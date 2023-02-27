900,000 more off-grid households can receive their £400 energy discount from today

Homes that don’t have a direct relationship with an electricity supplier can now get government support with their energy bills.

Many homes without mains gas in England, Scotland and Wales have already had their payments via their electricity provider. But if you don't have an electricity supplier, or don't pay one directly, then you can apply from today (27th February) for energy support payments.

You may be eligible if your main home is:

Off the mains electricity and gas grids

A park home

A care home or assisted living facility (and you pay for some of all of your care)

On a boat on a permanent residential mooring

On a permanent Gypsy and Traveller site

Part of a heat network without an electricity meter

In social or private rented accommodation which has a business energy connection or communal electricity supply

In a separate domestic home in a non-domestic property (such as a farmhouse or a flat above a shop.

You should receive £400 as a one-off, non-repayable lump sum. You’ll need to apply online or phone the government helpline.

The payments are part of the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which most households are receiving automatically in £66 or £67 instalments over six months.

Read more tips on helping with the cost of living.

If you live in Northern Ireland, there’s a different way to get your energy bills support payments.

How to claim your £400 energy discount

To apply online, go to the government website (gov.uk) and search for ‘apply for energy bill support if you do not get it automatically’.

If you don’t have online access, phone the government helpline on 0808 175 3287. It's open Monday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm.

To apply, you will need:

An email address and phone number (if you have one)

Your bank account details (which must be a UK account in your name)

If you’re not registered for council tax you will also need to give proof of address. If you live in a care home you will need to provide a recent invoice or official document from the care home.You will receive the payment directly into your bank account.

It will take about six weeks to hear about the progress of your application. You’ll hear by email or letter.

When you receive your payment depends on when you apply and when your local authority processes it.

If you have a domestic electricity meter (or your landlord does) or you pay your bills directly to your energy supplier, this portal isn’t for you. If you haven’t received your payments, contact your energy supplier.

Find out more about the energy bills support scheme.

Beware energy payment scams

The government has been clear that it will never provide links to its application portal in an email, text or other message to you.

So if you receive one of these with a link to an application portal, it will not be from the government and will be a scam. Do not follow the link. Only access the portal by searching via the official gov.uk website.

Sign up for free Which? scam alert emails to find out the latest scams news and advice.