7 expert tips to conquer your spring cleaning

Spring's longer and brighter days make it easier to spot the dirt in our homes, so it's the ideal time for a thorough clean. To help you get the job done without cutting corners, we’ve rounded up some essential products that'll make a noticeable difference to your spring-cleaning routine.

Our list of cleaning companions include steam cleaners and handheld vacs that can get into almost every nook and cranny of your home, plus carpet cleaners and stain removers to remove unsightly marks.

Our experts have also put together a list of supposed ‘cleaning hacks’ that don’t work or could do more harm than good. For example, using vinegar to clean a hardwood floor could ruin the finish completely. Keep scrolling for the details.

1. Try a dust-busting steam cleaner

If you suffer from asthma or allergies that are exacerbated by dust mites, investing in a capable steam cleaner could be a wise move.

The high temperatures produced by steam cleaners aim to eliminate all traces of dust and harmful bacteria without the need for harsh chemicals, and the best we've tested will clean almost every inch of your home.

As well as cleaning hard floors and carpets, bathrooms and curtains, you can use a steam cleaner to sanitise a mattress. You can also experiment with modes designed to clean your oven and hob (as long as you avoid the oven's heating element), and speed up defrosting the freezer while sterilising its surfaces.

Popular steam cleaners* that we've tested include:

Polti Vaporetto SV460 Double (£109.99) – a combination steam cleaner that can be used in handheld mode for cleaning smaller spots around your kitchen and living room.

(£109.99) – a combination steam cleaner that can be used in handheld mode for cleaning smaller spots around your kitchen and living room. Black & Decker FSM13E1 (£59.19) – this lightweight upright steam cleaner is purely for use on hard floors.

(£59.19) – this lightweight upright steam cleaner is purely for use on hard floors. Karcher SC2 Upright EasyFix (£70) – the manufacturer claims this steam mop cleans hard floors 'effortlessly’, but you'll have to read our review to see if that's true.

Take a look at all of our expert steam cleaner reviews, or consult our guide on the best steam cleaners.

2. Use a handheld vac to reach tough spots

Handheld vacuum cleaners are generally easy to use, cordless and lightweight, which means you can use them anywhere.

Although they aren't quite as good at cleaning as their full-sized counterparts, handheld models are great at quick tasks such as cleaning the inside of your car. Make sure you shop for one with decent dust capacity and a good battery life that won’t run out of power mid-clean.

Useful handheld vac accessories to look out for include a crevice tool, a turbo pet tool and an extendable flexi hose to reach tricky spots.



Popular handheld vacuum cleaners* that we've tested include:

Dyson V7 Trigger (£199) – a trigger-activated vac that comes bundled with an upholstery brush, a crevice tool and a mini motorhead attachment for pet hair.

(£199) – a trigger-activated vac that comes bundled with an upholstery brush, a crevice tool and a mini motorhead attachment for pet hair. Shark WV200UK (£127) – intended for small jobs around the house, such as vacuuming up crumbs in the kitchen and cleaning upholstery.

(£127) – intended for small jobs around the house, such as vacuuming up crumbs in the kitchen and cleaning upholstery. Hoover H-HANDY 700 Pets HH710TPT (£54.90) – a battery-powered vac with a single power setting.

See our full selection of handheld vacuum cleaner reviews, or jump straight to the best handheld vacuum cleaners around.

3. Freshen up your walls with washable paint

Washable paint is more durable than standard paint and shouldn’t flake, peel or fade when you need to clean stains or scuff marks.

To wash your wall without damaging the paint, give it a dust first, then clean it using a soft sponge lightly dampened with warm soapy water. For stubborn marks, leave the soapy solution for 10 minutes before rinsing off with clean water. Don’t over-soak your sponge or the wall.



We've tested matt emulsion paint from Dulux, Farrow & Ball, Johnstone, Little Greene and more. See our guide on the best washable paint for more details.



4. Banish marks with a stain remover

A dedicated stain remover is your best bet for shifting a mark on your sofa, curtains or a cushion, or a dried-on stain that a carpet cleaner can’t get rid of.

On a mission to see which popular stain removers do their job effectively, we've tested several options including Ace Stain Remover Spray, Pink Stuff Stain Remover Spray and Wilko Stain Remover. Our research uncovered a pair of standout Best Buys that performed best at shifting the most stains.

See which cleaning products we recommend with our guide to the best stain removers.

5. Clear clogged pipes with a drain unblocker

Having a powerful drain unblocker at your disposal will help you de-clog pipes and avoid a kitchen sink full of dirty water.

