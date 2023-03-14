5 tips to help get your gardening tools ready for spring

With spring just around the corner, there's no better time to make sure your power tools are still in working order. This can help to prevent mishaps during use and prolong the life of your equipment, and it can also ensure you'll get the best results.

We've collected top tips that will make your life easier when it's time to tackle new gardening challenges.

It's important to correctly store your gardening equipment over the winter. If your tools are sitting in your garage or shed for months on end, they could have rust, corrosion or other unwanted damage. This is why it's important to perform a thorough inspection of everything you own.

On electric tools, check that the power cable isn't damaged. And also look for any rusty, loose, broken or damaged parts. Some of these issues are fairly easy to fix or replace at home, and if you detect any bigger issues that impact the usability of any tools, you'll still have time to take it to a registered dealer. During inspection, you should also check all of the air filters for any dirt and damage.

Pressure washers in particular can suffer from leaks if they're kept somewhere that isn't frost-free, as water in the tubes expands when it freezes and can cause holes.

After inspecting a power tool, start it and run it to test for any irregular noise and to make sure it's still in good working condition. If you detect issues, assess if the damage is minimal and can be fixed at home (loose parts, parts in need of lubrication, etc.) Keep in mind that power tools can be extremely dangerous, so if you think the issue or damage is too big or too tricky to fix yourself, take it to your local dealer or registered repair shop where it can be fixed by professionals.

If you're the owner of an expensive petrol power tool, you should consider taking it for an annual service at an authorised dealer, so you can be sure it's in top condition.

2. Perform general maintenance

Once you know your garden machine is still in working condition, you'll want to perform some general maintenance such as wiping down the chassis and the exterior with a damp cloth to remove dirt. Also tighten any loose screws or bolts and make sure all the external wires are secure. Also clean off any old grass clippings from lawn mowers and grass trimmers.

It's also good practice to oil and lubricate chains and blades on machines such as chainsaws and hedge trimmers. You can rub hedge trimmer blades with wire wool to help remove any build-up of plant sap.

Regular maintenance can prolong the life of your garden power tools significantly.

3. Recharge any batteries

If your power tools are cordless, you'll want to makes sure their batteries still work.

Charge the batteries and test them, and replace any that are no longer working. Power tool manufacturer Stihl suggests you should leave batteries at a charge level of 40–60% when in storage.

4. Change the oil and fuel

Replacing the oil in your power tools is essential if you want to ensure they run smoothly and efficiently when spring comes around. This is also a good opportunity to detect any leaks or issues you may have missed previously.

Manufacturers of garden tools also recommend stocking up on the correct grade of oil before the season starts. This way you can get on with the gardening jobs straight away and top it up in small amounts when you need to.

Petrol tools that were drained of fuel before winter storage can be refilled. Also don't forget to clean the spark plug on petrol tools.

If you've done all all you can and realised it might be time to replace your old power tools, you've come to the right place. We regularly test garden machinery, so we can let you know exactly which products impressed and which underwhelmed in our rigorous lab tests.

