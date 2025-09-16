Popular advent calendars for adults 2025: countdown to Christmas with different daily gifts

Advent calendars are a fun way to get into the festive spirit, with a new surprise behind each door every day in December.

Advent calendars aren’t just for children. Adults can enjoy them too. New types of adult advent calendars appear in shops every year, with all kinds of unique and interesting options filled with everything from beauty and wellness products to delicious treats, drinks, or even hobbyist gifts.

You should start shopping for a Christmas advent calendar ahead of time, because they can sell out quickly.

To help inspire you, we've analysed retailer data, search trends and social media buzz to bring you a list of the most popular advent calendars for 2025 in the UK.

Great deals on great products free newsletter Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Food and alcohol advent calendars

Lindt advent calendars

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £25

With more exciting sweet treats than a regular chocolate advent calendar, Lindt’s countdown calendars are some of the most searched for online.

A top pick is the Lindt 3D Teddy advent Calendar with 24 treats, including Lindor Chocolate Truffles, the chocolate Santa and the creamy chocolate snowdrops.

Buy the Lindt Teddy advent calendar: Available from Selfridges (£29.99), Lindt online store (£25)

Grind Coffee advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 12

12 Price: starting from £23

For coffee lovers, the Grind advent calendar provides a daily dose of holiday cheer.

Each morning in the run-up to Christmas, you'll discover a new, home-compostable coffee pod. With 25 different blends, from the signature house and extra dark to the festive pumpkin spice, it's the perfect way to get in the festive mood.

Buy the Grind Coffee advent calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022162

Pukka Tea advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £11.45

Treat yourself to a different cuppa every day of December with the Pukka Tea advent calendar. This super affordable selection includes 24 different flavours, including spice of cinnamon, orange and elderberry.

The calendar itself is pretty, but it’s also all fully recyclable, even the organic cotton string on each tea bag.

Buy the Pukka Tea advent calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022163

Whisky advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 25

25 Price: £149

Did you know you can buy alcohol-themed festive calendars? Celebrate party season in style with the whisky advent calendar from Drinks by the Dram. It comes with 25 different samples across an array of styles and origins.

Examples of what you’ll find hidden in its drawers include a Glen Allachie 12 Year Old Islay Single Malt and the Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

Buy the whisky advent calendar: Available from Menkind (£149)

Bonne Maman advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £28

Foodies will love this Bonne Maman advent calendar, packed with 23 mini jars of conserves, spreads and caramels.

Cherry with pink berries; mango and ginger; orange, guava and lime; and pear with mandarin and cinnamon are just a few of the delicious jams behind its doors. Plus, there’s a hazelnut chocolate spread and a chocolate orange spread as well as two caramels in vanilla and coffee. You'll even get a surprise gift on Christmas Eve.

Buy the Bonne Maman advent calendar: Available from Ocado (£28)

Virgin Wines Mixed Wine advent calendar

Release date: November 2025

November 2025 Number of products included: 25

25 Price: £99.99

Treat yourself to a different glass of wine each night as you count down to Christmas. This Virgin Wines Mixed Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 red, rosé, white and prosecco miniature bottles as well as a full-size anniversary-edition bottle (worth £19.99).

If you prefer, Virgin Wines offers an exclusively red wine calendar or a white wine calendar. Or, if you’re not so keen on wine, there’s one with a range of different gins.

Reserve the Virgin Wines advent calendar for delivery in November: Available from Virgin Wines (£99.99)

Home and hobbies advent calendars

LEGO Star Wars advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £29.99

Open a door of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 each day to build your very own droidsmith workshop, complete with festive droids like BB-8 in a snowman outfit and a medical droid in a Christmas outfit. You'll also find a LEGO figure of Babu Frik, a Jawa vehicle, and all the parts you need to bring the workshop to life. It's a fun and festive way for Star Wars fans to count down to Christmas.

Other popular LEGO calendars include the Harry Potter advent calendar 2025 and the Minecraft advent calendar 2025 .

Buy the LEGO Star Wars advent calendar 2025: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022165

Missoma jewellery advent calendar

Release date: September 2025

September 2025 Number of products included: 12

12 Price: TBC

The Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar isn't just an advent calendar, it’s a gift set that reveals a new piece of jewellery every day for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Available in three luxurious versions:

The gold calendar features 12 pieces, including three designs exclusive to the box.

The silver calendar contains 12 pieces, with four unique designs you won't find anywhere else.

The ultimate solid gold calendar holds five exclusive pieces behind its doors.

Each calendar is packed with a mix of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, making it the perfect way to build a new collection for party season.

Join the waiting list to find out when the Missoma jewellery advent calendar goes on sale: Available at Missoma

Rituals advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £103

Rituals advent calendars are popular among online shoppers with a mix of bath, body, and home fragrance mini-products from various Rituals collections.

New for 2025, its advent wreath calendar can be used as a festive decoration and will give you a daily gift to build excitement.

Buy the Rituals advent wreath calendar: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022167

Yankee Candle advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £49.99

Fill your home with the scents of the Christmas season with the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar. This calendar has 24 scented surprises, including 12 scented tea light candles, one tea light candle holder, and 12 mini filled votive candles.

Fragrances range from Winter Night Stars and Silver Sage and Pine to Christmas Cookie and Holiday Winterfest.

