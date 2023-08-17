If your mower is on its last legs, or if you’re sick and tired of a machine that leaves your garden patchier than a teenager’s first beard, it might be time to consider an upgrade.

We’ve rounded up some of this mowing season’s most popular mowers at different price points to give you a jumping off point, but remember - the most popular models aren’t necessarily the best, so you should check out our expert reviews to find the ones with great performance for their price.

Breathe new life into your outside spaces. Sign up for our Gardening newsletter, it's free monthly.

Sub £150

Powerbase 1600W Electric Lawn mower 37cm (£71.50)

This corded electric lawn mower is best suited for medium-sized lawns up to 150 sq m, with its 10m cable and 37cm cutting width. There are seven adjustable cutting heights ranging from 20mm to 70mm and an adjustable handle between 93cm and 110cm, so it offers flexibility to its user.

This mower does come with a 40L grass catcher, but you can also easily switch it from collecting to mulching mode by inserting a plug into the machine, so it finely shreds and redistributes grass clippings to nourish the lawn.

Good news for those looking for that pristine striped finish - this mower comes with a rear roller.

And even better news for the bargain hunters out there - it’s currently on clearance sale at Homebase for £71.50.

Find out how this mower performed in our tests in our full Powerbase 1600W electric lawn mower 37cm review.

Husqvarna HiCut 64 (£139)

Manual mowers seem to be few and far between these days, but this model from all the way back in 2010 still racks up plenty of views on our site. It has a hefty cutting width of 41cm, so can cover a lot of ground quickly (if you’re up to the task of pushing it around your lawn), and weighs less than 10kg.

You can adjust the cutting height from the bowling-green lows of 12mm to the more natural highs of 60mm, and there's a roller to leave a striped finish on your lawn.

Without releasing any nasty fumes or using any electricity, the HiCut 64 is a great solution if you’re looking for an eco-friendly approach to mowing.

You can find the HiCut 64 at Sam Tu rner & Sons .

Read our full review of the HiCut 64 manual mower to see how its performance stacks up against other electric or petrol models.

£150 - £249

Mac Allister Solo MLM1834-Li Cordless 18V Rotary Lawnmower (£195)

This Mac Allister cordless mower is a lightweight option at 10.9kg, designed specifically for smaller lawns up to 50 sq m, thanks to its 34cm cutting width.

In our tests, we found that the mower's build proves to be both a boon and a bane; its lightweight structure is great for manoeuvring against walls, but the thin handles can make it slightly unwieldy on slopes.

Running on an 18V 'SOLO' battery, it's compatible with other Mac Allister SOLO tools.

You can buy it now from B&Q , in store or online.

Was this cordless mower’s performance good enough to earn our coveted Best Buy recommendation? Read our full review of the Solo MLM1834 to find out.

£250 - £349

Bosch Advanced Rotak 750 (£279.99)

The Advanced Rotak 750 by Bosch is a large, corded electric lawn mower from their 2018 range, equipped with a 1700W motor and 44cm cutting width which makes it ideal for gardens larger than 150 sq.metres.

It has seven cutting heights from 25-80mm, a telescopic handle adjustable from 85cm to 105cm, and a rear roller to add a striped finish to mown grass.

Belonging to Bosch's premium 'Advanced' range, the Rotak 750 is packed with fancy sounding features like the ‘ProSilence’ sound suppression, a ‘LeafCollect’ blade and ‘ErgoSlide’ handles.

Do all these buzzwords add up to strong performance? Read our full Bosch Advanced Rotak 750 review to find out.

Einhell Freelexo 400 BT (£329.95)

Robot mowers tend to be on the pricey side, and although it’d be tricky to classify this as ‘cheap’, it's the most affordable robot we’ve ever reviewed by some distance.

It’s tailored for lawns up to 400 sq m, with a 20cm cutting width and cutting height that can be adjusted from 20mm to 60mm with a simple twist of the knob atop its body. Measuring in at 29 x 44 x 61cm, it's roughly the size of your typical carry-on suitcase, and there’s a proprietary app you can use to set its weekly schedule through your smartphone.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

It’s cheap for a robot mower, but does that represent great value or a low quality machine? Read our full review of the Einhell Freelexo 400 BT to see how it performed.

£350 - £499

Stihl RMA 339 C (£423)

This Stihl cordless lawn mower is a middle-sized model within the brand's range, featuring a 37cm cutting width and a 40L grass-collection box, making it ideal for small to medium-sized lawns up to 150 sq m.

Offering six grass cutting heights ranging from 20-70mm, it provides versatility for different times of the season.

You can buy it now from Amazon .

To find out more about the Stihl RMA 339 C, read our full review.

£500 - £700

EGO LM1903E-SP (£629)

This cordless mower is powered by a 56V lithium battery, and boasts features best suited to large lawns over 150 sq m. Its 47cm cutting width is complemented by seven adjustable cutting heights ranging between 20 and 80mm.

A distinct feature is its 10-speed self-propelled drive, which can also operate without the blades running - handy when navigating the garden, and a near-necessity when considering this model’s hefty weight of 27kg without the battery.

You can buy it now, directly from Ego .

EGO claim that the LM1903E-SP delivers the performance of a petrol mower without the noise, fuss or fumes, but are they right? Read the full review to find out.

£700+

EGO LM2135E-SP (£849)

The LM1903E-SP’s older brother, this cordless mower is similar but bigger, designed for even larger lawns. It boasts a substantial 52cm cutting width, is also self-propelled with a whopping 10 variable speed settings, and has seven cutting height settings from 25-90mm

It has a 70L grass-catcher box, and if you're ever caught mowing as the sun sets, the LED headlights will be your saviour.

You can buy it now, directly from Ego .

It certainly sounds impressive, but how did it perform in our tests? Read the full LM2135E-SP review to find out.

Bosch Indego M 700 (£850)

This robot mower can handle lawns up to 700 sq m, with a 19cm cutting width and three adjustable cutting-height settings from 30-50mm.

The control panel, conveniently situated atop the mower, allows for easy programming. However, for those tech enthusiasts, note that it lacks an app programming feature – you might want to check out the Indego M+ 2021 model if that's a priority.

Both the mower and its charging station exhibit robust construction, with the latter being discreet enough not to overshadow the beauty of your garden.

If you’re paying top dollar for a robot mower, you want it to fulfil your dreams of a hassle-free lawn mowing lifestyle. Can the Indego M700 provide that? Read the full review to find out.