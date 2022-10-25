Avoid a DIY nightmare this Halloween

DIY can be really satisfying, but without the right tools or knowledge, things can go sideways quickly. We asked more than 1,000 Which? members* their views on the scariest DIY jobs to find out which were OK and which ones turned out to be a real nightmare.

Depending on your level of knowledge or skill, there may be some home improvement and renovation tasks you want to try yourself.

If you're considering giving it a go, we have lots of tips and advice to get you started, and we can also help if you do need to call in the professionals. Keep reading to find out more.

The thought of having to pay for a DIY task they can do themselves is something that six in 10 people in our survey said they hated.

One in five respondents said they carry out DIY tasks every month – one in six do so even more regularly. This includes painting, putting up shelves and assembling furniture.

If you're painting a high-traffic area such as a hallway or kitchen, consider going for washable paint. We tested matt emulsion paint from Dulux, Farrow and Ball and Little Greene, read our washable paint reviews to see which brand is the easiest to clean and the most durable.

Before you begin, check you have all of the right tools for the job. Our toolbox essentials guide covers everything you need to know, including where to find the best hammers and the best screwdrivers to use for common DIY tasks, plus any other additional tools you may need to buy or hire.

For bigger jobs, you may need to invest in some power tools. We asked tradespeople to rate cordless power tools from Bosch, DeWalt, Milwaukee and more – find out which came top in our guide to power tool brands.

If you're one of the 38% who would rather pay someone to do the job

Harder DIY tasks to tackle

One in five in our survey admitted to having tried and failed at a DIY job, which meant they had to call a professional.

In our survey, these tasks were considered the hardest:

Fitting underfloor heating (47%)

Plumbing (44%)

Fitting carpet (29%)

Fitting a new floor (28%)

Fitting a new door (26%)

Fixing radiators (22%).

Besides the skill level required to complete a project, another reason why people fail at DIY is underestimating the time needed.

Before you jump into a big DIY job, make sure you do your research.

We've got lots of guides to help you renovate, including updating a bathroom on a budget, redesigning a new kitchen and making your home more energy efficient.

You can also read our advice on types of wood flooring, how to choose the best carpet and how to get rid of damp.

Find out the pros and cons of underfloor heating to see if it's the best choice for your home

The scariest home improvement jobs

When we asked Which? members what were the most difficult home improvement and renovation projects, the top three were home extensions, loft conversions and kitchen extensions.

These are all complex projects, often involving big budgets, building regulations and planning permission.

We've got lots of information to help you, including guides explaining extension costs, building regulations and planning permission and how to plan a loft conversion.

If your DIY task involves gas or electric, we'd always recommend looking for a qualified and reputable trader you can trust rather than attempting it yourself.

* Online survey conducted August 2022 with 1,025 Which? Connect members.