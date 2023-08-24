The best beaches in the best seaside towns

A five-mile beach in North Yorkshire and three-mile beaches in Northumberland and Mid Wales beat those in Devon and Cornwall to be named among the UK’s best.

Our annual seaside survey saw more than 3,000 visitors rank more than 100 towns and villages but only seven scored the full five stars for their beaches: Aberdovey, Filey, Frinton-on-Sea, Tenby, Tynemouth, St Andrews and Bamburgh.

Whether you visit in sunshine or under dishwater skies, their beaches will blow you away (sometimes literally).

Aberdovey

Destination score: 75%

Even on sunny days in the school holidays, you’re sure to find a tranquil spot on Aberdovey’s wild three-mile beach, where you can wander deserted dunes, go crabbing, try your hand at watersports, or simply watch the yachts bobbing in Cardigan Bay’s sapphire sea.

This picturesque Mid Wales village sits at the mouth of the River Dyfi, framed by the green hills of Snowdonia. No wonder it also scored four stars for scenery (the views across the estuary are especially lovely) as well as peace and quiet. If the weather turns, take refuge in boutiques, art galleries displaying local painters, and snug cafes.

Filey

Destination score: 79%

This quaint seaside town in North Yorkshire has a five-mile golden beach bookended by Filey Brigg’s rust-red crags - where you can rock pool - and plunging Bempton Cliffs, where birdwatchers flock to spot puffins. The views are just as wonderful from the promenade - a 12-foot steel sculpture of a fisherman pays homage to the town’s fishing heritage.

Filey also clinched the maximum five-star rating for value for money and doesn’t attract the crowds of Scarborough and Whitby. It still has a few 17th-century fishing cottages and all the trappings of an old-fashioned resort - donkey rides, crazy golf, chippies and tea shops galore - as well as an award-winning whisky distillery.

Frinton-on-Sea

Destination score: 78%

This low-key Essex resort has a Blue Flag beach, a row of beach huts and little else. There isn’t an arcade, an amusement park or pier in sight because it was developed in the late 1800s to attract ‘a better sort’ of tourist, so ‘vulgar’ attractions were banned.

Frinton-on-Sea is popular with families because its firm golden sand is perfect for castle-building. You can picnic on Greensward if you don’t like sand in your sandwiches - a verdant stretch of immaculately maintained turf that sweeps along the beach. And if you grow bored of beach games, amble along the coast path to its boisterous neighbour Walton-on-the-Naze.

Frinton-on-Sea is the closest top-rated beach town to London - you can reach it in about 90 minutes from London, including a change at Thorpe-le-Soken.

Tenby

Destination score: 79%

This medieval town in Pembrokeshire is blessed with three beaches: North Beach is peppered with rock pools and windbreaks, Castle Beach is tucked into a cove, and smaller Harbour Beach is a mere few steps from town. Each has facilities (toilets, cafes) within strolling distance.

Tenby itself is as pretty as you like, with a parade of pastel-coloured Georgian houses overlooking a sheltered harbour. The narrow streets that wind down to the seafront are pedestrianised in summer providing opportunities to mooch around the shops before heading off for a paddle.

Tynemouth

Destination score: 83%

This clifftop town’s three beautiful golden beaches are glorious places to settle for a day of picnicking, sandcastle building or surfing (it has hosted the British National Surfing Championships). Most glorious of all is mile-long Long Sands, which has won a Blue Flag award and is popular with anyone who likes their seaside experience sandy and invigorating (the wind can get a little whippy).

A ruined castle and priory loom over a smaller beach at King Edward’s Bay (also a Blue Flag beach), where you can order the catch of the day from Riley’s Fish Shack and eat it in a deckchair, warmed by a fire pit.

The town itself has crescents of gracious Victorian villas and plenty of reasonably priced cafés, and fish suppers.

St Andrews

Destination score: 83%

There’s more to St Andrews than golf. Its magnificent West Sands beach, a 15-minute walk from the city, is two miles of unending sand, with masses of room for walkers, runners and sand yachters to co-exist happily.

The city itself heaves with history, with Scotland’s oldest university and a network of medieval streets to explore. It’s one of only two places that scored five stars for food and drink, testament to its variety of lip-smacking cafés and food shops (especially cheese and ice cream) perfect for a post-beach feast or to source picnic ingredients.

Few seaside places offer such a winning blend of sand and sea, culture and shopping, and it was rated Scotland’s best seaside town in our survey.

Bamburgh

Destination score: 88%

This tiny Northumberland village’s expansive stretch of sand, backed by a rolling dune system, runs for three glorious miles. There’s plenty of room to let a dog really run, hunker behind a windbreak with a Thermos, or just gulp lungfuls of sea air carried on the North Sea wind.

Looming over all this is Bamburgh Castle, a crenellated fortress started in AD547, which sits imposingly 46 metres above the beach and provides a spectacular backdrop.

The epic beach isn’t the only reason to visit: Bamburgh was the best destination overall in our seaside survey. It also earned full marks for its seafront, scenery, accommodation, value for money and peace and quiet.

