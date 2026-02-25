Are you getting the most out of your car insurance policy?

You might not be getting the type of cover you think you are
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

With accidental damage making up nearly half of all car insurance claims, do you know what your policy actually covers you for?

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we reveal the providers and policies we recommend after teaming our in-depth research with feedback from real-life policyholders.

Plus, with the recent rise of self-described ‘essentials’ policies, we explain why we've had our doubts about how much cover they really offer.

This episode is read by Erica McKoy and is based on an article originally published in the February 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, and Which? Shorts every Wednesday. We also release special podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited (trading as Which?) is registered in England and Wales at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 677665, VAT number GB238534158, email: which@which.co.uk.


Which? is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of Inspop.com Ltd (trading as Confused.com), LifeSearch Partners Ltd, HUB Financial Solutions Ltd, Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd, Stickee Technology Ltd and Travel Insurance Facilities Plc. The mortgage service is provided by London & Country Mortgages. Which? is also a payment agent (FRN 1041191) of Bud Finance Limited.


If you buy a product using a link to one of our commercial partners, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Such links do not constitute an endorsement by Which?.


© 2026 Which? All Rights Reserved.