To save cash, you could go for the Yankee Candle Wreath advent calendar instead, with 24 scented tea lights and a tea light holder.

Buy the Fragrance Lover's Book advent calendar: Available from Yankee Candle (£49.99)

Buy the Yankee Candle advent calendar 2025 Wreath: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022169

F1 advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £69

Build a model of Verstappen's legendary RB20 racing car over 24 days with this F1 advent calendar. Each day, you’ll open a new part, and the calendar even features authentic engine sounds.

McLaren fans can also get their hands on the McLaren 24 Days model advent calendar, to build a 1:43 scale model of its F1 car.

Buy F1-themed advent calendars: Available from MenKind (£69)

Health and beauty advent calendars

Sephora Favourites beauty advent calendar

Release date: 31 October 2025

31 October 2025 Number of products included: 41

41 Price: £225

If you’re a fan of make-up and skincare, the Sephora Favourites advent calendar includes daily goodies from big beauty brands like Glow Recipe, Laura Mercier, MAC, and Sol de Janeiro.

The drawers contain 41 different products, 24 of which are full-sized. Overall, they’re worth £1,025, but the calendar costs only £225.

Pre-order the Sephora Favourites advent calendar: Available from Sephora (£225)

The Perfume Shop advent calendar

Release date: TBC

TBC Number of products included: 24

24 Price: TBC

Fragrance enthusiasts should watch for the launch of The Perfume Shop’s advent calendar, expected early in October 2025. Details are still under wraps, but we know it will include 24 miniature fragrances from brands such as Mugler, Boss, and Rabanne.

In 2024, the calendar cost £84.99 but was valued at over £170. It featured a mix of fragrances for both men and women, along with a mini candle and a reusable spray bottle.

Sign up for the waiting list: Available at The Perfume Shop

Vogue Festive Calendar

Release date: 13 October 2025

13 October 2025 Number of products included: 32

Price: £355

The Vogue Festive Calendar is brimming with treats across wellness, skincare, beauty, jewellery, haircare, and more. It offers a variety of different products, providing a refreshing change from other, all-beauty advent calendars.

Enjoy gifts like a beanie hat, a stylish hair clip, a finishing spray, and a luxurious mascara. You’ll find brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Moschino, and La Mer. Vogue Editors have hand-picked each item. Plus, you'll receive a year-long digital subscription to British Vogue.

All of this adds up to a value of around £1,600 yet it's available for £355.

Pre-order the Vogue Festive Calendar: Available from Vogue (£355)

Body Shop Classic beauty advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £60

Unwrap a daily Body Shop surprise as you count down to Christmas with its Classic Beauty calendar. You’ll find a selection of Body Shop products from shower gels, shampoos and sheet masks, to balms, butters and body scrubs.

For even more indulgence, upgrade to the Ultimate calendar, which features 10 full-sized favourites, including the Vitamin E Day Cream and Shea Body Butter.

Buy the Body Shop Classic beauty advent calendar: Available from The Body Shop (£60)

Buy the Body Shop Ultimate advent calendar: Available from The Body Shop (£120)

Harrods Beauty advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 32

32 Price: £250

Another bestselling beauty advent calendar is from Harrods Beauty. It includes a luxurious selection of make-up and skincare products from premium brands like Shiseido, La Mer, La Prairie, Augustinus Bader, and MZ SKIN.

It contains 32 products, 14 are full-sized.

Buy the Harrods Beauty advent calendar: Available from Harrods (£250)

Read more about the beauty advent calendars everyone is talking about in 2025.

Molton Brown advent calendar

Release date: September 2025

September 2025 Number of products included: TBC

TBC Price: TBC

Expected to launch in September, the Molton Brown Advent Calendar will be filled with its signature fragrances, bath, body, and hair care treasures. While details are still under wraps, if last year is anything to go by, it will be a cracker.

In 2024, the calendar cost £225 and featured 24 travel-sized goodies like the Marvellous Mandarin & Spice shower gel, hand creams, body lotions, a candle and a lip balm.

Join the Molton Brown advent calendar waiting list: Available at Molton Brown

Holland and Barrett advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 25

25 Price: £50

The Holland and Barrett Advent Calendar is a budget-friendly festive calendar. It only costs £50 but has an estimated worth of over £232.

There are 25 surprises to unwrap, and 17 of them are full-sized with oils, bath salts, and creams from trusted brands like Cetaphil, Weleda, Q+A, Noughty and Nature Spell.

Buy the Holland and Barrett advent calendar: Available from Holland and Barrett (£50)

L'Occitane advent calendar

Release date: Available now

Available now Number of products included: 24

24 Price: £149

L’Occitane’s £149 luxury festive calendar gives you 24 of its skincare, fragrance and body-care products worth over £276. The calendar is designed to look like a French farmhouse.

To give you a taste of what’s to come, this calendar includes the L’Occitane Overnight Reset Serum, the Immortelle Precious Cleansing Oil and its Relaxing Pillow Mist.

Buy the L’Occitane advent calendar: Available from L'Occitane (£149)

Buy the more affordable L'Occitane beauty advent calendar: Available from LookFantastic (£87)

Looking for festive gift ideas? Take a look at our gift guides: