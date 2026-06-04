The good, the bad and the Brussels sprouts – Which? members share their best and worst Father’s Day gifts

Father’s Day gives you the chance to thank your dad or grandad for everything he does. But finding the perfect present can be tricky.

Don’t waste your money on something that will just sit at the back of a drawer or, worse, end up in the bin.

We reached out to the dads among our members to ask them about the best and worst gifts they’ve ever received. While most just want to spend time with family, others have been stuck dealing with prank presents like Brussels sprouts.

To help you find something he’ll actually love on 21 June, we analysed their feedback, search trends, retailer data and the products most popular with Which? members to bring you a list of foolproof gifts that will make him feel special.

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Father’s Day presents loved by dads

Premium spirits or wine

Alcohol proved popular among the dads we asked. Premium spirits or fine wines are a touch of luxury they can savour on special occasions, meaning your gift is guaranteed to be relished, not left gathering dust.

Six of the members we asked said wine was the best gift they’ve ever received, and six loved receiving a bottle of whisky. Other types of alcohol mentioned were brandy, rum and gin.

Shop for the best whisky gifts, top-rated red wines and our highest-scoring white wines.

Where to buy popular options online:

Chapel Down Bacchus 2023 (white wine) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028516



– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028516 Laphroaig 10-year whisky – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50020892

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50020892 Tesco Finest Valpolicella Ripasso (red wine) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028518

See our expert suggestions for the best gifts for dads.

Craft beer or ale

Beer is another foolproof gift among the dads we surveyed.

For fathers who are happiest watching the football or standing by a grill, a case of beer is a more laid-back alternative to wine or spirits. Keep it simple with a case of their favourite beer or pick a discovery box with different types, such as a crisp pilsner, a hazy IPA, a rich stout and a sour.

I love the beer tankard gifted to me on Father's Day because they added a nice sentiment in the engraving. Which? member

Where to buy popular options online:

Badger Beers Modern Classics mixed multipack – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028520

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028520 Engraved beer tankard – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028521

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028521 Stella Artois (pack of 18) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028519

Skip any danger of a sore head with the best non-alcoholic beers.

Gourmet food and drink

Food gifts are a guaranteed hit on Father’s Day. It’s the perfect excuse for dads to indulge in delicious, gourmet treats they’d rarely think to buy for themselves.

In our survey, 26 dads highlighted goodies like chocolates, coffee and fine cheeses, making food and drink one of the top categories. For some, the best part was the personal touch because their kids knew their exact tastes. Others enjoyed sharing a delicious treat with the people they love.

I often get treats that I can share, such as a couple of miniatures of a favourite drink, personalised biscuits or something chocolatey. For me, a card is more than enough to know that I’m thought of and my children (who are now grown and married) visit when they can. Which? member

Where to buy popular options online:

Butlers Milk Chocolate Collection – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028525

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028525 John Lewis Henley food hamper – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028527

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028527 Whittard Coffees of the World – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028526

A heartfelt card

If you want to give him something personal, nothing resonates with dads quite like a heartfelt card. In fact, 25 of the members we surveyed named it their all-time favourite Father’s Day gift.

Whether it's a store-bought card with a meaningful message or a handmade creation proudly crafted by the grandkids, it’s a straightforward gesture that pulls at the heartstrings.

A handmade card takes ages and is highly personalised. All my kids give me handmade things, I love the thought and planning. Which? member

Where to buy popular options online:

Useful accessories

Dads love to be decked out in new gear. Our survey found that cufflinks, watches, wallets and shoes are guaranteed winners. One dad was especially happy to get a cosy pair of slippers, and another loved his new tennis bag.

Just remember that not all accessories are created equal. In fact, several dads called out basic socks and underwear as the absolute worst Father’s Day gifts they’ve ever received.

Where to buy popular options online:

Garmin Forerunner 55 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_12876312

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_12876312 Barbour Amble Leather Billfold Wallet – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028529

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028529 Simon Carter Playing Card Cufflinks – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028528

For more, check out the best travel accessories.

A day out

Focus on making memories if you want to give him a gift he'll never forget. Consider booking a unique experience, a fun day out or even a weekend away.

53 fathers we surveyed named an experience or day trip as their favourite-ever gift. Whether he'd love a day of mushroom foraging or a kayak trip, a premium ticket to a football match or a hands-on cookery course, a helicopter ride, a steam railway visit or a trip to Silverstone, there are endless fun options to choose from.

Where to buy popular options online:

Buyagift Fun Together Gift Box (1,400 experiences to choose from) – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028530

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028530 The Dusty Knuckle Bread Workshop – Available from Eventbrite (£164)

– Available from (£164) Red Letter Days Blue Skies Helicopter Tour Experience Box for 2 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028531

Gadgets

Tech, tools and other gadgets are sure to go down well and are less likely to be forgotten in the back of a drawer like some other presents.

A pair of headphones or a wireless speaker makes a great gift for music lovers, while handy dads will always appreciate an electric drill. Those we asked were thrilled with everything from mini screwdriver sets to a pair of gardening secateurs.

Shop for the best headphones, top-rated Bluetooth speakers or impressive cordless drills.

Where to buy popular options online:

Quality time

Lots of dads prefer spending time with their kids and grandkids to receiving a physical gift. In our survey, 88 dads named quality time and family visits as their favourite Father’s Day gift of all time.

One member told us their favourite ever gift was a surprise visit from their son, who lives 250 miles away. For someone else, the perfect day was a pint with their two sons in a beer garden, and they drove.

My favourite gift was a day with my son organised by him, including travel, lunch and dinner, entertainment and more. Which? member

Where to buy popular options online:

No need – it’s free!

Hobbyist gifts

If your dad has a hobby that fills his spare time, why not get him something related to it?

Whether it's a bread-making class for an avid baker, a family fishing adventure, Lego sets or gardening tools, these gifts feel personal and are sure to be appreciated rather than wasted.

Where to buy popular options online:

Shop the best Lego deals right now.

A meal out

Treating dad to a meal out is a great gift because you can pick the restaurant based on the type of food he likes the most.

While it’s quick and easy to arrange, the quality time you spend together over a delicious meal feels far more personal than any material present.

I don't need anything at my age, but eating out with my family is most rewarding, especially as they are scattered around the country. Which? member

Where to buy popular options:

Buyagift Gourmet Dining Gift Experience for 2 – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028533

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028533 Buyagift High Street Dining Gift Experience – SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028534

– SQUIRREL_TEXT_50028534 Or pick his favourite local place

Father’s Day fails

Surprisingly, 34 of the parents we asked haven’t ever received anything or simply don't celebrate Father's Day. And sadly, eight respondents admitted they had been forgotten about completely.

Not everyone has always been impressed when they have received a present, either.

Some dads recalled receiving uninspiring presents like a coffee pod stand or a generic high-street gift card. Others were on the receiving end of prank gifts, ranging from a box of Brussels sprouts wrapped in Ferrero Rocher foil to grey-covering hair tint. One dad even told us he was gifted a literal ball of air.

As for where these tragic gifts are now, most dads have completely lost track of them, although a few admitted they went straight into the bin.

How to buy the best Father’s Day present

If you’re shopping for a gift for your dad, our survey highlighted some interesting tidbits about what people expect from a present.