We've tested kitchen-drain unblockers by pitting them against a tough food blockage consisting of broccoli, lard and breadcrumbs. For bathroom drain unblockers, we undertook the pleasant task of mixing hair with shampoo to make drain-clogging hairballs.

To avoid frequent use of these harsh chemicals, invest in drain protectors to stop food and hair going down your plughole. Enzyme cleaning sticks, designed to naturally digest fat, grease and soapy residue, are also useful for keeping drains clear and odour-free.

Find out which drain unblockers can save the day with our advice on the best kitchen drain unblockers and best shower drain unblockers.

6. Test your CO and smoke alarms

While giving your home a once over, take the chance to check that your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms are working as they should. Use the test button and change the batteries if they’re more than a year old.

If you’re in Scotland, you’ll need to install interlinked heat and smoke alarms in your home. Many major manufacturers (Aico, FireAngel and Kidde) have smoke and heat alarms that will work with one another so they all sound.

Popular smoke alarms* that we've tested include:

FireAngel ST-622 10 Year Thermoptek Smoke Alarm (£21.86) – comes with a 10-year lifespan. The battery is sealed inside the alarm, so you don't need replace any batteries.

(£21.86) – comes with a 10-year lifespan. The battery is sealed inside the alarm, so you don't need replace any batteries. Nest Protect 2nd Generation Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (£109.99) – a smart smoke alarm that offers protection against both CO and smoke.

(£109.99) – a smart smoke alarm that offers protection against both CO and smoke. Ei Electronics Ei141RC (£80) – this mains-powered ionisation smoke alarm is designed to last for 10 years.

For more on alarms and how to install them, check in with our guide on the best smoke alarms.

7. Keep your floors fresh with a carpet cleaner

To ensure your carpets are as clean as possible, we recommend giving the area a once over with a vacuum cleaner before using a carpet cleaner. You should do this even if you use a multi-function carpet cleaner that has a vacuuming mode as well as washing.

Read the instructions carefully to find out how many times you need to go over each section of carpet. The carpet should take around 24 hours to dry thoroughly after it has been cleaned.

Popular carpet cleaners* that we've tested include:

Vax Platinum Power Max ECB1SPV1 (£199) – suitable for both carpets and hard floors, making it a good option if your home has a mix of floor surfaces.

(£199) – suitable for both carpets and hard floors, making it a good option if your home has a mix of floor surfaces. Vax Rapid Power Plus Carpet Cleaner (£217.19) – marketed as a machine that can help tackle dried-on dirt and stains.

(£217.19) – marketed as a machine that can help tackle dried-on dirt and stains. Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 20666 (£261.73) – designed especially for tackling mess left by pets with its pet and upholstery tool.

Browse all of our carpet cleaner reviews, or jump straight to the top-rated models in our guide to the best carpet cleaners.

Revealed: cleaning hacks that simply don't work

Cleaning with vinegar

You can use it to clean some items, but don’t use it on mirrors or granite counters as it’ll dull the shine. Vinegar can damage the inside of a washing machine, iron or dishwasher, and will ruin a hardwood floor’s finish.

See also: Eight things you really shouldn't clean with vinegar

Drain unblocking home remedies

When we tested drain unblockers, we also tried out a home remedy of bicarbonate soda, salt and vinegar. It didn’t work on our hairball or food clog, and we had to use a plunger to clear the pipes.

See also: Drain unblocker home remedies

Vacuuming wet spills

Vacuuming anything wet will clog your vacuum, potentially block the filter and turn the dust inside into a damp mess. Use a cloth to dry wet spills and sweep up with a dustpan and brush before using a vac.

See also: 6 things you should never vacuum unless you want to destroy your Dyson

Bicarbonate of soda and vinegar on dirty saucepans

We found that bicarbonate, vinegar and salt was the least effective way to clean burnt food from a pan. Simmering water and a dishwasher tablet for 10 minutes was much more effective.

See also: What's the easiest way to clean a burnt saucepan?

Smelly stain removers

Internet ideas include a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution, white wine (on red wine stains) and mixtures of distilled vinegar and bicarbonate of soda, but we found they all left a horrible, lingering smell.

See also: Best stain remover home remedies

* Based on the number of visits to our reviews over the past year, as of April 2023. Note that 'popular' and 'impressive' can be two different things, so make sure you consult our expert reviews before you consider buying.

Additional reporting by Tom Morgan.