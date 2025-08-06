Scam alert: watch out for task scams on Telegram

Which? has discovered two scam groups on Telegram - a messaging platform - being used to peddle fake remote job offers.

Reports of recruitment scams to Action Fraud have doubled in the past two years. Scammers use cold calls, text messages and other messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, to target potential victims.

This week, Which? has seen and reported two task scams appearing on Telegram. A task scam is when fraudsters offer fake jobs that involve completing simple tasks.

Typically, task scams involve completing surveys or reviewing films, in return for money for each task completed. However, those 'recruited' by the scammers are often conned into investing their own cash in the scam and handing over sensitive details.

Below, we look at the two scam groups we found on Telegram and explain what to do if you've been caught up in a task scam.

Sign up for scam alerts Our emails will alert you to scams doing the rounds, and provide practical advice to keep you one step ahead of fraudsters. Sign up for scam alerts

Fake Shein and TikTok jobs

An admin on a Telegram group advertising a task scam involving TikTok

One Telegram group of 54 members claimed to be a recruitment agency that works with Shein, the online fashion retailer, to ‘support TikTok users who need media exposure and search opportunities.'

The job involved liking specific posts on TikTok and sending a screenshot to the admin of the Telegram group to prove that you'd completed the task.

The job claimed ‘no experience is required' and that 'you can earn 90 - 300 euros or more per day'.

Film reviews

An admin on a Telegram group advertising a task scam involving IMBd

The second Telegram group, which has 111 members, offers a fake job claiming that you can write film reviews on the IMDb website, an online film and television database.

The group admin says: 'Welcome to the IMDb movie promotion group. You can contribute to the movie rankings by completing ratings of nominated films and earn rewards of between 300 - 800 euros a day.’

Once the task is completed, you’re advised to message the recruiter's ‘receptionist’ on Telegram.

Where do task scams lead?

Task scams will begin by showing you the money you’ve earned from completing the tasks. You may even be given some money in an effort to convince you that the scam is real and rope you into continuing.

Eventually, you’ll most likely be asked to pay a fee or deposit in order to unlock more tasks and earn more money. The catch is that you’ll never see your earnings or the money you put in to complete more tasks.

In these scams, you'll be encouraged to give away information such as your name, email address and phone number. This may be used to attempt to scam you again in the future or by recovery scammers who contact you claiming they can get your money back after you've been scammed.

What to do if you're targeted by a task scam

Typical signs of a task scam include:

Recruiters contacting you via SMS or a messaging app.

A job that requires no experience, can be done from anywhere and promises large returns for little effort.

A job that you've been contacted out of the blue for, or you've been offered a job you didn’t apply for.

A job that asks you to pay money at any point.

If you suspect you've been caught up in a job scam, you should end contact immediately. If you've lost money to the scam or have handed over any financial details, you should notify your bank or card provider.

If you have given away personal details, you should change the login details for any accounts that may have been compromised. You should also be wary of further contact from the scammer and potential identity fraud risks.

To report a group on Telegram, select ‘report spam and leave’ at the top of the group. Which? reported both of the scam groups it found.

Dodgy texts can be forwarded to 7726, a scam reporting service.

If you've fallen victim to a text scam, you can report it to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland. Victim Support can also provide specialist support for victims of crime, including scams.