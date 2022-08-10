Apple AirTag explained: should you buy one?

The Apple AirTag is a coin-sized gadget that helps you track your belongings from a smartphone, tablet or PC. If you're prone to misplacing your car keys or wallet, you might be tempted by this mini Bluetooth finder. We've taken a closer look to see how it works.

Bluetooth finders aren't a new technology. In fact, one of AirTag's key rivals, the Tile, was launched back in 2013. But since then, the technology has evolved to help users track items from even further away. The AirTag, for example, uses a community-based system that means another person's iPhone can help recover your items.

Keep scrolling as we run through everything you need to know about Apple AirTag. Plus, if you're an Android user, we've got some affordable alternatives that can help you track misplaced items.

What is the Apple AirTag?

The AirTag is a tracking device that helps you locate an item by using Apple's Find My network. It weighs in at just 11g and has a built-in speaker that you can listen out for when you're nearby. Typically, a single AirTag costs £29. But you can buy one for £27 (more about this later on).

Apple's Bluetooth finder can be chucked into the bottom of your bag, or you can pair it with one of the tech giant's Leather Key Ring (£35) or Loop (£29) accessories to clip it onto a buckle – that way, it can't wiggle away.

The AirTag is water resistant, but not completely waterproof. It has an IP67 rating, which means it should survive a dip in water up to 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

When you set up the AirTag for the first time, you'll be asked to enter a name for the tracker to identify it from the Find My app – 'Tom's car keys', for example.

To use Apple AirTag, you need an iPhone or iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or later. If you're an iPad user, your tablet needs to be running iPadOS 14.5 or later. You can also use the Find Items app on Apple Watch to track AirTag from your wrist.

Where to buy an Apple AirTag

Apple – if you buy your AirTag directly through Apple, you can get the Bluetooth finder engraved for free. You can choose between emoji, initials and numbers to give the gadget a personal touch. Apple sells a single engraved AirTag for £29 or a four-pack for £99.

Apple uses a community-driven system to track down AirTags that have escaped their owners. Every iPhone, iPad and Mac connected to the Find My network around the world becomes a beacon that an AirTag in Lost Mode can communicate with.

AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by those Find My network devices. The devices then send the location of the AirTag to iCloud, which means owners can see their tracker on a map, as shown below. From the map, you'll see a timestamp that confirms when the last sighting was.

If you want to ensure that a stranger who stumbles upon your AirTag can return it, you can configure the tracker to share your contact information when it's pressed against an NFC-capable iPhone or Android mobile.

Apple has confirmed that only you can see where your AirTag is – location data and history aren't saved on the tracker itself. It adds that 'not even Apple knows the location of your AirTag or the identity of the device that helps find it.'

Play a sound through your AirTag

If you know for certain that your AirTag is hiding in the same room as you, you can make the tracker play an alert sound through the Find My app. Alternatively, you can use Siri to say 'Hey Siri, find my keys.'

To have your AirTag make a sound, follow these steps:

Open the Find My app and select Items. Choose the AirTag you're searching for. Tap the Play Sound option. Once you've recovered your AirTag, select Stop Sound.

Precision Finding

On select iPhone models with Ultra Wideband technology, you'll get an even more detailed description of where your missing AirTag is – Apple calls this mode Precision Finding.

Precision Finding will sniff out your AirTag if you're nearby (within Bluetooth range) and show 'distance to' information on your phone screen. You'll also spot an arrow on-screen that moves in real time as you wander around (as shown below).

To use Precision Finding on your iPhone, run through these steps:

Open the Find My app and select Items. Choose the AirTag you're searching for and tap the green arrow. Follow the on-screen instructions and move around until your iPhone connects to AirTag. Use the distance and direction stats to find your AirTag, then tap the X button when you're finished.

The Precision Finding feature is available on the following iPhone models:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple AirTag and Android

When AirTag first landed, it was exclusive to iPhone users. However, towards the end of last year, the tech giant launched an Android-compatible app with a condensed list of features.

The free app, called Tracker Detect, will let you know if an AirTag in Lost Mode is within Bluetooth range. If the lost AirTag has been nearby for at least 10 minutes, you can make it play an alert sound. You can download Tracker Detect from the Google Play Store .

But a word of warning – at the time of writing, Tracker Detect has a user review score of just 1.9 stars. We've seen complaints related to unclear instructions and unreliable tracking. If you're shopping for an Android-compatible Bluetooth tracker, you might want to consider some AirTag alternatives, including those listed at the bottom of this page.

AirTag battery life

The Apple AirTag takes a single CR2032 battery and how long that lasts will vary depending on how often you use the tracker. On the Apple website, the brand says AirTag is designed to last at least one year before the battery needs swapping out.

When the battery on your AirTag is running low, you'll automatically get a notification on your iPhone. You'll also see 'very low' written under your AirTag name within the Find My app.

Can you attach the AirTag to a dog collar?

There's nothing stopping you from clipping an AirTag to your furry friend's collar, but the technology won't be effective if you lose your pet somewhere remote.

If the AirTag on your dog's collar can't connect to an Apple device on the Find My network, you won't be treated to up-to-date location information.

Ultimately, if you want to track your pet's location, you're better off buying a dedicated pet tracker with GPS over an Apple AirTag.

Apple AirTag alternatives: Tile, SmartTag and Chipolo

Tile Mate

Available from: John Lewis (£13.99), Tile (£19.99), Argos (£19.99)

(£13.99), (£19.99), (£19.99) Compatible with: Android, iOS

The Tile Mate is the brand's cheapest Bluetooth finder and has a claimed range of up to 76m. It has a water-resistant body and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The non-removable battery in each Tile Mate is meant to last up to three years.

If you have a voice-enabled smart speaker in your home, you can search for your Tile Mate without reaching for your mobile. For example, you could say 'Alexa, find my keys'. If you've misplaced your mobile but have your Tile to hand, double-press the Bluetooth tracker and your mobile will start ringing.

If you're interested in exploring more of Tile's Bluetooth finder range, have a look at the Tile Slim (£29.99) – it's designed to tuck into a wallet or luggage tag. The brand also sells the Tile Pro (£29.99), which has a longer range than the entry-level Mate.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Available from: Samsung (£29), Argos (£29.99), Currys (£39.99)

(£29), (£29.99), (£39.99) Compatible with: Galaxy devices running Android OS 8 or higher

Like the AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag uses a community-based system to track down your belongings. From the mobile app, you can have the misplaced tracker play a noise. Plus, the app keeps a log of where the tag's been, which will help you retrace your steps.

Samsung says that the battery life within the SmartTag will last up to 300 days. According to the website, Galaxy SmartTags have a Bluetooth range of up to 120m 'without obstacles.'

Chipolo ONE

Available from: Chipolo (£22), Amazon (£22), OnBuy (£25)

(£22), (£22), (£25) Compatible with: Android, iOS

The Chipolo ONE is a slightly cheaper alternative to the Apple AirTag that works with both iOS and Android devices. From the app, you can get the Chipolo to make a ringing sound, or you can track its last known location on an interactive map.

Custom alerts on the Chipolo app will buzz your mobile if you leave your home and accidentally leave your bag or keys behind. The brand claims each water-resistant tracker will last up to two years, at which point you'll need to swap out the battery.

On the Chipolo website , you can get four Chipolo ONE's for £66, or six for £92. The brand also sells the Chipolo CARD at £26 – it's a rectangular tracker built to slip into a wallet or passport pouch.,

