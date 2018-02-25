If you’re considering a new camera, our recent digital camera reviews include some of the latest mirrorless models available.

Among the cameras tested this month is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G9, available in two different configurations – the G9M and G9L. The main difference between the two is the lens bundled with the camera. But are these Panasonic models good enough to be Best Buys? Find out by clicking through to our full reviews below.

Our latest batch of cameras also includes a model that has one of the fastest continuous-shooting speeds we’ve ever seen, without any compromise in the resolution.

DSLR and mirrorless camera reviews – discover the best camera for you, whatever your budget.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G9

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-G9 comes in two different lens bundles – the DMC-G9L (£2,019) and the DMC-G9M (£1,669). The ‘L’ notation represents the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm lens, while ‘M’ is for the Lumix G Vario 12-60mm lens. We’ve tested both configurations to find out which is best.

Designed to compete with the Fujifilm X-T2 and Nikon D500, the G9 is Panasonic’s new flagship camera for still photography. This means that while the G9 can capture 4K video, it’s best suited to people who want to focus more on taking stills.

Regardless of the lens type, both G9 models include a 20Mp micro four thirds-sized sensor, 5-axis image stabilisation, a 3-inch touchscreen display, 4K video recording and a large electronic viewfinder.

Do either of these cameras from Panasonic follow the trend of other model from the G series? Read our Panasonic Lumix DMC-G9L review and Panasonic Lumix DMC-G9M review to find out.

Sony Alpha a7R III

The Sony Alpha a7R III (£3,199) is Sony’s latest attempt at a high-end, full-frame mirrorless camera, and an update to the a7R II. It includes a 42Mp sensor in a compact, DSLR-style body, plus a large electronic viewfinder.

The a7R III is ideal for capturing fast-action shots and high-resolution still images. It also has an excellent continuous-shooting speed. If you’re not already invested in the Canon or Nikon library of lenses with your existing camera, the a7R III is worth a look to test the Sony waters.

Is this latest revision in the series an upgrade or a downgrade in terms of image quality and handling? Read our full Sony Alpha a7R III review for everything you need to know.

What makes a Best Buy camera?

To receive our Best Buy rating, a camera has to excel in all our tests. Below, we’ve detailed some of the key tests that help you with your buying decision:

Image quality – We take photos in a range of conditions, including in bright outdoor natural light, indoors, and in low light. And we try the camera with different settings, using the bundled kit lens at both its wide-angle and telephoto settings, and using the camera in both automatic and manual modes.

– We take photos in a range of conditions, including in bright outdoor natural light, indoors, and in low light. And we try the camera with different settings, using the bundled kit lens at both its wide-angle and telephoto settings, and using the camera in both automatic and manual modes. Ease of use – Our digital camera testing uncovers any hidden hiccups or design flaws you might miss in the shop. We expect cameras to have quick and intuitive controls, well-placed buttons and dials, a comfortable grip for steady shooting, logical menus and a good range of features.

– Our digital camera testing uncovers any hidden hiccups or design flaws you might miss in the shop. We expect cameras to have quick and intuitive controls, well-placed buttons and dials, a comfortable grip for steady shooting, logical menus and a good range of features. Video quality – We set each camera to shoot video of two different scenes, at a range of different quality settings. Our tests are looking for whether it can capture fine detail and colour in clothing or objects, while checking how well it handles fast movement.

– We set each camera to shoot video of two different scenes, at a range of different quality settings. Our tests are looking for whether it can capture fine detail and colour in clothing or objects, while checking how well it handles fast movement. Viewfinder and monitor – We check both carefully to see whether they provide the clarity, detail and field of view you need to help you compose your photos and make creative decisions. We also assess them both in low light and bright sunlight.

A Best Buy camera provides the best high-quality photos and videos, is simple to use for beginners and enthusiasts alike, and keeps the images free of blur and shake. On the other hand, a Don’t Buy camera will provide poor-quality photos and video, is difficult to use and has treacle-like shutter speed.