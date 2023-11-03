Best Lego Black Friday deals 2023: what to expect

03/11/2023: Keep an eye on the offers below as we update them in the lead up to Black Friday 2023.

Lego will often discount many sets from its most popular toy ranges including Marvel, Technic, Disney, Star Wars, Friends, and Harry Potter — as well as adult sets, and own-brand lines such as City and Creator.

With almost countless sets and a huge range of lines, it can be hard to know where to start when it comes to Lego deals. While we can't promise to cover every single sale item, we'll be looking out for great discounts across the most popular brands over the past 12 months.

We've broken down some of the best deals you can get right now, including sets that have significant discounts or may be getting their first ever price reduction.

We'll be updating this page with the best deals from Lego and third-party retailers in the lead-up to the sales — plus, find out what to expect from Lego's own Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

If you're after sets from specific line-ups, you can click below to get straight to the deals:

Where can I buy discounted Lego sets?

At the moment, most Lego deals can be found on Amazon, Argos, Smyth's Toys and Very. They'll often sell Lego sets cheaper than on Lego's own website.

At the time of writing, Very has the widest selection of deals.

You can check the stock of what each retailer has on sale below:

Should I buy direct from Lego?

Lego isn't cheap – to make or to buy from. While you can generally get sets cheaper by buying from other retailers, there are still perks to picking up your pieces from Lego itself.

Sometimes when you order directly from the Lego store (either online or in person), you'll get a small bonus set when you spend past a certain threshold or buy a certain set. The bonus gift tends to change each month, and sometimes you can even get multiple gifts. Keep track of the bonus free sets on Lego's website .

You can also sign up to Lego's Insider programme where you earn points to get money off future sets and access to exclusive sets and deals.

Best Lego deals November 2023

We've picked out sets with significant or new discounts from Lego's most popular ranges.

We looked at the price history of each set, total discounts and cost per brick to bring you deals that we genuinely believe to be good value.

If you're looking for more sets, you can take a peek at Lego's sales and deals page .

As a general rule of thumb, paying 9p per brick/part is a pretty typical price for Lego. Branded and franchised Lego sets like Star Wars, Disney, Mario, Marvel, and Harry Potter tend to be a bit more expensive – at around 10 to 11p per brick. Lego's own-branded set lines that don't use as many set-specific parts like Icons, Ideas, Classic, Modular buildings, and Creator – will tend to cost around 6 to 7p per brick.

Best deals on Star Wars Lego

Snowtroopers Battle Pack 75320 – £14 (typical price: £18): This may not seem like a major discount, but if you're looking to bolster up an Imperial army, getting a pack or two of these can a long way. We haven't seen them go for much cheaper from a major retailer, so this is a great opportunity if you're after several mini-figures. You can compare prices below:

Yoda's Jedi Starfighter 75360 – £23 (typical price: £30): This 253-piece set features spring-loaded dart shooters on this wee spaceship that perfectly fits our pint-sized Jedi master. It's the cheapest we've seen it from major retailer since the set's launch earlier this year. At 8p per brick during the sale, it's a pretty good price for a licenced set. You can compare prices below:

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter 75364 – £75 (typical price: £95): This is the first sizable discount to this set since its release earlier this year. You can compare prices below:

Best deals on Harry Potter Lego

Dobby the House-Elf Figure 76421 – £18 (typical price: £25): It was a few pounds cheaper mid-October, but you can still score this popular figurine for cheaper than normal. Compare prices below:

Gryffindor House Banner 76409 – £22 (typical price: £30): Coming in at 7p per brick, this is the cheapest we've seen this set from a major retailer. It comes with three mini-figures and folds out into a play space resembling the common room from the film. Compare prices below:

Best deals on Marvel Lego

Spider-Man Final Battle 76261 – £73 (typical price: £95): Coming with three different Spideys, this 900-piece set has had its first major discount. It's a recreation of the last fight in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and features the major villains, plus Doctor Strange. You can compare prices below - it's not at its lowest ever price, but it's only a couple of pounds off it:

Sanctum Sanctorum 76218 – £158 (typical price: £215): Despite being a superhero set, this corner building also makes a fabulous addition to any Lego city, and can blend in seamlessly with other Lego modular buildings. It's been at this cheaper a price for a while but you can still score this 2708-piece set for £57 off. With the price at 6p per brick, it's a great deal. Compare prices below:

Best deals on Lego Friends sets

Organic Farm 41721 – £50 (typical price: £90): Clocking in at 826 pieces, this farmhouse features a stable complete with a horse, a chicken coop, and a tractor. This set is going to be discontinued in 2024, so this may be one of the last discounts it will get. You can pick it up from Smyth's Toys .

