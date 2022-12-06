Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV (2022-): First-drive review

Alfa Romeo launched its Tonale SUV in front-wheel drive, mild-hybrid 160hp form in 2022. Available from February 2023, this new Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) version has a completely different powertrain.

It uses a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine to drive the front wheels, and a 90kW electric motor to power the rear ones, the all-wheel-drive system being dubbed Q4. The total power available is a not inconsiderable 280hp.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV. Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV overview

The Tonale competes in the popular small crossover market, but it’s very much positioned as a sporty, premium car. Its closest competitors are plug-in hybrid versions of the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

You’d be hard-pressed to spot the difference between this Q4-equipped version of the Tonale from the standard model – only the ‘electric snake’ motif on the rear passenger window really gives it away.

The Tonale is based on an evolution of the Fiat 500X/Jeep Renegade platform but with a wider track and bespoke suspension, steering and electronic systems. The batteries for the electric motor are arranged in a T shape under the central tunnel and rear seats, and add 235kg to the overall weight compared with the mild hybrid version.

Unlike the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox in the front-wheel-drive Tonale, the plug-in hybrid’s automatic transmission has only six speeds.

Alfa Romeo claims it has a 43-mile electric-only EV range, fuel consumption of up to 256.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 26-33g/km. As we've seen in our tests of rival PHEVs, though, you'll have to keep the battery regularly topped up to get anywhere near those figures. We’ll deliver our opinion on this once the car has been through our lab tests.

You can choose between Ti and Veloce trim levels. Prices have yet to be officially announced but are expected to start from around £50,000.

What’s the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV great at?

The Tonale’s agility around corners is impressive: it eclipses most rivals in this respect. It feels powerful and will please keen drivers. It also has plenty of design appeal inside and out, with a spacious, high-quality cabin that’s laid out well.

What’s it like to drive?

On start-up with a fully charged battery, the Tonale Q4 can drive up to a claimed 43 miles on electricity alone. It’s eerily quiet in EV mode and ideal for urban motoring. You can keep the car in EV mode by selecting ‘A’ on Alfa’s ‘DNA’ drive controller. When running off the battery alone, only the rear wheels are powered – but as soon as the car detects the rear wheels losing grip, the petrol engine immediately kicks in to activate all-wheel drive.

We were disappointed by the mild hybrid Tonale’s performance, so had high hopes for the plug-in version, which has a lot more power (280hp) and torque (pulling power). The 0-62mph time is better (6.2 seconds versus 8.8 for the mild hybrid), and acceleration is punchier at all speeds. However, there’s still a noticeable delay when you press the accelerator, which is surprising for an electrically-assisted model like this. Overall refinement is very good, though, and the petrol engine sounds pleasantly sporty when worked hard.

The gearbox works better in this version, but still lacks the sharpness of many rival dual-clutch transmissions. Switching the DNA drive-mode dial to Dynamic doesn’t make a dramatic difference, and nor does using the manual paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel.

On this first drive, Alfa Romeo’s claim that the Tonale is the best-handling car in its class is largely borne out. While there is some body roll (typical of high-riding SUVs), the Alfa is confidence-inspiring and fun around corners, while the fast-acting steering is both sharp and responsive. The all-wheel-drive system gives very good grip on slippery surfaces, making the Tonale a great tool in all weathers.

The quality of the Tonale’s cabin has a premium feel, with a clean design and high-end materials (except for some hard plastics in the lower front cabin and rear passenger areas).

Ahead of the driver is a classical twin-hooded instrument binnacle with a fully digital 12.3-inch display that allows you to choose from three different graphical styles. In the centre of the dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen that you can easily configure to display all sorts of information. The graphics are very sharp and the menu is logical, although there’s no additional rotary controller – it only works via touch. Pleasingly, there are separate knobs for audio volume and air-con.

The ride quality isn’t bad overall but it’s notably firmer in Dynamic mode, when it feels uncomfortable on poor-quality roads. You can press a button in the DNA control knob to soften the suspension damping, addressing this issue to a certain degree.

The Brembo brakes, controlled by a brake-by-wire system, are very sharp and confidence inspiring.

Visibility is about average by class standards. The lofty ride height gives a good view of traffic, but thick side and rear roof pillars, as well as chunky rear headrests, really obscure your rear view. Thankfully, parking sensors and a rear-view camera are standard.

How reliable is the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV?

We haven’t received enough information about the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough Alfa Romeo owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

There’s plenty of legroom and headroom up front. With the front seats set for six-footers, the rear seats have enough legroom for passengers of a similar height. Cutouts in the roof boost headroom in the rear, while large door openings make it easier to get in and out, so overall the Tonale is great for family use. The only downside is a slightly narrow cabin.

Some of the plug-in model’s boot space is taken up by the batteries. Gone is the dual-step floor; you have only a small under-floor storage area, suitable for the recharging lead. The bulky batteries under the rear seats mean the boot floor is quite high, but nevertheless luggage space is very generous. The load sill is a long way off the ground (about 75cm), but that’s par for the SUV course.

How economical is it to run?

The Tonale PHEV can go for a claimed 373 miles on a single fuel tank and a full battery. The official fuel-economy figure is 201.8-256.8mpg, which you’ll only achieve if you drive mostly in EV mode. With the battery discharged and with more spirited driving out of town, we found that fuel economy dropped to the mid-30s. CO2 emissions are 26-33g/km.

The batteries have a modest capacity of 15.5kWh. Recharging takes 2.5 hours using a 7kW wallbox, or 5.5 hours at 3kW.

We’ll provide definitive fuel economy figures once the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV has been through our labs.

How safe is the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV?

In Euro NCAP’s crash test of diesel and mild hybrid Tonale models, it scored a maximum five stars. However, this rating hasn’t yet been explicitly applied to PHEV versions.

Standard safety equipment includes lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and pedestrian/cyclist recognition. Blind-spot monitoring is also available.

Is there anything I should know?

While outright performance matches the sporty image fostered by Alfa Romeo, the delay in power response, patchy ride comfort and less-than-perfect transmission are disappointing.

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £50,000

Pros: Keen handling; high-quality cabin

Cons: Smaller boot than regular Tonale; engine response could be better

The PHEV version of the Tonale definitely fulfils Alfa Romeo’s sporty aspirations better than the mild-hybrid model. It feels more sprightly to drive and has a grippy all-wheel-drive chassis, as well as the potential for lower running costs.

