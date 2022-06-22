5 ways to make your hedge trimmer last longer

Regular maintenance checks of your hedge trimmer can prevent bigger problems later on. It will also ensure its smooth running and keep it as efficient as possible so you’re not replacing it too soon.

We’ve pulled together five tips to help you maintain your hedge trimmer or, alternatively, head straight to our hedge trimmer reviews if you’re in the market for a new one.

1. Utilise the blade sheath

Not only does this protect the blade when carrying or storing it, preventing dust and dirt from getting onto the blade and blunting the cutting teeth, but it also protects you.

When carrying your hedge trimmer around your garden, ensure you put its blade sheath on in case you accidentally power it while holding it.

You’ll find most, if not all, hedge trimmers come supplied with one as standard but some are far better designed and robust than others. Read our full hedge trimmer reviews where we comment on the design of the blade sheath.

2. Store the battery correctly

If you own a cordless hedge trimmer, the correct storage of the battery can help extend its life. Once you’re finished, remove it from the hedge trimmer. Keeping it inside the trimmer when you store it can lead to corrosion or the charge leaching out over time.

Give it a wipe down with a dry cloth and, if it came with a protective case, make use of it and store it in a dry place at a moderate temperature.

It’s also good practice to leave some charge remaining in the battery before storing it, ideally around 40%.

3. Keep the cable in check

When using a corded electric hedge trimmer with an extension cable, always use a residual current device (RCD) plug or adaptor to protect you from an electric shock if you accidentally cut the cable unless your whole house is protected by an RCD.

Make sure your extension cable is long enough to complete the job without stretching and always keep an eye on it to make sure it’s safely out of the way.

4. Remember to clean it

When you’ve finished the job, use a damp cloth to wipe off any dirt from the trimmer, and remove any leaves and twigs caught in the teeth.

Next, apply lubricant to both sides of the blades with a cloth and run the hedge trimmer briefly to distribute the oil on the moving surfaces.

5. Sharpen the blades

Unless you feel confident yourself, take your hedge trimmer to a local garden machinery specialist to get the blades sharpened if they become blunt or have them replaced. This will maintain their efficiency and make it safer to use.

Discover when's best to cut your hedge