Air fryer vs oven vs deep-fat fryer: can cooking chips in air ever beat oil?

Air fryers are marketed as a healthier alternative to the classic deep-fat fryer. But if you really want the crunchiest chips and the perfect pakora - can cooking in air get anywhere close?

Watch our video to discover how chips made in an air fryer and a deep fryer compare to those cooked in the good old-fashioned oven.

Go to our best air fryers guide to see which of the 50 models we've tested comes out on top.

Which appliance makes the tastiest and healthiest chips?

The secret to a perfectly crisp chip is how quickly the water in the uncooked potato heats up.

While our three cooking appliances are set to the same temperature in our test (approximately 190°C), they all take different times to bring the food itself to that temperature.

Convection oven - uses hot air to heat up the surface of the chips. This happens relatively slowly because air is a poor carrier of heat.

- uses hot air to heat up the surface of the chips. This happens relatively slowly because air is a poor carrier of heat. Air fryer - has a much faster fan than a convection oven. The hot air is constantly replaced with cool air, meaning the air fryer transfers heat two or three times faster.

- has a much faster fan than a convection oven. The hot air is constantly replaced with cool air, meaning the air fryer transfers heat two or three times faster. Deep-fat fryer - oil is far better at transferring heat than air is. It transfers the heat so quickly that the water inside the potato vaporises, leaving a fluffy-textured chip. This makes the deep-fat fryer approximately four times faster than the air fryer. However, because the water is instantly replaced with oil, the deep-fat fryer uses up to 36 times as much oil as the air fryer.

So, though the deep-fried chips turn out perfectly crispy and fluffy inside, they are filled with fat.

The difference in flavour between the air fryer and the oven chips is minimal, and compared to the fat fryer, they look very pale. 'Anemic' says Harry in our video.

Verdict: Deep-fat fryer (tastiest) and air fryer (healthiest)

The winner of the taste test is the deep-fat fryer, but if you're trying to cook the healthiest chips possible, you're better off choosing an oven or an air fryer.

These use around 1.12g of oil per 100g of chips compared to deep-fat fryers which use around 20g-40g of oil per 100g of chips.

Which appliance cooks chips the quickest?

There is only a difference of around five minutes in total prep time between the air fryer and the deep-fat fryer.

Cooking method Preheating time Cooking time Total prep time Convection oven 10 mins 25 mins 35 mins Air fryer 3 mins 20 mins 23 mins Deep-fat fryer 8 mins 10 mins 18 mins



Verdict: Deep-fat fryer

The oven takes the longest both to preheat and to cook, while the deep-fat fryer is the quickest.

Which appliance uses the least energy?

Over the course of a year, the deep-fat fryer works out only fractionally more expensive than the air fryer.

Cooking method Price over the course of a year if used 3x a week Convection oven £33.04 Deep-fat fryer £19.14 Air fryer £10.96

Electricity price 30p/kWh, avg. price-capped direct debit variable tariff July 2023

Verdict: Air fryer (but only just)

We calculated that if you had chips three times a week for a whole year, you would only save around £8 by using an air fryer compared to a deep-fat fryer.

There are other costs to factor into each option too, though. The oil for the deep-fat fryer will cost you approximately £72 a year, if you replace it as often as you should.

Air fryers on the other hand, are generally more expensive to purchase - they can cost as much as £200, whereas the deep-fat fryer we used in our video only set us back around £35.

The decision is yours, but whatever the appliance, make sure you're only spending your money on the best by heading over to our air fryer reviews, deep-fat fryer reviews and built-in oven reviews.

If you're set on an air fryer, you can compare pricing and availability of some models popular with Which? members below:

Find out how ovens and air fryers compare to other cooking appliances in Comparing the cheapest ways to cook.