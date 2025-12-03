10 ways you can make driving cheaper

Paying for fuel isn't getting any cheaper. So what can you do to cut the cost of driving your own car?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we give you a handful of quick and easy tips that you can use every day to make each tank of fuel go further.

From simple car maintenance to adapting your driving style, these hacks could reduce how often you have to visit the petrol forecourt.

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on Dino Buratti's article, originally published in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

