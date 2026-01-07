Asos updates returns policy with new 'personal return rate' tool

Online fashion retailer, Asos, has updated its returns policy, launching a new 'transparency tool' to tackle serial returners.

Asos initially introduced a £3.95 return fee for customers with high return rates in October 2024.

It's now updated its policy, changing the way fees work for its Premier customers, and introducing a new tool to track your return rates.

Here, we look at Asos' fees, how its new tool works, and when your consumer rights can protect you from return charges.

How do Asos return fees work?

Asos customers whose historical returns surpass 70% of the total value of their past orders will have to pay a £3.95 charge if they return more than £40 worth of products from an order.

These fees already apply to non-Premier customers, and will come into force from February for Premier customers (who currently only incur the fee if they keep less than £15 worth of items).

If you have an Asos account, you should have received an email notifying you of the new returns policy and whether you're affected by the fees.

If you're a Premier customer and are unhappy with the updated policy, you can cancel your subscription and request a pro-rated refund before 5 February.

Alongside incurring fees, Asos.World loyalty scheme members with high return rates will not be eligible for the top 'Icon' and 'A-Lister' tiers.

What is Asos' new returns transparency tool?

But even if you're exempt from the fees currently, it's worth keeping a close eye on Asos' returns transparency tool if you send items back going forward.

The new tool, which you can find on its app, calculates a 'personal return rate', which is updated each time you place a new order.

This rate is calculated from the value of items you've returned compared with the value of what you've ordered over the past 12 months.

If your returns surpass 70% of the total value of your past orders, you'll end up qualifying for the return charges.

Similarly, those who currently have high return rates will no longer face the fees if their return rates improve.

Asos has also launched new tools like clearer sizing details, product videos and a Fit Assistant to help customers choose the right size and minimise returns.

When do my consumer rights protect me from return fees?

A number of other fashion retailers - such as Next, Zara and Sports Direct - have introduced return fees in recent years, often citing a rise in return rates.

The fees can feel off-putting when shopping with online-only retailers, such as Asos, particularly if you're shopping for items like jeans, swimwear or bridal dresses, and want to try on multiple sizes.

But while these retailers are allowed to charge return fees in some instances, there are certain situations where your consumer rights protect you from incurring the charges.

Under the Consumer Rights Act (CRA), you cannot be charged for returning an item if it's faulty, of poor quality, or not as described.

If a dress or a pair of jeans doesn't match what was stated in Asos' size guide, for example, or if the colour in real life looks different from the product listing, you shouldn't be charged any return fees.

Similarly, if you receive clothes that are faulty or of poor quality - perhaps the zipper doesn't work, or the fabric falls apart after one wash - you're protected by the CRA and shouldn't pay any return charges.

If you're struggling to get a refund for a faulty item, you can use our free faulty goods complaint letter tool.