7 popular home products our experts would never buy (and what we'd get instead)

Some popular products hide pitfalls that only become clear once you start using them, from cordless vacs with poor battery life to steam irons that clog up with limescale far too quickly.

But thanks to the rigour of our product testing and the extensive knowledge of our experts, you can steer clear of trending products that simply aren't worth the hype, or are a poor fit for what you need.

Below, we've highlighted a selection of products to be wary of when shopping for Christmas and beyond – and some of our picks might surprise you.

1. A cordless vacuum cleaner with poor battery life

Cordless vacuum cleaners can be undeniably convenient, particularly if you're tackling grime on stairs or in tight corners. However, pick the wrong model and you'll be plugging the gadget back in far more often than you'd like.

In fact, we've been hands on with some cordless vacs that last as little as seven minutes on maximum power setting – that barely gives you time to finish a single room (see also: Why we got tough on cordless vacuum battery life).

By contrast, some of our Best Buy picks will run for more than 20 minutes on turbo before they need charging again, or over an hour on low power setting (and you won't need to worry about them not cleaning well enough).

Our expert says:

'We test cordless vacuums on both minimum and maximum power settings, as well as on hard flooring and tougher-to-clean carpet. Our reviews show the cordless vacs that combine impressive cleaning with long battery life, giving you plenty of time to clean the house.

'Average maximum power battery life is around 16 minutes, and average recharge time should be around three hours – try to find a vac that meets that, or does even better.'

Andrew Laughlin, vacuum cleaner expert

2. A condenser tumble dryer

Condenser tumble dryers can be cheap to buy and so might catch your eye if you're shopping on a budget, but they can be far more expensive to run than many people realise.

In our tests, some condenser models use more than twice as much energy as heat pump dryers, which can make a real difference to your bills over the year. That extra energy use adds up quickly, especially if you rely on your dryer several times a week.

Running costs vary widely, too – the cheapest models we've tested come in at about £120 a year, while the priciest cost more than £190. On average, you can expect to pay around £145 a year in energy, which is £87 more than an equivalent heat pump dryer.

Heat pump tumble dryers tend to cost more upfront, but we’ve found some Great Value options that cost less than £300.

If you do decide a condenser model is the right fit for your budget, make sure you check our full reviews first – we list annual running costs and highlight the models that deliver strong drying performance.

Our expert says:

'While our lab tests have uncovered some condenser tumble dryers that perform well for drying, a heat pump model is also worth considering.

'Heat pump tumble dryers work by heating air efficiently and reusing this warm air as it leaves the drum, meaning they can operate at cooler temperatures than other types of tumble dryer.

'Although this does mean a trade-off of longer drying times, the energy-saving results are more than worth the wait – especially during the chillier months when you might find yourself using it more often than not.'

Rebecca Jakeman, tumble dryers expert



3. A steam iron with a delicate soleplate

A scratched soleplate can cause an iron to snag and catch on fabrics, which makes ironing harder and can even lead to delicate clothes tearing. Without consulting our in-depth reviews first, you won't know how durable a steam iron is until you've parted with your money.

When searching for steam irons worthy of Which? Best Buy status, we rub each soleplate 20 times with a Scotch-Brite scouring pad (the sort you might use to clean your dishes with) to see whether the soleplate lives up to the claims.

Some soleplates are so tough that our scouring pad has absolutely no effect, while others mark quickly and end up scratched beyond repair – a complete waste of your money.

Our high-scoring steam irons are easy to use, though, effortlessly removing creases on clothing and featuring soleplates that stay durable against all materials, including buttons and zips. For more ways to ease the hassle of ironing, our experts have found 5 ways to make ironing easier.

4. Smart appliances that aren’t worth the extra

Opting for a high-end smart appliance for your home – such as a washing machine, tumble dryer or dishwasher – often means paying a premium for extra features.

But are those features worth it?

We’ve tested washing machines and dishwashers that let you schedule cycles from your phone, choose programs automatically and even start a wash remotely. These functions can be convenient, but they’re not always essential – and for most people, cleaning performance will matter more than connectivity.

Our testing has uncovered plenty of Great Value models that skip the sophisticated tech yet still deliver strongly on cleaning and efficient water use. And some so-called smart appliances perform poorly, proving advanced features are no guarantee of better results.

5. A fridge freezer that isn't frost free

Frost-free fridge freezers are designed to prevent ice from building up, meaning you should never face the messy or time-consuming task of having to defrost them or scrape away at stubborn ice.

Although there are plenty of affordable options out there, they tend to be more expensive than appliances that you'll need to defrost manually. So, if you want to save yourself the hassle of defrosting your appliance by hand, you may need to spend a bit more upfront – although the time and effort saved over the years can make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Our top-scoring frost-free fridge freezer is particularly energy efficient, earning both a Best Buy and an Eco Buy title. It also excels at keeping food fresh and cool, especially in the vegetable drawer.

Our expert says:

‘If there’s one feature that really makes a difference to how much you love your appliance, we think it’s a frost-free freezer.

'In a survey of more than 1,000 Which? members, a telling 97% rated this feature as useful. Prices are much lower than they used to be too, with frost-free fridge freezers starting at around £270.’

Fran Roberts-Thornton, fridge freezer expert

6. A gas hob

Gas hobs have long been a popular choice, but research on indoor air pollution suggests they might not be the best option for your home.

A hob isn’t something you replace often, but when you do, it’s worth taking air pollution into account so you can choose the option that works best for your home.

Everyday cooking releases pollutants, yet cooking on a gas hob increases the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and may increase particulate matter in your kitchen too. These pollutants can linger long after you have turned off the burners and may spread through the rest of your home.

Our air pollution experiment found that households using gas hobs saw significant spikes in nitrogen dioxide during cooking, and in some cases levels stayed elevated for hours afterwards (see also: Air pollution in your kitchen).

Our expert says:

‘Swapping from gas to an induction hob will remove much of the NO2 from your home environment and could reduce your exposure to particulate matter. It also reduces your greenhouse gas emissions.

‘If you're upgrading your kitchen setup, your existing gas supply will need to be capped off by a Gas Safe engineer and you’ll need to ensure your current electrical connection matches your new hob’s requirements.

'For more on the differences between the two, see our guide: Gas vs induction: which hob type is right for you?'

Olivia Howes, senior researcher & writer



7. An air fryer too small for your needs

A Which?-recommended air fryer can be a savvy investment for your kitchen, since they cook using hot air rather than deep fat, which means you can use much less oil or even skip it entirely.

But be aware that buying a model too small for your needs can be a false economy. If the basket isn’t big enough for your household, you'll end up cooking in several batches, which quickly wipes out any energy or time savings.

In our tests, capacities have ranged from as little as 0.3kg to more than 2.4kg, so checking the size before you buy is essential.

Our expert says:

'Our testing has uncovered some compact air fryers that are easy to store and perform exceptionally well. But while a smaller air fryer can work well for one person or small portions, larger households will usually be better off with a bigger capacity.

'Air fryers work best when food can be spread out in a single layer, so opting for a slightly larger capacity than you think you’ll need often delivers better results. In our tests, chips cooked in half-full baskets consistently came out crispier and more evenly browned than those cooked in full ones. For more on this, see our piece on air fryer recipe fails and how to fix them.

'Size can also be misleading. A smaller-capacity air fryer isn’t always physically smaller, and manufacturers usually quote capacity in litres, even though not all of that space is usable. That’s why our lab tests measure capacity in grams of food, so you can see exactly how much will fit before you buy.'

Which? air fryer expert

