Dyson V10 cordless vacuum: is it the best yet?

Dyson says its new Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum is the best that money can buy, and that it makes cleaning so easy it effectively renders corded vacuums obsolete.

The V10 is powered by Dyson’s smallest and most power-dense motor to date. It has a raft of new features designed to make cordless vacuuming easier, including an increased dust capacity and longer battery life. James Dyson has said it’s so good that he has decided to stop developing corded vacuum cleaners altogether.

We got our hands on the V10 ahead of the launch. See it in action in the video below, then head to our Dyson Cyclone V10 first look review to get our initial verdict. Read on for more detail on the new model and how it compares with rivals.

Video: first look at the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum

Dyson V10 cordless – six key updates since the V8

The V10 has had a top-to-toe overhaul. Here are the main changes compared with its nearest rival, the older Dyson V8 vacuum:

1. Smaller, lighter and more powerful V10 digital motor

The V10 digital motor has triple the power-to-weight ratio of the previous V8 motor, and is both lighter and smaller. It can spin at speeds of up to 125,000rpm. To put that into context, if you could pedal your bike that quickly, you’d finish this year’s Tour De France (3,329km) in less than four minutes.

What’s more, Dyson says the new motor is intelligent, adapting to different cleaning conditions as it goes. It can detect the altitude, barometric pressure and temperature of the room you are cleaning, and adjust its performance to suit. It’s so sensitive, the pressure sensors can apparently tell if you are vacuuming at table height or on the floor.

Realistically, we can’t imagine this making that much difference unless you live somewhere that is especially high or low altitude, but it’s impressive all the same.

2. 40% larger dust capacity and easier bin emptying

The first thing you’ll notice on the V10, apart from its striking rose-gold metallic tube, is the larger dust canister, which looks roughly double the length of the old one. It’s been rotated 90 degrees, too, so it empties straight into the bin. As with the Vax Blade before it, this rotation also allows for a direct air path from floor to bin for increased efficiency.

This change means the V10 is less messy to empty than previous models, as you can point it deep into a bin before releasing the lid and letting the dust out. The larger capacity means fewer trips to the bin, too. This is a bonus, as cordless vacs tend to require much more frequent emptying than full-size models.

3. 14 cyclones and new filter design for better allergen retention

There are 14 cyclones squeezed into the V10. The air inside each cyclone travels at up to 120 miles per hour, according to Dyson, and this high-speed circulation flings dust out into the bin. A new wraparound filter on the motor should prevent dust and allergens escaping back into your home.

4. More power settings and a full-width motorised floor head

The V10 has three power settings, where previous models had just two: normal and turbo. Dyson says the lowest setting on the V10 is as powerful as the standard setting on the V8, but you get a bit more juice with the highest setting.

The floor tools have a motor hidden within the brush bar, to help dislodge dust and allow for edge-to-edge cleaning.

5. Self-standing (well, almost)

While the top-heavy nature of Dyson’s cordless design means it can’t stand by itself, Dyson has found a nifty workaround. A small rubber strip on the underside of the vacuum body means you can rest it against a wall without worrying about it slipping to the floor.

6. Longer battery life

A key sticking point with older cordless Dyson vacuums is that their batteries don’t last as long as some competitors. With a battery life of up to 60 minutes in handheld mode, the V10 aims to put an end to that and make a whole-home clean a reality for larger households.

Dyson says it’s been investing in battery technology, and the V10 has an advance seven-cell lithium ion battery, which helps it to keep cleaning for longer.

While you get an hour’s worth of cleaning when using the V10 in handheld mode, the max runtime is 35 minutes if you’re using the floor-cleaning tools. Still, that’s definitely a better-looking figure than older models such as the Dyson V6, which can only manage up to 20 minutes.

And one thing that hasn’t changed…

The V10 still uses a trigger system, which means you’ll need to hold down the power button continuously when cleaning. Dyson says this is to preserve battery life.

Dyson V10 vs other cordless Dyson vacuums

There are three variants of the V10 to choose from. The main difference between models is the accessories you get:

Cyclone V10 Animal (£400) – the entry-level model. Includes a combi floor tool; mini tools for crevices, dusting and upholstery; and a mini turbo tool.

the entry-level model. Includes a combi floor tool; mini tools for crevices, dusting and upholstery; and a mini turbo tool. Cyclone V10 Absolute (£450) – includes an additional soft-roller hard-floor tool.

includes an additional soft-roller hard-floor tool. Cyclone V10 Total Clean (£500) – includes an additional mattress tool, extension hose and ‘up-top’ tool.

The V10 sits at the top end of the market price-wise, but looks like good value versus older Dyson models. We spotted some variants of the previous-generation Dyson V8 vacuum on sale for more than £500 at retailers over the weekend. We’ve seen the prices of Dyson vacuums go up as well as down, so it could be a good time to go for the new model.

Here’s an overview of how the different ranges compare on key features:

Model Stated run time (normal mode) Stated run time (turbo) Charging time Price (entry-level model) Features Dyson V6 20 mins 6 mins 3.5 hours £200 Dyson V7 30 mins / 28 mins* 6 mins 3.5 hours £250 Dirt ejector Dyson V8 40 mins / 33 mins* 7 mins 5 hours £370 Dirt ejector Dyson V10 60 mins / 35 mins* 5 mins 3.5 hours £400 Dirt ejector, larger bin capacity, stands against walls, extra power setting

*Up to, depending on tool used. Second figure is using floor tools.

If you’re looking to buy a Dyson in 2018, it’s certainly worth considering the V10 over similarly priced V7 and V8 models, as you’ll be getting more for your money when it comes to capacity and battery life.

How does the Dyson V10 compare with rivals from Bosch, Gtech, Samsung and Shark?

The V10 is designed to stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace. In the past year, rival brands including Gtech, Hoover, Shark and Vax have switched to the handheld stick design pioneered by Dyson. Both Bosch and Samsung have announced plans to follow suit in 2018.

Gtech’s latest offering, the Gtech Pro cordless vacuum, uses disposable dust bags and has a generous 2.1-litre dust capacity, catering to those who want a bagged cordless option. The Shark DuoClean IF250UKT cordless has nifty extras such as a flexible tube allowing you to fold the vac for storage, swappable batteries for additional cleaning time, and a dual-brush floorhead.

We’ve tested all the major rivals to the V10, so check our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to see how other brands fare in our tough cleaning tests.

We will be fully lab testing the Dyson V10 as soon as possible. In the meantime, read the full Dyson V10 first look review for our initial verdict.