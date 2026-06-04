By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
The good, the bad and the Brussels sprouts – Which? members share their best and worst Father’s Day gifts
Father’s Day gives you the chance to thank your dad or grandad for everything he does. But finding the perfect present can be tricky.
Don’t waste your money on something that will just sit at the back of a drawer or, worse, end up in the bin.
We reached out to the dads among our members to ask them about the best and worst gifts they’ve ever received. While most just want to spend time with family, others have been stuck dealing with prank presents like Brussels sprouts.
To help you find something he’ll actually love on 21 June, we analysed their feedback, search trends, retailer data and the products most popular with Which? members to bring you a list of foolproof gifts that will make him feel special.
Father’s Day presents loved by dads
Premium spirits or wine
Alcohol proved popular among the dads we asked. Premium spirits or fine wines are a touch of luxury they can savour on special occasions, meaning your gift is guaranteed to be relished, not left gathering dust.
Six of the members we asked said wine was the best gift they’ve ever received, and six loved receiving a bottle of whisky. Other types of alcohol mentioned were brandy, rum and gin.
Shop for the best whisky gifts, top-rated red wines and our highest-scoring white wines.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Chapel Down Bacchus 2023 (white wine) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028516
- Laphroaig 10-year whisky – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50020892
- Tesco Finest Valpolicella Ripasso (red wine) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028518
See our expert suggestions for the best gifts for dads.
Craft beer or ale
Beer is another foolproof gift among the dads we surveyed.
For fathers who are happiest watching the football or standing by a grill, a case of beer is a more laid-back alternative to wine or spirits. Keep it simple with a case of their favourite beer or pick a discovery box with different types, such as a crisp pilsner, a hazy IPA, a rich stout and a sour.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Badger Beers Modern Classics mixed multipack – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028520
- Engraved beer tankard – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028521
- Stella Artois (pack of 18) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028519
Skip any danger of a sore head with the best non-alcoholic beers.
Gourmet food and drink
Food gifts are a guaranteed hit on Father’s Day. It’s the perfect excuse for dads to indulge in delicious, gourmet treats they’d rarely think to buy for themselves.
In our survey, 26 dads highlighted goodies like chocolates, coffee and fine cheeses, making food and drink one of the top categories. For some, the best part was the personal touch because their kids knew their exact tastes. Others enjoyed sharing a delicious treat with the people they love.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Butlers Milk Chocolate Collection – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028525
- John Lewis Henley food hamper – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028527
- Whittard Coffees of the World – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028526
A heartfelt card
If you want to give him something personal, nothing resonates with dads quite like a heartfelt card. In fact, 25 of the members we surveyed named it their all-time favourite Father’s Day gift.
Whether it's a store-bought card with a meaningful message or a handmade creation proudly crafted by the grandkids, it’s a straightforward gesture that pulls at the heartstrings.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Amazon (from 89p)
- John Lewis (from £2.25)
- Moonpig (from 99p)
Useful accessories
Dads love to be decked out in new gear. Our survey found that cufflinks, watches, wallets and shoes are guaranteed winners. One dad was especially happy to get a cosy pair of slippers, and another loved his new tennis bag.
Just remember that not all accessories are created equal. In fact, several dads called out basic socks and underwear as the absolute worst Father’s Day gifts they’ve ever received.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Garmin Forerunner 55 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_12876312
- Barbour Amble Leather Billfold Wallet – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028529
- Simon Carter Playing Card Cufflinks – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028528
For more, check out the best travel accessories.
A day out
Focus on making memories if you want to give him a gift he'll never forget. Consider booking a unique experience, a fun day out or even a weekend away.
53 fathers we surveyed named an experience or day trip as their favourite-ever gift. Whether he'd love a day of mushroom foraging or a kayak trip, a premium ticket to a football match or a hands-on cookery course, a helicopter ride, a steam railway visit or a trip to Silverstone, there are endless fun options to choose from.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Buyagift Fun Together Gift Box (1,400 experiences to choose from) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028530
- The Dusty Knuckle Bread Workshop – Available from Eventbrite (£164)
- Red Letter Days Blue Skies Helicopter Tour Experience Box for 2 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028531
Gadgets
Tech, tools and other gadgets are sure to go down well and are less likely to be forgotten in the back of a drawer like some other presents.
A pair of headphones or a wireless speaker makes a great gift for music lovers, while handy dads will always appreciate an electric drill. Those we asked were thrilled with everything from mini screwdriver sets to a pair of gardening secateurs.
Shop for the best headphones, top-rated Bluetooth speakers or impressive cordless drills.
Where to buy popular options online:
- JBL Tour One M3 + JBL SMART Tx headphones – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50021434
- Makita DHP453 18V Cordless Combi Drill – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50012483
- Marshall Stanmore III speaker – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50009992
Quality time
Lots of dads prefer spending time with their kids and grandkids to receiving a physical gift. In our survey, 88 dads named quality time and family visits as their favourite Father’s Day gift of all time.
One member told us their favourite ever gift was a surprise visit from their son, who lives 250 miles away. For someone else, the perfect day was a pint with their two sons in a beer garden, and they drove.
Where to buy popular options online:
- No need – it’s free!
Hobbyist gifts
If your dad has a hobby that fills his spare time, why not get him something related to it?
Whether it's a bread-making class for an avid baker, a family fishing adventure, Lego sets or gardening tools, these gifts feel personal and are sure to be appreciated rather than wasted.
Where to buy popular options online:
- Gift an annual Which? membership
- Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hypercar – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028532
- Nikon 10x25 Travelite EX Binoculars – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022233
Shop the best Lego deals right now.
A meal out
Treating dad to a meal out is a great gift because you can pick the restaurant based on the type of food he likes the most.
While it’s quick and easy to arrange, the quality time you spend together over a delicious meal feels far more personal than any material present.
Where to buy popular options:
- Buyagift Gourmet Dining Gift Experience for 2 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028533
- Buyagift High Street Dining Gift Experience – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028534
- Or pick his favourite local place
Father’s Day fails
Surprisingly, 34 of the parents we asked haven’t ever received anything or simply don't celebrate Father's Day. And sadly, eight respondents admitted they had been forgotten about completely.
Not everyone has always been impressed when they have received a present, either.
Some dads recalled receiving uninspiring presents like a coffee pod stand or a generic high-street gift card. Others were on the receiving end of prank gifts, ranging from a box of Brussels sprouts wrapped in Ferrero Rocher foil to grey-covering hair tint. One dad even told us he was gifted a literal ball of air.
As for where these tragic gifts are now, most dads have completely lost track of them, although a few admitted they went straight into the bin.
How to buy the best Father’s Day present
If you’re shopping for a gift for your dad, our survey highlighted some interesting tidbits about what people expect from a present.
- Don’t overspend: Two thirds of fathers we asked were happy with a gift costing less than £25, while a third don’t expect their present to cost more than £10. Only 12% of the parents we asked wanted a present that cost more than £25.
- Consider making or taking them for a meal: A third of dads just want a nice meal for Father’s Day.
- Make the present personal: The best Father’s Day gifts come down to thoughtfulness. Ideas could include everything from spectacular presents to the really simple, with plenty of dads stating that a surprise family visit was the ultimate gift.