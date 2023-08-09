5 reasons your router could be affecting your broadband speed

A painfully slow internet connection has never been more frustrating, especially when it occurs at a critical point in the day.

The source can be difficult to diagnose, and while a bad connection is often the culprit, it could also be down to your router.

To help banish the broadband blues, we run through some potential router problems to get you back up and running.

Our guide to the best wi-fi routers offers a range of advice around wireless routers, extenders and mesh systems

Compare broadband deals Use Which? to search for faster, more reliable broadband services Postcode Compare

1. Is your broadband speed too slow?

The first port of call in diagnosing a broadband problem is checking your broadband speed.

Our broadband speed test is free to use and will tell you if you’re getting the speed you're paying for. To make sure you're getting an accurate measure, ensure the device you're running the speed test from (such as a home computer or laptop) is connected directly to your router via an Ethernet cable. If you're seeing speeds significantly below what your provider has promised, contact them to flag the issue and insist they help you to resolve it.

No matter how good your router, your broadband speed is restricted by your broadband contract. Speed is measured in megabytes per second (Mbps), and whether it's fast enough for you will depend on what you're doing online.

5 Mbps - very slow speed - basic online activities such as reading/sending emails and watching low resolution videos.

16 Mbps - slow speed - streaming content reliably and consistently in HD on a small number of devices.

60 Mbps - fast speed - streaming 4K on one or two devices, online gaming, supporting a limited number of smart devices in the home.

100 Mbps and above - very fast speed - streaming 4K (Ultra HD) content on multiple devices and generally supporting a good number of smart devices around the home.

Devices connected to your router via wi-fi are likely to experience slower speeds, particularly if they are far away from the router. In this situation, there are a number of steps you can take to try and resolve the problem.

2. Pick a good spot for your router

The location of your router, especially in relation to where you want the wi-fi to extend to, is an important factor in the speed you may be achieving.

If your router is set up in your living room but you have a home office upstairs, the distance and objects between your living room and your office may be too great for the router to overcome. If you can set up your router in or closer to the room that requires the best wi-fi speed and coverage, it will likely help greatly.

Things such as furniture, walls, ceilings, and materials such as concrete, metal and plaster can weaken a wi-fi signal. In addition, devices like microwaves and cordless phones will all act as obstacles to your coverage. While you might be tempted to tuck a router in a corner out of sight, bear in mind the potential affect on coverage and speed if the signal is restricted. Tighter and more confined spaces such as the foyer and staircase, which are surrounded more closely by walls, can see weaker coverage when compared to more open and spaced out rooms.

For more tips and tricks, see our guide to how to extend your wi-fi.

3. Check how many devices are connecting at once

Each router we review is challenged against dozens of wi-fi devices. We use a wide range, from computers and TVs to tablets, smartphones, game consoles and other smart tech, including app-controlled thermostats and lights. One thing is clear – the number of devices vying for an internet connection can seriously affect speed.

You'll need to weigh this up if your router or your broadband speed isn't up to the task at hand. Consider which connected smart devices you really need and use, and how many devices are streaming music or video at the same time in the home.

A better solution is to opt for a router (whether ISP or third party) that can handle many devices simultaneously. Any router that scores at least 3 stars in our stress tests would be a solid choice for handling demanding and or multiple devices trying to connect. Each model we test gets a stress test rating, along with other performance ratings such as coverage and real-home testing.

For a better idea of the difference in the levels you can expect, here are some examples:

The Linksys MR7350 Mesh Wifi 6 router (AX1800) is a wi-fi 6 capable router that effortlessly handled multiple devices simultaneously connected in our stress tests. Speeds were similarly unaffected when streaming.

is a wi-fi 6 capable router that effortlessly handled multiple devices simultaneously connected in our stress tests. Speeds were similarly unaffected when streaming. The TalkTalk Wifi Hub is an ISP router with only average speed and coverage, easily beaten by many rivals. When multiple devices attempt to connect, it struggled.

Browse our router reviews to weigh up the performance of different models.

4. Is your router is too old?

If you're using the same ISP router your provider sent you years ago, it could be worth an upgrade. Older routers can have a serious impact on internet speed, especially if they only support outdated wireless standards such as 802.11 B, G, and A. Even if your ISP router is up-to-date, we've found many third party routers can seriously outperform them – check our router reviews to compare models.

Consider the following features when upgrading a router to help ensure it won't hold you back:

Dual-band wi-fi capable routers

Single-band routers are basic devices that only operate on the 2.4GHz band. This frequency is fine for tasks such as browsing online, but can struggle with gaming or streaming 4K video.

Dual-band routers add a second 5GHz band. 5GHz is better for taxing tasks such as watching HD and 4K video, though it is shorter range. Some dual-band routers can transmit simultaneously on both bands to deliver both flexibility and bandwidth.

Gigabit ethernet cable support

Some newer routers include one or more 1GB ethernet port(s). This is a great feature for those who enjoy online gaming. Via this connection, your router can send and receive a signal to and from servers faster, making your online experience seamless and interruption free. You are still restricted by the native speed of your broadband package, however.

App support

Some routers have an accompanying app with features and settings you can tinker with. These include parental controls, in which you can administer internet access to certain devices and block access to dodgy URLs. You can also monitor internet speeds, display your network map (showing any mesh systems and or extenders connected to your router) and monitor what wi-fi devices are connected in real time – a useful diagnostic tool.

Wi-fi 6 capable routers

Wi-fi 6 is the latest wi-fi standard and provides the best performance. It’s designed to handle heavy loads, being capable of dealing with multiple devices trying to access broadband at once. This makes wi-fi 6 an excellent feature for large or busy households with many devices. See our guide to wi-fi 6 for more information.

5. Consider an extender or mesh network

If you've tried the above solutions, are limited by where you can set up and position your router, or live in a large household that requires network access in multiple locations, you may benefit from an amplifier for your router. Two solutions are extenders and mesh systems. If you feel you should invest in an extender or mesh, check that your internet provider doesn’t offer these for free as a solution to slow or weak broadband.

Extenders

The cheaper of the two, an extender is designed to give your router more reach in a specific location. It will broadcast the network signal from your router to an area in your home that has no or weak signal. If the connection is rebroadcast via an extender, you may find that your network speed is slower than what's possible through just the router. Although this is not a universal problem when using extenders, it can be an issue.

Our wi-fi extender reviews reveal the models that are best at filling those signal gaps.

Mesh systems

A mesh network consists of a number of nodes (a series of identical devices) that effectively act as extra routers. They can be positioned around your home to create a chain of devices, emanating from your router (the start and source of the chain) and providing an extension of your broadband signal. They don’t create additional networks, instead boosting the range of your router network seamlessly throughout your home.

With a well positioned chain of mesh nodes, you can greatly expand your broadband coverage, even into your front or back garden, driveway or garage.

Our mesh system reviews rate the most effective at whole-home wi-fi coverage.

News, deals and stuff the manuals don't tell you. Sign up for our Tech newsletter, it's free monthly