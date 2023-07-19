10 ear plug errors you might be making

Whether it's unwanted outdoor sounds drifting through your bedroom window on warmer nights, the booming bass of a music festival, or some serious DIY, ear plugs can take the edge off excessive summer noisiness.

But make sure you avoid wasting money on disappointing options – or potentially damaging your ears.

Discover the common errors to avoid, to ensure you end up with the right ear plugs for the job.

1. Getting the wrong type of ear plugs

It might sound obvious but not all ear plugs are designed for the same activities.

Foam ear plugs might work beautifully for helping you get a good night's sleep, but they're designed to block out as much sound as possible so will muffle live music.

Musicians' ear plugs, on the other hand, filter sound rather than blocking it, so you hear the music as it's meant to be heard, just quieter.

Before you buy, think about the type of noise you're trying to reduce: off-the-peg ear plugs may be perfectly adequate for general noise reduction, but certain activities may benefit from specialist ear plugs adapted for that use, such as cycling (wind noise reduction), swimming or sleeping.

2. Make sure they have sufficient noise reduction

Damage to your hearing can start to occur around an average 85dB (decibels) across the day or week – that's the noise level of heavy traffic or a vacuum cleaner.

If you're exposed to noise at this level in your workplace, your employer should provide protection, but it's easy to forget about it at home when you're doing prolonged DIY work or similar, such as strimming or sawing.

Ear plugs or ear defenders reduce the decibel level reaching your ears, so you can be exposed to noise for longer without risking your hearing. It's likely to be more pleasant too.

3. Don't give up because they don't fit

Hopefully you'll be lucky and off-the-peg ear plugs will fit you like a dream. Most are flexible so you can adapt the shape to your ear.

However, we all have differently shaped ears and if ear plugs don't fit yours – for example, because you have very narrow ear canals – you may need to consider custom-made ear plugs.

An audiologist or other health professional can make an impression of your ear and send it off to a lab so that ear plugs can be made to fit you.

Custom ear plugs cost from around £65 for basic options (such as for sleeping). Ear plugs that filter sound or have other specialist uses are usually more – around £80 to £250.

They'll typically last two to three years before they need to be replaced.

4. Don't assume there is a 'better' type of material or style

Beyond your ear plugs reducing noise sufficiently and suiting the activity you're using them for, whether you opt for wax, foam or silicone is really down to your personal preference and budget.

It may take some trial and error to find the best option for your ears. You want them to be easy to insert, comfortable, to stay in and, of course, muffle sound effectively.

Pay close attention to how often they can be reused, as this impacts how cost-effective they are. Handy features include a storage case or bright colours that make ear plugs harder to lose.

5. Don't risk over-using disposable ones

Don't be tempted to reuse single-use disposable ear plugs. Ears are warm and dark, making them a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, which can build up on dirty ear plugs.

Clean reusable ear plugs regularly and only put clean ear plugs into your ears to avoid bacteria build-up and infections.

6. Don't use noise-cancelling headphones as ear protection

The best noise-cancelling headphones do a great job of reducing ambient noise so you can enjoy your music better, but they're not marketed as hearing protection and shouldn't be used as such.

Be aware too that it's possible to turn the volume up high while using them and damage your hearing.

7. Don't DIY noise protection

Bits of tissue and cotton wool balled in the ear canal may seem like a cheap alternative to forking out on ear plugs.

But as well as being ineffective at reducing noise and therefore risking damage to your hearing, you also run the risk of them getting stuck and needing professional removal.

Foam ear plugs can cost as little as 25p a pair, and are a safer bet. Supermarkets and discounters are a good place to look for the very cheapest.

8. Don't assume hearing aids will protect your hearing

While digital hearing aids won't amplify very loud noises and will compress sounds at the limits of your hearing tolerance for your comfort, hearing aids are not hearing protection.

If you're exposed to excessive noise, you'll still need to wear ear plugs.

Be aware too that your ears need a chance to expel wax, and you need air in them to avoid bacterial build-up. Make sure they have some time without either hearing aids or ear plugs in so they get a breather.

9. Check the unit cost / cost per wear

Comparing prices can be a minefield, as you need to consider how many pairs you get, and how many times - if at all - you can re-use them.

For example, Superdrug's soft foam single use ear plugs look like a steal at £1.99 per pack. But there are only three pairs, whereas the £6.99 pack of the same brand has 20 pairs, making them 35p per pair compared with 66p per pair in the smaller pack – nearly half the price.

But beware! Check if the unit cost is per pair or - as we found with Boots Mouldable Wax Earplugs - per individual ear plug. Its pack of 30 pairs cost £11, and it states this is '£0.18 per unit'. But who wears one ear plug?

Meanwhile a pack of Boots 20 Soft Disposable Earplugs has the unit price per pair. So you need to have your wits about you – and read the small print – in the ear plug aisle.

10. Don't forget online delivery costs

If you're buying online, make sure you take this into account as it can differ significantly between brands.

We checked a couple of ear plug brands and found that, while some offer free delivery, others charge around £3.

Of the big pharmacy chains, Boots offers free Click and Collect on spends over £15, while Boots and Superdrug both offer free delivery above £25 – so it's worth buying cheaper ones as part of a bigger shop, or buying in bulk to cut costs.

