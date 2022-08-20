Asda rolls out loyalty reward scheme nationwide: should you sign up?

Asda has rolled out access to its loyalty programme, Asda Rewards, to all 633 stores across the UK.

Asda Rewards, which has been in customer trials in different regions since October 2021, is an app-based loyalty scheme.

Here, Which? takes a look at how it works, and how it compares with other loyalty schemes.

How does the Asda Rewards scheme work?

Customers using Asda Rewards earn pounds, not points, building up a 'cashpot' to spend in Asda stores or online.

The app is available for Android and Apple users, and shoppers can earn Asda Rewards every time they shop by scanning their app when they check out.

For those shopping online, the Asda Rewards app will link up to their Asda.com account.

There are three ways that Asda customers can earn rewards:

Completing in-app missions, such as The ‘Back to School’ mission, where customers receive £5 into their cashpots when they spend £25 on George school uniforms. Or the fruit and veg bonus, where shoppers will get £1.50 into their cashpot when they buy any 10 items of fruit and veg.

Completing ‘milestone missions’. Customers will earn more money into their cashpots the more they spend over the four weeks following completion of a 'milestone mission'.

Buying ‘Star Products’. There are more than 400 available across own-brand and branded lines, and these are highlighted in-store. Buying a Star Product will result in 10% of the price being put into the cashpot.

Shoppers can redeem their cash whenever they choose by creating a voucher in the app, which can be used for money off a shop, in a similar way to other points-based schemes.

Asda also recently launched a new credit card in conjunction with Asda Rewards, where customers can earn money back into their cashpot every time they spend.

Customers will receive 1% back on all Asda purchases, including fuel, optical and other services, along with 0.3% back on spending outside Asda.

Is it worth shopping at Asda?

Every month, we compare how much the UK's biggest supermarkets charge for a small and big shop to find out which is the cheapest supermarket.

In July, Asda was the third-cheapest supermarket after discounters Aldi and Lidl for 47 popular groceries, including own-label and a small number of branded items.

But Asda was the cheapest for the cost of a larger trolley of 152 items (the original 47 plus 105 more). This analysis excludes Aldi and Lidl as it contains more items that are harder to get at these stores. Asda has been the cheapest for a big shop in our analysis since January 2020.

What do other supermarket loyalty schemes offer?

There are plenty of supermarket loyalty schemes around, and it can feel like you need to get a new card or download a new app every time you shop somewhere new. Most are only worth it if you plan to shop at that supermarket regularly, although others offer immediate benefits, such as a takeaway hot drink.

Click the links to sign up via the supermarket webpages.

Lidl

Lidl has a rewards app called Lidl Plus , which gives shoppers access to discount coupons on different products each week.

You can unlock coupons when you reach monthly spending targets, for example getting a free in-store bakery item coupon for spending £50 a month, or a £2 off coupon when spending £100 a month. Personal discounts will be unlocked the more you shop, and there are also discounts from Lidl partners.

The choice of coupons is fairly limited, but if you shop in Lidl regularly then it's worth signing up for the possible discounts.

Morrisons

My Morrisons is another app-based scheme that gives access to discounts and exclusive offers. Shoppers are given personalised offers on the items they buy the most, from digital vouchers to money off your next shop. These can be activated in the app and then scanned at the till.

It might take a little while to build up those personalised offers, but as with others this is designed with loyalty in mind: the more you shop, the more you'll get back.

Sainsbury's

The Sainsbury's Nectar scheme allows you to earn one point per £1 spent in-store, online or on fuel at Sainsbury’s. 500 Nectar points are worth £2.50, which you can spend at the till or online using your Nectar card or app. In addition, you'll get weekly personalised offers via the Sainsbury’s website or app.

You can also use your Nectar card to collect and spend points with more than 300 big-brand partners, including Argos, eBay, Esso, the Sky Store and Vue. Most partners will give you two points for every pound you spend, but some are more generous. If you have a Sainsbury's Bank product, such as a credit card, then you can earn extra points on your shopping.

This scheme offers the highest number of opportunities to earn money back, so it could be worth signing up even if you don't shop in Sainsbury's regularly.

Tesco

Tesco Clubcard allows members to collect one point for every £1 they spend in-store and online, and one point for every £2 spent on fuel. Tesco has significantly expanded the number of exclusive deals it offers Clubcard members too; a large proportion of Tesco's discounts are now only available to Clubcard members.

Every 150 points you earn is worth £1.50 to spend in-store or online, but points are often worth more if you spend them with Clubcard partners, of which there are almost 300 including Alton Towers, Hotels.com and Café Rouge.

You can collect points through Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile, too.

Tesco also offers Clubcard Plus, which costs £7.99 a month and offers a 10% discount on two 'big shops' per month (in-store only), 10% off selected Tesco brands in-store including F&F and Tesco Pet all the time, double data on Tesco Mobile, and the opportunity to apply for a Clubcard Plus credit card.

Pretty much the only way to access discounts at Tesco now is via your Clubcard, and there are large discounts to be had. The cost of Clubcard Plus means it's only worthwhile signing up if you plan to do a lot of big shops at Tesco; it's nearly £100 a year so you want to make sure you will make the most of it.

Waitrose

Rather than collecting points, you can get freebies and member-only prices on some grocery items via the MyWaitrose scheme.

A popular perk is the free hot drink offer for members each time they visit a store – but you’ll need to buy something in-store and bring a reusable cup. Members also get a free copy of the Waitrose & Partners Food magazine, as well as 20% off at the fish counter on Fridays and – for Vitality health and life insurance holders – cashback when buying selected healthy foods.

In February 2022, Waitrose announced it would stop giving members a free MyWaitrose newspaper and instead offer personalised offers based on people's shopping habits. If you have a Waitrose nearby that has coffee facilities and you fancy that free hot drink, it's worth signing up. You'll need to keep a close eye on the discounts offered to make the most of this scheme, though.