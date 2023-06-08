Does your insurance policy cover heatwaves?

The first heat health alert of the year has been issued for parts of England, with temperatures over the weekend expected to soar to 30°C. But as the mercury rises, so does the risk of damage to property and possessions.

Last July's record-breaking heatwave, which saw temperatures hit more than 40°C, led to a surge in incidents caused by the extreme weather.

Here, Which? rounds up six of the most common claims made during the summer months and how to check if your policy covers it.

1. Subsidence

Subsidence is when the ground sinks beneath your home and pulls the building's foundations with it, causing expensive structural damage. It typically happens during a prolonged period of hot weather without rain.

Figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) show that 18,000 claims were made in the second half of 2022, following the heatwave in June and July. With claims averaging £9,600, the industry is anticipating it will have paid out £219m when all are settled.

Subsidence can impact the cost of a property’s home insurance premium. Compare the Market’s data shows insurance premiums in May 2023 for homes with subsidence cost, on average, up to £320, compared to £171 for homes without subsidence.

Another long, hot, dry summer could see subsidence claims spike again later this year. With climate change expected to bring more extreme heat, subsidence could be a long-term problem for homeowners and one that might push up premiums in the future.

See the steps you can take yourself to protect your home and spot subsidence early, to help reduce the damage and cost.

2. Garden fires

If you're thinking of enjoying the sunny weather by having a barbecue or lighting a fire pit, beware. A spark from the coals could singe more than your sausages. Admiral found claims for damage caused by garden fires rose by 500% during the hot weather in May, June and July 2022 compared with the previous year.

LV also saw a spike in claims for fire damage during last summer's heatwave. The majority of claims were made between 17 and 20 July, and were related to fires started in a nearby open area or heathland which spread into gardens.

The most common claims were for loss of garages, fences, greenhouses, sheds and tools, garden furniture and decking, as well as lost trees, shrubs and flowers. But a frightening 8% of claims involved the total loss of a home.

Find out more: making a home insurance claim

3. Cracked roofs

Extreme hot weather can weaken your roof, causing it to warp and fracture. It's not just the sun beating down directly on your roof that causes tiles to break – moisture rising from inside the house can contribute to blistering and cracking.

Insurer Aviva says that you can protect your roof and exterior walls from heat damage by creating more shade, keeping on top of maintenance and properly ventilating your home to keep inside temperatures down and prevent humidity building up.

4. Storm damage

It's not just the hot weather you need to worry about as heatwaves often break with storms and heavy rain. When the ground is too dry, it can't absorb the rainfall, resulting in an increased risk of flash flooding – something which Europe experienced when the long summer heatwave ended in August 2022.

According to data from ABI, storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin caused damage worth roughly £500m in the UK in 2022, with 177,000 claims arising for affected homes, vehicles and businesses.

Most home insurance policies offer storm damage cover as standard, but the level of cover may differ between providers. The same goes for damage caused by floods.

There can also be disputes over what actually counts as a 'storm'. For example, some insurers use a system called the Beaufort scale to decide whether to pay out in the event of a claim.

5. Damage to electronic devices

Leaving your gadgets in direct sunlight on a hot summer's day can cause irreversible damage. As well as playing havoc with LED screens, high temperatures can cause devices to overheat.

If you're cooling your kids down with the sprinkler or paddling pool, also try to resist the temptation to also take a dip and accidentally drop your mobile phone or tablet in the water.

Although there are worse places to drop your phone – data from Insurance2Go dating back to 2017 found at least 739 people per year drop their phone down a toilet. One claimant said that they lost their device in a portaloo while visiting an outdoor musical festival.

6. Pets getting heatstroke

Don't forget your furry friends in the sweltering hot weather as heatstroke is the biggest risk to animals. Tesco Bank's analysis of its own data found that claims for heatstroke in 2022 had an average value of £616.

Taking your dog to the beach to cool down in the sea sounds like a great idea, but research conducted by Censuswide for insurer More Than found that almost two thirds of pet owners in the UK have difficulties protecting their pet from the sun at the beach.

And never leave your pet alone in the car on a hot day, warns More Than, as it can be fatal. The RSPCA has lots of advice on symptoms to watch out for and emergency first aid.

Find out more: best and worst pet insurance

Check your policy covers you

Most home insurance policies will cover damage to property caused by storms or fires. Flood cover is also a standard part of buildings insurance. Subsidence is covered by standard policies, but usually has a higher excess.

If you suspect that your home is affected by subsidence, it’s crucial that you contact your insurer as soon as possible, a spokesperson from ABI told Which?. It can often require a period of monitoring to understand the cause and the right action needed.

To protect against loss or damage to contents left outside but within the boundaries of your home, such as your garden, you'll also need 'contents in the open' cover. A good policy will usually include it as standard.

Accidental damage to possessions in your home, including electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, is also part of a standard contents insurance policy. Although you may already be covered if you have existing gadget cover or mobile phone insurance.

Finally, most pet insurance covers emergencies and unexpected illnesses, so it should cover your pet for heatstroke.

Always read the small print

No matter what your policy, it's important to check the small print for any caveats. For example, an insurer may refuse a claim if your building has suffered from subsidence in the past or you haven't undertaken proper maintenance of the property.

Also look out for any exclusions as these might include general wear and tear or storm damage to fences and gates.

Admiral, for instance, told us that it won’t cover for loss or damage of heat caused without fire. For example, you can't make a claim if plastic garden furniture is melted, warped or scorched in hot weather.

ABI said: 'While no two bouts of extreme weather are the same, insurers expect weather events to happen at any time and are geared up to helping customers recover from them as quickly as possible.

'Standard insurance policies cover damage caused by these events and if you have any concerns, you should speak to your insurer who will be able to help.'

Find out more: is your home insurer a Which? Recommended Provider







Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Which? are an Introducer Appointer Representative of Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer.