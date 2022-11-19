11 things you should know before getting a credit card

November is the most popular month to take out a credit card, according to research by Money.co.uk - with credit card queries getting an average of 150,000 searches on Google.

However, anyone tempted to take out a new credit card could face the highest interest rates in 25 years. The average credit card interest rate at the end of October was 21.88% - the highest it's been since November 1998, when it measured 22.19%, according to Bank of England data.

That being said, if used sensibly, a credit card can be a useful product to spread the cost of your spending, and some also offer rewards and cashback.

Here, Which? rounds up 11 things you might want to consider before taking out a new credit card, including how fees work, and where to find the best deal.

Be more money savvy Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

1. Make sure you choose the right kind of card

There are lots of different types of credit cards available, which can make it difficult if you're trying to choose a new one.

First, you should ask yourself why you want the card, as this will determine what kind of credit card you should apply for. Our guide, credit card types explained, breaks down how each kind of credit card works.

Here are some popular reasons for taking out a credit card, and which type of product suits them best:

Earn rewards: a cashback or reward credit card.

a cashback or reward credit card. Help repaying debt: a 0% money transfer or a 0% balance transfer credit card.

a 0% money transfer or a 0% balance transfer credit card. Everyday spending: a low-interest, cashback or reward credit card.

a low-interest, cashback or reward credit card. Improve your credit rating: a credit-builder credit card.

a credit-builder credit card. Spending abroad: a travel credit card, or a prepaid debit card if you don't want to borrow.

a travel credit card, or a prepaid debit card if you don't want to borrow. Making a big purchase: an interest-free or low-interest credit card.

2. Find the best provider

Once you know which type of card you want to take out, it's a good idea to look into which providers offer competitive deals.

For example, if you decide to take out an interest-free credit card to spread the cost of Christmas spending, you should check which providers offer the longest 0% interest period.

Bear in mind that the interest-free period you're offered may vary depending on your credit score.

It's also worth checking out our best and worst credit card providers; every year we review 25 of the biggest credit card providers, scoring them for things like customer service, cost, rewards and managing your account. Our Which? Recommended Providers are those that combine high levels of customer satisfaction with products that meet the standards of our researchers.

3. Check your credit report first

Credit reports are compiled by credit reference agencies and you should aim to check your credit report regularly, at least once a year, and before applying for credit.

Not only will this allow you to pick up on any mistakes that could reduce your chances of getting the best credit deals, but you'll also be able to spot any fraudulent credit applications have been made in your name.

Because the information held on you can differ between the credit reference agencies, it's best to check all three: Experian, TransUnion and Equifax.

Find out more: how to check your credit score for free

4. Use an eligibility checker

Before you apply for a credit card, you should carry out an eligibility check.

Eligibility checkers are a quick way to gauge how likely you are to be accepted for the card without doing a full application - and they won’t appear on your credit report.

You’ll have to answer a few details about yourself and you should get an answer in a few minutes. Many credit card providers will have an eligibility checker on their website.

If you apply for the credit card without doing this, and then get rejected, it will leave a mark on your file and could impact your credit score.

5. You may not get the best deals

Be aware that even if you're eligible for a credit card, you may not be offered the best deal.

Depending on your credit score, you may be offered a higher APR, a smaller credit limit than what's advertised, or a slightly different deal - such as a shorter interest-free period.

According to a YouGov survey of 2,441 people in April, commissioned by TotallyMoney, 40% of respondents feel lenders don’t make it clear that they may not receive the advertised interest rate.

In fact, regulatory requirements mean that lenders only have to give at least 51% of applicants the advertised rate.

This kind of information should be on your credit agreement, and in the card's terms and conditions - to avoid any nasty surprises, be sure to check the interest rate, how to make repayments, and what fees and charges are in place.

Find out more: how to pay off your debts

6. Understand the fees and charges

Here are the key terms you should make a note of:

Annual percentage rate (APR): This is designed to show an annual cost of credit, including interest and other charges. It is calculated using an assumed level of borrowing of £1,200.

Minimum repayment: This is the lowest amount you need to pay towards your credit card balance each month. If you don’t pay this, you could face extra charges and it could have a negative impact on your credit score.

Late fee: This is a fee that’s charged if you fail to make the minimum repayment on time.

Overlimit fee: You may be charged if you go over your proposed credit limit. Some providers will notify you when you reach 95% of your limit.

Annual fee: A one-off annual fee to pay for having the card. Not all credit cards have this, so it’s something to look out for when applying.

Cash advance fee: This is applied to your account when you use your card to withdraw cash, or where you receive a cash equivalent.

Balance transfer fee: This is charged by some cards if you move the balance from one credit card to another.

Find out more: credit card interest explained

7. Set up a direct debit

Setting up a direct debit to pay off your credit card will mean you never forget, and therefore won’t risk any late payment fees.

You can choose to pay off your balance in full each month, the minimum repayment, or a fixed amount.

Find out more: credit card repayment calculator

8. Make the most of your rewards

If you have a cashback or reward credit card then make sure you make the most of it.

For example, American Express offers 5% cashback on its Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card, but only for the first three months. Afterwards, the rate drops to 0.5% - so if you were planning a big purchase (and you can afford it), you should make it soon after getting the card to maximise the cashback.

The key with these cards is to pay off the balance in full every month, or the cashback gains will get wiped out by interest charges.

You may still get credit card rewards even if you didn’t select a reward credit card.

For example, all Barclaycard Visa credit cards have a benefit called Barclaycard Cashback Rewards. This gives you 15% cashback when you shop at participating retailers. You can also get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free.

Asda Money also recently launched credit card which is for those who want to improve their credit score, but it also allows you to earn ‘Asda Pounds’ at the supermarket.

Find out more: best cashback credit cards

9. Know your rights

You may have heard that paying for expensive purchases is better with a credit card than a debit card as you have more rights. This is because of Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Under the Consumer Credit Act 1974, credit card firms are jointly liable for any breach of contract by the retailer if your purchase is between £100 and £30,000.

Section 75 also applies to foreign transactions, as well as goods bought online, by telephone or mail order for delivery to the UK from overseas.

Find out more: what is Section 75?

10. If you get rejected, don’t apply again straight away

If you've recently been turned down for credit, it's unwise to apply for another credit card or loan immediately, as multiple applications over a short period of time may suggest to lenders that you're in financial difficulty.

Experian says not opening an account for six months can boost your credit score by 50 points.

Find out more: how to improve your credit score

11. There are other ways to borrow

There are other borrowing options that might suit your needs better, including:

Interest-free overdraft

Some current accounts will offer fee-free overdrafts, where you’re free to borrow as much or as little as you like up to your agreed overdraft limit.

However, they are a very expensive way to borrow long-term.

Find out more: best bank accounts for overdrafts

Buy Now, Pay Later

You may have been given the option to use Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) at the checkout in the past.

BNPL schemes are a form of short-term credit and typically allow you to pay for items in instalments or in one repayment at a later date, interest-free.

Most BNPL schemes aren’t currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), although there are plans for them to be in the future. Unregulated BNPL providers don’t have to follow the same rules as other credit providers, and users have fewer protections if something goes wrong.

Find out more: BNPL schemes explained

Personal Loan

If you need to borrow a larger amount, you might consider a personal loan.

Unsecured personal loans are usually a cheaper option, and you will have to pay a fixed monthly payment until the loan is paid off.

For smaller loans, you could consider a credit union. As non-profit financial organisations, they usually offer cheaper loans than other providers.