Best deals on Lego Technic sets

Unfortunately, we didn't find many good Technic deals. While you can still get sets more cheaply than buying direct from Lego, most retailers raised their prices on many sets over the past month.

Lamborghini Huracán Technica 42161 – £35 (typical price: £47): This set modelled after the luxury supercar is a much more affordable way of being able to say that you 'own' one – especially with this discount. Compare prices below:

Best deals on Lego Ninjago sets

Sora's Transforming Mech Bike Racer 71792 – £32 (typical price: £43): This stylish dual-vehicle set comes with three mini-figures and a little custom-moulded dragon. The main set can fold up into a motorbike, too. Compare prices below:

Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech 71796 – £69 (typical price: £95): This battle set comes with six mini-figures, plus loads of custom pieces. This is the first discount we've seen on this set, too. You can compare prices below:

Best deals on Disney Lego

Disney Celebration Train 43212 – £28 (typical price: £35): This set comes with a smorgasbord of minifigures from films like Peter Pan, Toy Story, plus a Mickey and Minnie too. It's not the cheapest we've seen this set, but you can get a solid discount on it. Compare prices below:

'Up' House 43217 – £35 (typical price: £50): You can pick up this colourful set featuring mini-figures from the Pixar film for £15 off. It was a few pounds cheaper a few weeks ago, but this new discount still works out at under 6p per brick, which is a bargain. Compare prices below:

Best deals on Lego Icons and Adult sets

Lego Botanical collection: Orchid 10311 – £33 (typical price: £45): This popular Lego set has a discount as good as these flowers will look on your shelves. You can compare prices below:

Hokusai – The Great Wave 31208 – £70 (typical price: £90): Modelled after the world-famous painting, this sought-after set will have you building your own artwork. You can compare prices below:

Tranquil Garden 10315 – £71 (typical price: £95): Amazon have knocked a fair amount of money for this set which came out this year – it's a bargain. You can also swap out the plants and trees to make the garden your own. Compare prices below:

Best deals on other Lego sets

Argos 2 for £20 : There are only eight options to choose from, but you can save money on smaller sets from lines like City, Technics and Marvel. You can mix and match it with other toys, too.

There are only eight options to choose from, but you can save money on smaller sets from lines like City, Technics and Marvel. You can mix and match it with other toys, too. Argos: 2 for £30 : Similar to the two-for-20 deal above, there isn't a massive selection of Lego sets, but you can mix and match with other toys for a discount.

Similar to the two-for-20 deal above, there isn't a massive selection of Lego sets, but you can mix and match with other toys for a discount. Creator 3in1 Main Street 31141 – £94 (typical price £125): With plenty of play features in each configuration, this set is a great addition to Lego cities. This is the cheapest we've seen this set go for, and it comes with 1,459 pieces. Compare prices below:

Is Lego discounted on Black Friday?

In short, yes. Many retailers will likely have their own deals going on, but Lego itself will also have sales throughout the weekend and Cyber Monday.

If last year is anything to go by, there may be some new sets launched for the holiday season, plus extra goodies when you shop direct.

Last year we saw two bonus sets and a Lego-themed drawstring bag added to orders when customers spent £250 or more, and Insiders (formerly called VIPs) saw limited-time rewards such as discounted gift cards, sets and Lego-themed merch.

How much will Lego be discounted on Black Friday?

While we can't say for certain, looking back to Lego's Black Friday event last year, we saw discounts of around 20-30% on select sets. It's likely that the better discounts will be on sets Lego is retiring by the end of this year. There's quite a few being put to rest this year, and you can check which sets those are on Lego's online store .

Will Lego be discounted on Cyber Monday?

Yes. Lego's Black Friday event goes that entire weekend, ending at 23:59 on 27 November 2023.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday will be taking place from 24 November 2023 and continuing until Cyber Monday on 27 November. You can keep track of Which?'s full coverage on our Black Friday page.