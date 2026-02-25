Are you eligible for a free blood pressure check?

According to estimates from the British Heart Foundation (BHF), up to five million adults in the UK could be living with undiagnosed high blood pressure (hypertension).

It often has no symptoms, but can quietly raise the risk of other serious health issues including stroke and heart disease.

The good news is that it’s quick, simple and free for eligible adults in England to get a blood pressure check, and you don’t even need a GP appointment.

Many pharmacies - including some inside major supermarkets - offer walk-in or bookable free blood pressure checks for eligible people over 40. Some retailers even run small reward schemes to encourage people to get tested.

Why blood pressure checks matter and who should get them

High blood pressure (hypertension) is often called a 'silent killer' because most people don’t know they have it. Left untreated, it can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease or vascular dementia.

According to guidance from the British Heart Foundation , adults should have their blood pressure checked regularly if they:

Are aged 40 or over

Are overweight

Have a family history of high blood pressure

Are of Black African, Black Caribbean or South Asian background

Have an unhealthy diet or low activity levels

For those aged 40 to 74 who do not have any pre-existing health conditions, you should be invited to an NHS Health Check every five years, which includes a blood pressure check.

However, you can make an appointment at any time if you have concerns, either via your NHS GP or a participating pharmacy.

A typical healthy blood pressure level is considered to be between 90/60mmHg - 120/80mmHg.

Readings consistently at or above 140/90mmHg may indicate high blood pressure and should be followed up with a healthcare professional.

Need to monitor more regularly at home? Check our independent blood pressure monitor reviews for the most reliable models

Who offers free blood pressure checks?

As part of the NHS Community Pharmacy Blood Pressure Check Service, you can get a free blood pressure check if you are:

Aged 40 or over

Live in England

Haven't had your blood pressure checked by a medical professional in the past six months

Don't already have high blood pressure

You can get a blood pressure check at your GP surgery, participating community pharmacies such as Lloyds Pharmacy and Well Pharmacy , and at pharmacy counters inside some major supermarkets such as Asda Pharmacy and Tesco Pharmacy .

If you're under 40 but have a family history of high blood pressure, or your GP has referred you, you may still qualify. Check with the pharmacy or your GP if you're unsure.

Some supermarket pharmacies have previously offered small incentives - such as Asda offering to add £2 to your Cashpot - during health promotion campaigns to encourage participation, so keep an eye out for these.

What happens if you have high blood pressure?

A pharmacy blood pressure check is straightforward:

A trained staff member measures your blood pressure using an arm cuff. You’ll usually receive your result immediately, along with an explanation of what it means. If your reading is high, you may be advised to repeat the test or be referred to your GP for follow-up checks.

If hypertension is confirmed, treatment might include lifestyle changes such as improved diet, weight management and physical activity. Some people may also be prescribed medication to help control their blood pressure.

Pharmacies offering NHS checks can guide you through the next steps and, where appropriate, help arrange further care.