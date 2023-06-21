6 reasons your travel insurer might say 'no' this summer

If something goes wrong on holiday, you'd hope your travel insurer will have your back. But official data shows that's not always the case.

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) data shows that between July and December 2021 just 75% of claims on single-trip travel policies were paid. In comparison, car insurers accepted 99% of claims.

In March 2023, we surveyed 804 customers who'd claimed on their travel insurance in the past two years. More than a third (36%) were disappointed – with 8% of claims rejected, 25% paid only in part and 4% in dispute.

When we asked what reasons their insurers gave for denying claims, 43% of these claimants said they weren't given one.

To help you avoid disappointment, here are the top reasons insurers did give for not paying out.

1. Policy exclusions

It may not be the biggest surprise, but insurance small print was the most common factor in claims quibbles – an issue in three in 10 (32%) claims that insurers tried to wriggle out of.

A particular destination or a particular type of claim may be excluded entirely. Be particularly aware of exclusions relating to accidents under the influence of alcohol.

Each section of a policy wording document (for example, cancellation or delay cover) will include its own exclusions. You'll also need to check the 'general' T&Cs for exclusions that apply across the policy.

2. Pre-existing medical conditions

As the name suggests, pre-existing medical conditions refer to health conditions you've had prior to insuring your holiday.

Generally speaking, a claim related to a pre-existing medical condition won't be covered if you didn't declare it to the insurer when buying the policy.

But with many insurers, health conditions that develop or change after you've purchased the cover – but prior to your travel – will also be counted as pre-existing.

Pre-existing medical conditions were an issue in over a quarter (27%) of claims that insurers challenged – the second most common reason given.

3. The blame game

The third most common reason insurers gave for saying 'no' was when they felt someone else should pay: 22% of disappointed policyholders given a reason for the insurer's decision were told their money should be recoverable from other firms.

If your trip has been bungled by a travel company, insurers are often reluctant to get involved where you're entitled to a refund or assistance in recovering your money from a credit card provider or bank, via section 75 or chargeback.

This is fair in principle, but in practice has left many customers bounced from pillar to post when liable companies refuse to pay up.

4. The 'known event'

Insurance is designed to protect against the unexpected. Most policies will contain wording explaining that they won't cover you for things you knew about when you arranged the cover.

This 'known event' clause put limitations on many travel policies sold after the Covid-19 outbreak, with claims for unanticipated developments (such as lockdowns or government advice against travel) excluded on the basis that the pandemic itself was known.

This part of the T&Cs was the fourth most common reason for claims quibbles, given in 20% of cases.

5. Not everyone was covered

For another fifth (20%) of those given a reason for their claim not being paid, the explanation was that some of the costs claimed were for people that weren't insured.

This can become an issue, for example, if you've paid for shared accommodation (such as a holiday cottage or a suite of rooms) for you and others, but have had to cancel the booking.

The insurer may conclude that it is only responsible for the proportion of costs specifically related to the accommodation you would have used.

6. Part of the claim exceeded the policy's limit

In one in five cases, claimants faced a shortfall because they were claiming for costs that were higher than the limits of their policy.

This shows how important it is to check the policy meets your needs when choosing it. If your booking costs £5,000 all in, and your policy's cancellation cover is for £1,000, you'll be significantly out of pocket if the trip falls through.

Other common reasons

A number of other explanations complete our 'top 10' of causes for claims being denied:

Reason the policy was declined, disputed or not fully paid % claimants given this reason I wasn't covered for some or all of my claim because a policy exclusion applied 32% I wasn't covered for some or all of my claim because of a pre-existing medical condition 27% The insurer said some or all of my losses should be recoverable from another organisation or service provider 22% The insurer said the reason I had claimed was foreseeable (a 'known event') when I bought the policy or booked the trip 20% Some of the costs I was claiming back related to people that weren't covered on the policy 20% Part of the claim exceeded the policy's limit 20% The insurer said I'd failed to correctly follow its claims procedure 17% Show full table

In March 2023, we surveyed 4,009 members of the public who currently owned travel insurance or had owned a policy in the past two years. 804 had made a claim during this period – 290 were declined, disputed or only paid in part. The table shows which reasons were given to those who were given an explanation. The percentages add up to more than 100% as some respondents' claims were denied for multiple reasons.

How to get your claim paid

There's no surefire way to ensure your claim will run smoothly, but following our tips should minimise the odds of you encountering obstacles, or bad news, when you enlist your insurer's help.

Check your cover before you buy it

Prevention is better than cure. Make sure you buy a policy that fits your needs. Realistically, we're not all going to read and retain every detail of a policy wording document.

However, at minimum, it's worth making a list of the key things you want and expect from your policy – then check the policy's T&Cs to see if it's clear these are covered up to the limits you need.

If anything isn't clear, contact the insurer for clarification. To get you started, see our reviews to compare which insurers offer the most comprehensive cover.

Declare any medical conditions

Many of us have some sort of health condition, or a history of one. If you haven't declared it to the insurer, it probably isn't covered – which could mean a nasty surprise awaits when you try to claim.

The good news is most people with medical conditions don't have problems getting them covered. But if you do, our guide on finding suitable cover, and ratings of specialist insurers, may help.

Keep your insurer in the loop

If a claim is looking probable – whether you're feeling ill overseas or you're expecting trouble with your travel plans – contact the insurer as soon as you can.

They'll be able to advise you of whether you have cover and any procedures you'll need to follow or documentation or authorisations you'll need to allow the claim to run smoothly.

If the insurer declines, ask why

If you make a claim and it's declined without a reason, ask for an explanation in writing. Insurers don't always make the right call on claims – a clear account of their reasoning could reveal any misunderstandings or points worth disputing.

Don't be put off complaining

If you disagree with your insurer's decision, complain. Some 62% of complaints against insurers are upheld in the customer's favour, according to FCA statistics.

If the insurer doesn't resolve the issue to your satisfaction, complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

