BMW X1 (2022-): first drive review

The smallest SUV in BMW’s range, the X1 is now in its third generation. Previous generations may have been popular, but can the latest X1 compete with the other small, premium SUVs out there? We’ve taken the BMW X1 (2022-) on a first drive, ahead of our full, lab-tested review.

Note that this review is based on our initial drive of the BMW X1 (2022-). Our full review and verdict (complete with the car's overall score, plus scores for safety, reliability and more) will be available to Which? members once all our extensive lab and road tests are complete.

BMW X1 overview

The latest BMW X1 is the first to feature mild hybrid technology and comes with an all-new interior, borrowing elements – not least its curved touchscreen display – from models higher up the BMW pecking order.

This third-generation model also looks very different to the model it replaces – witness its oversized front grille, which has become a staple of BMW’s current design direction. It’s a five-seater SUV that’s available as a petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid.

There are two petrol engines available at launch: the 20i is a three-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine that produces 170hp. There’s also the 23i: a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre engine, which produces 218hp. Both are mild hybrids.

You can also choose from two diesel engines. There’s the 18d – a four-cylinder, 2.0-litre unit that produces 150hp, and the 23d, which is a mild-hybrid version of the same engine that produces 211hp.

There are also two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions in the X1 range. Both combine a 1.5 litre, three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor to produce 245hp (25e models) or a heady 326hp (30e models). BMW claims that the 14.2kWh battery has a range of 50-56 miles, depending on version, and can be fully charged from empty in under three hours on a 7.4kW charger. We’ll report if these claims are accurate when we lab test this car.

All versions of X1 are fitted with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. PHEV versions, the 23d and the 23i are all equipped with four-wheel drive, with 18d and 20i versions front-wheel drive only.

BMW offers three trim levels in the UK: Sport, xLine and M Sport. Entry-level Sport versions are well-equipped, featuring cruise control, a reversing camera with parking assistance and a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen that’s also found on more expensive BMW models.

Mid-range xLine models add leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and more upmarket aluminium exterior trim as standard.

M Sport models get 19-inch alloy wheels, along with adaptive LED headlights, sports seats and an adaptive suspension system. Options include a panoramic roof, an uprated audio system and sliding rear seats.

What’s it like to drive?

We’ve driven the most powerful petrol X1 in the range – the four-wheel-drive, 218hp, 2.0-litre 23i – in both xLine and M Sport trims.

Both versions accelerate smoothly and quietly unless worked hard, and both are very responsive to the driver’s throttle inputs.

The X1 is very quiet on smooth roads, although wind noise is noticeable when driving at speed and there is some road noise on uneven surfaces. The overall ride quality is excellent, although a slightly firm edge to the suspension does mean bumps are more noticeable at low speeds. We’d recommend avoiding the larger sizes of alloy wheels if you want the best ride comfort.

Body roll is kept under control well in the X1 thanks to the firmer suspension setup (adaptive dampers are available as an option), and it corners well for a small SUV. The steering self-centres well and firms up when driving on faster roads, giving the driver confidence to place the car accurately on the road.

The seven-speed automatic gearbox is very easy to get on with as it changes gears smoothly, with well-timed changes that help to reduce engine noise. The brakes are also very effective and very responsive – reassuring when you need to stop suddenly.

Inside, the 10.25in touchscreen and 10.7in instrument display are prominent, although the lack of buttons is striking – something that makes operating the cabin controls more confusing than it should be. The climate control systems are all operated through the touchscreen, which can be distracting for the driver.

Like the recently launched 2 Series Active Tourer, the traditional BMW iDrive knob that controls the infotainment is also absent in the X1, which further complicates things. However, the graphics are extremely clear to read and the touchscreen system itself is slick and responsive.

Material quality is excellent, with very few hard plastics to be found in the cabin. The automatic gearbox is controlled with a small switch on the centre console, which complements the minimalist interior and removes the need for a traditional gear lever.

How reliable is the BMW X1?

We haven’t received enough information about the BMW X1 to assess its reliability. However, we have heard from enough BMW owners to rate the dependability of the brand as a whole.

How comfortable and spacious is it?

It’s easy to get into the front cabin thanks to small sills and large door apertures, even though the car is quite high off the ground. The rear doors aren’t as large as the front doors and the rear wheel arches also eat into space slightly, too.

Front cabin space is excellent thanks to acres of legroom and good cabin width. It’s also easy to adjust the steering wheel and seats, and there’s a decent amount of headroom even for taller people.

There’s also lots of space in the rear; two taller adults should have enough space for long journeys, three for shorter trips.

BMW claims there’s 540 litres of boot space in petrol and diesel cars, which is a lot for a small SUV. This rises to 1,600 litres when the back seats are folded. The boot floor is flush with the loading sill and there’s also some space under the boot carpet for smaller items. It’s also easy to load large items thanks to the wide boot aperture.

The rear seats are configured to fold in a 40/20/40 split and don’t leave a step in the boot floor when folded although they are quite heavy to move. Sliding rear seats are also available as an optional extra.

As always, we’ll provide accurate, lab-tested measurements of interior space in our full review.

How economical is it to run?

Until we lab test the X1, we can’t give a definitive answer on its fuel consumption. The 23i cars we drove have average claimed fuel economy of 40.9-42.8mpg, with overall economy of all non-plug-in petrol engines between 40.9-57.6mpg.

BMW claims that the most economical non-plug-in engine is the mild-hybrid diesel: the 23d, which consumes 55.4-57.6mpg.

Plug-in hybrid versions have a startling official mpg of 313.9 – 403.5mpg, depending on engine. However, as we’ve seen with other PHEV models we’ve tested, to get anywhere near this you’ll need to keep the battery topped up.

We’ll provide lab-tested fuel economy figures in our full review.

How safe is the BMW X1?

The BMW X1 was awarded a full five-star rating by Euro NCAP when it was crash tested in 2022, posting impressive 92% and 89% scores for safety assistance technology and child occupant protection, respectively.

There’s lots of standard safety kit, with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and front collision warning systems available throughout the range.

An optional driving assistance package adds lane assistance technology and active cruise control that displays the detected speed limit and reads the limit of the road ahead.

BMW X1: Which? first drive verdict

Price: from £33,375

Pros: Spacious cabin; comfortable ride; smooth engine and transmission

Cons: Very few physical controls in the cabin; touchscreen system takes familiarisation; small rear doors

The new BMW X1 is a spacious, high-quality small SUV that lives up to the high standards BMW is known for. While we’ll have to reserve full judgement on the X1 until we lab test it, it’s certainly got plenty of appeal as a family car.

