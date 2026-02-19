Does your car insurance really cover stolen possessions?

Compare car insurance deals
In the year to September 2025, there were 399,000 thefts from vehicles in England and Wales, according to Office for National Statistics figures. If you come back to your car to find a smashed window and your bag or laptop gone, will your insurer cover the loss?
In our most recent survey of car insurance customers, one in 10 claims involved burglary or theft. Our analysis of policies suggests that while you can usually assume the car itself is covered, it’s far less clear-cut when it comes to possessions left inside.
Here, we explain which personal belongings are covered, how much your insurer is likely to pay out and other types of cover that could prove more reliable for expensive items.
When we reviewed 66 car insurance policies last November, most contained some degree of personal belongings cover.
'Personal belongings' is a very broad term – but in many cases, the reality is less wide-ranging than the name. As the table shows, handbags, shopping and pushchairs were covered by all 55 policies that included personal belongings cover.
However, around one in seven didn't cover some of the pricier items that could be most attractive to thieves, including gadgets such as laptops, tablets or mobile phone. Fewer than one in 10 protected credit cards or documents, and none covered cash.
|Belongings
|% of policies covering
|Handbags
|100%
|Shopping
|100%
|Pushchair
|100%
|Sports equipment (eg golf clubs)
|95%
|Laptops
|85%
|Tablets
|85%
|Mobile phones
|84%
|Stereos (not integrated)
|80%
|Sat nav (portable)
|80%
|Dashcam (portable)
|80%
|Credit cards
|7%
|Documents
|2%
|Cash
|0%
In November, we analysed 66 car insurance policies from 25 insurers. Percentages are of the 55 policies that included personal belongings cover.
Even if you've taken care to choose a policy that doesn't exclude the possessions you most need covered, modest payout limits can render the cover little more than tokenistic. Of the policies we checked, the most common claim limit was £300 or less, with a couple paying less than £100.
This said, a handful of policies – from AXA, Moja, Saga and Swiftcover – provided more than £1,000 for personal belongings.
The personal possessions cover you get with home insurance puts car insurance to shame.
When we reviewed 78 contents policies in July 2025, virtually all (97%) offered cover for personal possessions on your person or stolen from a car. It's usually an optional add-on rather than standard (as is generally the case with car insurance), but almost invariably provides broader cover and higher limits.
Most of the policies we looked at covered personal possessions away from the home with cover limits in the thousands of pounds, rather than hundreds. All included pricey gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Most also covered cash, although with lower limits than for other possessions.