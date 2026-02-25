Are you getting the most out of your car insurance policy?

With accidental damage making up nearly half of all car insurance claims, do you know what your policy actually covers you for?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the providers and policies we recommend after teaming our in-depth research with feedback from real-life policyholders.

Plus, with the recent rise of self-described ‘essentials’ policies, we explain why we've had our doubts about how much cover they really offer.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article originally published in the February 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

