Most popular lawn mowers revealed by Which?

As the long nights of winter finally draw to a close, many lawns in the UK will be ready for their first cut of the year. But people often find that their old mower has died over winter, so have to start their gardening year with a trip to the shops to buy a new one.

To help get your spring off to an easy start, we’ve rounded up the most popular lawn mowers reviews on Which.co.uk.

All the lawn mowers we’ve reviewed below have been through our rigorous safety tests and fully assessed for how well they tackle various types of grass, combined with ergonomic checks to find out how comfortable they are to push.

Watch out, though – just because these lawn mowers are popular, it doesn’t necessarily mean they excelled in our tough Which? mowing tests.

Read the full review of your shortlisted model before you buy, to see whether it’s a Best Buy, a Don’t Buy or something in between.

Bosch lawn mowers are most-viewed reviews

Bosch dominates the list of most popular mower reviews of 201,7 with six of its models taking positions 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 10. This is hardly surprising, as Bosch currently contributes four models to our Best mowers list, and another Best Buy was discontinued recently.

Bosch is changing its lawn mower line-up in spring 2018, with new models to replace the Rotak 37, 40 and 43 Ergoflex. Read our reviews to find out whether it is worth snapping up any of these three models in end-of-line clearance sales.

Most popular Bosch lawn mower reviews in 2017

Visit our Bosch lawn mowers guide to discover how Bosch mowers compare with other brands.

Gtech Falcon lawn mower

The third most-popular lawn mower review is a bit of a surprise, as Gtech is not a well-established mower manufacturer and has only one mower in its range.

However, heavy television advertising is drumming up a lot of interest in this £400 battery-powered mower. This model promises a precise cut and 40 minutes of pleasurable mowing time without the hassle of a power cable or petrol tank.

Our Gtech Falcon lawn mower review reveals whether it delivered on these promises in our tough mowing tests.

John Deere RUN 46 lawn mower

Cordless and electric lawn mowers are generally fine for small and medium gardens, but if you have a large lawn to cut you’ll probably want the freedom that can only be achieved with a petrol lawn mower.

Top of the list for people considering a new petrol mower is the John Deere RUN 46. This has a 46cm-wide cutting blade and is self-propelled, which should make cutting a large area quicker and easier.

Read our full review of the John Deere RUN 46 to find out whether it is the best petrol lawn mower we’ve tested.

Flymo Chevron 34 VC lawn mower

If cheap and cheerful is all you need, you might be tempted by number eight on our most-popular list. This electric lawn mower is one of the oldest models that we’ve tested, but can be snapped up from Amazon at the moment for around £100.

Find out if it is a bargain with our Flymo Chevron 34 VC review.

Cobra MX4140V lawn mower review

Showing that the trend for cordless machinery is really starting to take off in the garden, tenth place on our list of popular lawn mower reviews is also taken by a cordless model.

Cobra is more usually known for its large range of petrol lawn mowers, but our review of this 41cm-wide cordless model is getting a lot more attention than the petrol alternatives. We found that it cut and collected grass well in our test, but did it have any drawbacks?

Visit our review of the Cobra MX4140V lawn mower to read our verdict.