main image at the top of this story, where you can see it paired with the 54-bottle capacity Smeg WF366LDX wine cooler, which also comes in at more than £8,000.

You needn’t pay that much for a wine cooler, though. If you’re looking for a home for your vintage whites and reds, be sure to check out our extensive guide on how to buy the best wine cooler before making your selection.

Smeg FAB28R-DG-TZ01OR

In 2016, the Italian manufacturer, Smeg, renowned for its retro-style products and varied colour schemes, teamed up with fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana for a Frigorifero d’Arte (Fridge of Art) project to produce 100 one-of-a-kind fridges, hand-painted by Sicilian artists.

Each unique painting captures elements of Sicilian folklore in rich colour and intricate detail. Approximately 240 hours of work went into each painting, which goes at least some way to justifying the extravagant selling price of approximately £30,000.

For that sort of money you’d want to be sure the fridge can, at the very least, maintain a steady temperature. Well, we’ve tested the model that was used as the base for each of the 100 unique pieces of art, and is also available in more than 30 other colour schemes. Read our full review of the Smeg FAB28 to see whether it’s a worthy host to these masterpieces of artistic skill.

Gorenje OBRB153BL

There’s nothing quite like a fridge to capture the free-living, bohemian, counter-culture, surfer-chic vibe of hitting the road in a VW campervan with a head full of dreams and no plan. Right?

Well, Gorenje really wanted you to think so when it partnered with Volkswagen to launch a campervan-inspired fridge in 2016. Also available in burgundy, the spacious fridge has an impressive A+++ energy rating and scored well for energy efficiency when we tested it.

But our tough tests obviously don’t stop there. We also check to see whether a fridge can cool quickly and maintain a stable temperature, and we let you know how easy it is to use and clean.

Read our review of this Gorenje fridge to see if it’s…err…groovy, man!

Fridge freezers and fridges: check before you buy

Whatever model you’re after, make sure you check the Tech Specs section of our fridge freezer reviews to check whether it has got a flame-retardant back.

Fridges, freezers and fridge freezers in the UK are backed with either metal, aluminium laminate or plastic. All meet current industry safety standards, but we’re no longer recommending products with non-flame-retardant plastic backs, because evidence suggests they can exacerbate the spread of fire. For more information, read our guide to fridge freezer safety.