7 appliance features you’re probably not using properly

Modern appliances are packed with clever functions designed to make life easier, yet many go unused. From overlooked washing machine drawers to boost settings on hobs, our kitchens and utility rooms are full of features we don’t fully understand.



Our survey of 1,182 Which? members, carried out in November, shows that while people recognise many of these features, they often don’t use them because they’re unsure what they do or assume they make no real difference.

Below, we break down some of the most commonly misunderstood appliance features and explain how to use them properly.

1. Washing machine drawers

At a glance: Using the right compartment helps detergent and softener work at the correct time.

That three-compartment drawer on your washing machine isn’t just for 'soap and softener' – actually, each section has a specific job.

The main wash compartment, which is usually the largest and marked ‘II’ or ‘2’, is for detergent used in the main cycle.

The pre-wash compartment, marked ‘I’ or ‘1’, is for detergent used during a short initial wash and is typically only needed if you’ve selected a pre-wash program.

The fabric conditioner or softener section, often marked with a flower icon, releases during the final rinse – although fabric softener is something our laundry expert would never use.

Mixing them up can mean detergent is added too early.

According to our survey, 9% of people never use their washing machine drawers. Meanwhile, 18% of survey respondents told us they didn’t think it made a difference to how well the machine washed their clothes, while others said they preferred to put detergent directly into the drum.

If you use powder detergent or fabric conditioner, the drawer is the best place for them. Liquid detergents can also be used in a dosing ball in the drum, if the detergent manufacturer says this is suitable.

Many people also overfill the compartments, which can clog the drawer and leave residue. Our experts have clear advice on how much detergent to use and why you should only use washing powders on whites – see our piece on laundry habits to stop immediately.

For best results, use the markings inside the drawer as a guide, clean it regularly, and only use the pre-wash slot if you’ve selected a pre-wash cycle.

2. Oven heating drawers

At a glance: This is for keeping food and plates warm, not storing cookware.

If your oven comes with a stainless steel drawer underneath it, perhaps with temperature controls, it’s not necessarily there just to store trays.

In some modern cookers, it’s actually a warming drawer, designed to keep food hot before serving, warm plates, or gently defrost or prove dough, depending on the model. Many people mistake it for storage and then wonder why their roasting tins feel warm.

According to our survey, this feature is still quite rare – just 14% of members said their oven has a heating drawer. Of those, 19% said they had never used it, while 54% said they used it sometimes or most of the time. Members told us they didn’t use it more often because it was too full of trays and pans, or because they felt they could live without warm plates.

If you’re considering an oven with a warming drawer, it’s worth thinking about whether you’ll really use it, as it takes up valuable space in your kitchen. Models with a temperature dial rather than a simple on-off switch tend to be more versatile, allowing you to use the drawer for tasks such as defrosting food or proving dough.

However, avoid storing plastic utensils or foil trays inside, as they can warp or melt when the drawer is switched on.

3. Dishwasher rinse aid compartments

At a glance: Using rinse aid can help prevent streaks and cloudy glasses.

The small compartment next to the dishwasher’s detergent slot often confuses people, but it’s not for more detergent. It's the rinse aid reservoir, which releases a small amount of rinse aid at the end of the cycle.

This helps water run off dishes more easily, improving drying and reducing water spots.

Many people skip it though – our survey suggests 12% of members have never used this feature, while 34% said they didn’t think rinse aid made a difference.

Which? members who didn’t use the rinse aid compartment more often said they relied on all-in-one tablets or felt rinse aid made no difference to their dishwasher’s performance. A few added this was because they live in a soft water area, where there’s less mineral residue to cause spots and streaks.

To use rinse aid correctly, fill the compartment when the indicator light comes on, which is usually marked with a star or droplet symbol. If your glasses come out with spots, try adjusting the setting. Too little rinse aid can cause marks, while too much can leave a cloudy film (see also: Dishwasher salt and rinse aid explained).

Our expert says

'Rinse aid, as the name suggests, will help water rinse off your dishes and glasses.

'It does this by reducing the surface tension of water, meaning it doesn't stick to surfaces as easily in big droplets that take a long time to dry. Instead, the water can drain and evaporate away.

