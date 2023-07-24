5 holiday scams you need to be aware of this summer

As peak travel season gets underway, Which? is warning holidaymakers about the scams that could take the shine off your summer trip.
Action Fraud figures show there were more than 6,400 reports of holiday fraud in 2022/23, with £15 million lost to scammers.
Victims experienced a substantial average loss of £2,400, plus the misery of being cruelly tricked and in many cases having their plans ruined.
Read on to learn about the scams you'll need to be on your guard against this summer.
In 2022, an unsuspecting London resident made headlines when she was deluged by foreign tourists arriving at her home after it was fraudulently listed as a holiday let on Booking.com.
This scam also works in reverse, with UK holidaymakers arriving overseas to find their holiday apartment or villa booking is nonexistent and they're stranded without accommodation.
While fraudulent listings are sometimes published on respectable booking sites (after evading security measures), we've also seen examples of criminals cloning well-known sites or publishing their fake 'deals' on social media.
Entering your details on a bogus site can be a particularly costly mistake, as your personal and financial details fall into the clutches of fraudsters.
People tweeting about holiday issues such as lost luggage are being responded to by bogus accounts.
We recently reported on scammers using fake customer service handles on Twitter to reply to aggrieved customers, tricking them into thinking their complaint is being dealt with.
Victims are then persuaded to give away personal and payment info in a bid to resolve the matter.
Wizz Air is warning of a scam dogging markets and beaches in tourism hotspots.
Scammers approach unwary tourists and tie friendship bracelets on their wrists in such a way that they can only be removed by cutting them off.
The victim is then pressured to pay for the unwanted item, or in some cases is pickpocketed during the encounter.
Never let anyone give you anything in the street or put jewellery on you.
Fraudsters can install 'skimming' devices on cash machines to steal banking information from victims.
A skimmer is a small device that stores the details from a bank card’s magnetic strip - including the card number, expiration date and the name of the account holder. These devices allow scammers to quickly access large amounts of data.
This happens both in the UK and overseas. However, holidaymakers are particularly vulnerable because they won't necessarily know what overseas cash machines should look like.
Fraudsters can also make use of other devices such as hidden cameras, false keyboards and even old-fashioned 'shoulder surfing' to steal banking information.
This con sees the driver pull up at your destination, only to claim the meter is broken and demand an exorbitant sum from you.
Another variation sees the meter being rigged to go up unnaturally fast.
Ask your hotel, tour guide or a trusted local for a rough idea of how much journeys should cost before setting off.
Your hotel may also be able to book taxis on your behalf.