Belling, New World and Stoves gas cookers to be modified to remove carbon monoxide poisoning risk

Which? previously reported on a safety notice that was issued for a number of Belling, Stoves and New World gas cookers. The Office for Product Safety & Standards (OPSS) has now announced details of a modification programme for the cookers affected.

Certain gas range cookers with a gas grill manufactured by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances can cause extremely dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to be produced when used with the grill door closed.

This can pose a serious risk to health and could even lead to death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Read on to find out if your cooker is affected and what you can do next.

Which gas cookers are affected?

Models affected by the safety warning include 90cm, 100cm, and 110cm models that could have been purchased at any time between 2010 and 2022.

The serial number of these appliances consists of numbers and letters but may also include characters such as a dash or slash. You can locate the serial number of your cooker on the data plate at the front edge of the main oven and at the rear of the cooker.

The full list of models affected is in the table below.

What should you do if you own a gas cooker that needs modifying?

Glen Dimplex Home Appliances (GDHA), which manufactures the Belling, New World and Stoves gas cookers, has launched a modification programme for products affected by the safety issue.

It has agreed to visit every home containing the affected cookers and implement a technical modification to the appliance so that operation of the gas grill is safe.

If your gas cooker is on the list above, you must call 0800 110 5728 or email consumersupport@glendimplex.com to register for the free modification. Glen Dimplex also advises that even if you no longer own the product, it is still important that you contact the company to enable it to trace the new owner.

Until the cookers are safe and modified, GDHA and OPSS advise you must only use the gas grill with the grill door open.

What does Glex Dimplex Home Appliances say?

GDHA says: 'We have stringent health and safety measures in place, and all our cookers are tested to industry standards and by the relevant industry bodies before they are made available to buy.

'We will continue to raise awareness of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and to encourage the highest standards of testing industry-wide.'

Belling also told us that the Belling Farmhouse 100G, which we reviewed in October 2017, is no longer on sale and stock has been withdrawn from retailers. It urges owners of this model to contact the company to arrange the modification as soon as possible and to only use the gas grill with the door open until that point.

Gas cooker safety advice from Which?

Most electric cookers can be used with the door closed, but this isn't the case for gas grills and that's why it is essential that you check the user manual to make sure of the guidance for your specific appliance.

It is also important that you don't use your grill as an oven, a space heater or for any other purpose than it is intended.

If you have a (gas, LPG, oil or wood) fuel-burning boiler, fire or stove, you should have a carbon monoxide detector in every room where fuel is burned.

They cost from less than £10 to over £25, but we have found that safe, reliable versions can be found for around £20.

See more advice on the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.