'Rinse aid is key if you want great drying results and it can also help prevent watermarks, leaving your dishes bone dry and crystal clear.'

Andrew Laughlin, Which? dishwasher expert

4. Vacuum cleaner attachments

At a glance: Different attachments help clean corners, upholstery and delicate areas.

Most vacuum cleaners come with a handful of tools that spend their lives at the back of the cupboard, but they’re more useful than you might think. The crevice tool, dusting brush and upholstery nozzle are designed to tackle specific jobs the main floor head can’t reach, yet many people never use them.

Using the right attachment not only gives a deeper clean but can protect delicate surfaces – and make your vacuum more effective overall. For example, the crevice tool is best for tight gaps and skirting boards, the dusting brush for shelves and lampshades and the upholstery nozzle for sofas and car seats.

Among the Which? members who don’t use these tools more often, 32% said they didn’t think they made a difference, while 10% said they found them too complicated. Others said the attachments were only occasionally needed or not necessary.

'If you don’t use the crevice tool on your vacuum cleaner, you can end up with a build-up of hair and dust in the corner of your rooms.

'It’s also really useful for cleaning down the sides of armchairs and sofas.'

Delia Cannings of the British Cleaning Council .

5. Roast and bake air fryer settings

At a glance: Picking the right setting helps avoid undercooked or dried-out food.

Many air fryers now come with a selection of preset cooking functions, but the difference between roast and bake often baffles people.

In our survey, this was the most misunderstood feature, with 16% of members whose appliances have these functions saying they weren’t confident they would use them correctly. In addition, a fifth of people with air fryers that have these settings said they rarely used them, while 42% said they only used them sometimes.

Both settings use hot, circulating air – the key difference is temperature and airflow intensity. Bake mode tends to use a gentler, more consistent heat for cakes, pastries or bread, while roast ramps up the fan speed and temperature to brown food quickly, making it better for meat, vegetables or crisping the tops of dishes.

The mistake many people make is assuming the settings are identical. Using roast for baked goods can dry them out, while using bake for roast potatoes can leave them pale. If your air fryer has both settings, think of bake as your mini oven and roast as your turbo heat option.

6. Induction hob boost modes

At a glance: Boost mode delivers a short burst of extra heat for faster cooking.

Boost mode, also known as PowerBoost or Turbo, temporarily draws extra power to a cooking zone, giving a quick surge of heat. This often doubles or triples the wattage for a few minutes, allowing you to boil water or heat a pan much faster. It’s essentially the induction equivalent of turning the heat right up.

Once the time limit is reached, usually after five to 10 minutes, the hob automatically drops back to its normal maximum power to prevent overheating.

In our survey, 23% said they rarely used their induction hob boost setting, with some saying they didn't feel they needed it.

Our expert says

'Almost all new induction hobs feature some kind of boost mode, and for good reason.

'Our lab tests show dramatically faster heating times using boost, with the best induction hobs now able to boil water faster than some kettles.

'Most will only let you use the boost mode on one or two cooking zones at once, and for short periods of time only, but if you need that pasta water in a hurry there’s no better way.'

Jamie Darlow, Which? induction hobs expert

7. Coffee machine descaling indicators (and water hardness settings)

At a glance: Ignoring the descale light can affect taste and machine performance.

That little light on your coffee machine flashing “Calc” or “Descale” isn’t a fault, it’s a reminder limescale is building up inside. Most modern bean-to-cup and capsule machines have a descaling indicator, which is triggered after a set number of uses or a certain amount of time, depending on your water hardness setting.

The two work hand in hand. During setup, you’re asked to tell the machine how hard your tap water is, and some brands even include a paper test strip. The harder your water, the more often the descale alert will appear.

Of the members we surveyed who had this feature, 38% said they only used it sometimes, while 15% said they used it rarely. Some of those who used it rarely said they lived in a soft water area, so felt there was less need for it.

Many people skip this step or reset the light without actually running a descale cycle, but that’s a mistake. Ignoring it can shorten your machine’s life, make your coffee taste flat or even lead to costly heating element failure. Setting the correct hardness and descaling when prompted helps keep your coffee hot and fresh tasting and your machine running reliably.

