Best Black Friday Olaplex deals: winter haircare discounts

Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to stock up on haircare products that would otherwise be quite expensive.

Olaplex is one of the most popular brands for restoring damaged hair, claiming to give your locks a glossy shine, strengthen strands, and enhance texture.

Its product range covers every step of a haircare routine, from cleansing and conditioning to protecting and styling. Bestselling products include the Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and the Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner for cleaning and hydrating hair, and the Nº.7 Bonding Oil for shine. Plus, you can find hair masks, gift sets, and lash serums in its selection.

Whether you're new to Olaplex or you're a seasoned fan, you can save on its haircare products by shopping the Black Friday sales.

Using search and retailer data, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on Olaplex's best-selling products.

Best Olaplex deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, so if you're planning to pick up some Olaplex products, it'll be worth keeping an eye out for discounts at top retailers like Amazon, Next and Sephora.

Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

*Average price in the past six months: £24.82. Cheapest price in the past six months: £21.

For all hair types

100Ml or 250Ml

Claims to reduce breakage and strengthen hair

The first step of all haircare routines is cleaning and cleansing. The Olaplex Nº.4 Bond Maintenance shampoo is described by the brand as a concentrated, high-lather shampoo to strengthen and hydrate hair. You can use it on coloured hair, and it's recommended that you follow it with the Nº.5 Bond conditioner.

Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

*Average price in the past six months: £28. Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.10

For all hair types

100Ml or 250Ml

Claims to condition, moisturise and hydrate

Suitable for all hair types and coloured hair, the Olaplex Nº.5 Bond Maintenance conditioner promises to moisturise, detangle and strengthen hair, leaving it looking smoother and shinier. You simply apply to mid-lengths and ends after shampooing, leave for one to three minutes and wash it away.

Olaplex Nº.7 Bonding Oil

*Average price in the past six months: £28.21. Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.50.

Claimed 232°C heat protection

30Ml or 60Ml

Claims to boost shine, colour vibrancy and softness

Two to three drops of the Olaplex Nº.7 bonding oil is all you'll need at a time. It's a highly concentrated oil that was designed to give hair an instant shine, control frizz and flyaways and help to stop breakages. You can use it on either damp or dried hair, and it's suitable for every hair type, according to Olaplex's product information.

Olaplex Nº.5 Leave-In and Moisturising Conditioner

*Average price in the past six months: £25.92. Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.95.

Claims to seal split ends

100Ml

Claimed 232°C heat protection

To repair damaged hair, the Nº.5 Leave-In and Moisturising Conditioner has been made to moisturise and protect hair as well as seal split ends. You apply it to clean, damp hair and then you can style it as normal. It also provides heat protection.

Olaplex Nº.3 Hair Perfector

*Average price in the past six months: £28. Cheapest price in the past six months: £19.50.

Pre-wash repair treatment

100Ml

Claims to reverse damage and strengthen hair

If your goal is to strengthen your locks, this pre-shampoo treatment could be worth a try. It claims to rebuild all three hair bonds in a quick process that takes less than 10 minutes. It's designed to be used before your shampoo and conditioner, and can be used on all levels of hair health.

Olaplex Nº.3 Bond Smoother

*Average price in the past six months: £23.59. Cheapest price in the past six months: £21.

Anti-frizz styling cream

100Ml

Claimed 232°C heat protection

If you struggle with frizz, the Olaplex Nº.3 Bond Smoother is a styling cream to smooth and hydrate hair. It also claims to protect against breakage and heat up to 232°C. You just apply one pump to clean, damp hair, comb it through and style as normal.

Olaplex Mini Hair Essentials Set

*Average price in the past six months: £30.33. Cheapest price in the past six months: £26.

Includes six products

Cleanse and treat damaged hair

Styling and heat protection

Olaplex products don't come cheap, so if you're trying them for the first time, it could be worth buying this set of minis before you splash out on full-sized products. You can decide for yourself whether they're worth using.

In the box, you'll find the N°.3 Hair Perfector, the N°.4 Maintenance Shampoo, the N°.5 Maintenance Conditioner, the N°.9 Bond Protector hair serum, the N°.7 Bond Smoother and the N°.7 Bonding Oil.

Olaplex Nº.10 Bond Shaper Curl Defining Gel

*Average price in the past six months: £28. Cheapest price in the past six months: £22.40.

Frizz-smoothing curling gel

200Ml

Claimed 232°C heat protection

A curl gel is an essential part of any curly hair routine, this one claims to give you bouncy, smooth, crunch-free and frizz-free curls that hold all day.

You only need to use small amounts at a time, scrunching damp hair in upwards motions to encourage tighter curl patterns. Then air-dry your hair or if use a diffuser, the product claims to give 232°C heat protection.

Olaplex Full-On Shine Hair Gift Set

*Average price in the past six months: £67.80. Cheapest price in the past six months: £58.

Six products, two full-sized

232°C heat protection

Claims to give shiny, smooth hair

If you're planning on giving Olaplex products as a Christmas gift, it'll be worth considering the Full-On Shine set. In the box, there are two full-sized products (N°.6 Bonding Oil and the N°.7 Bond Smoother) as well as four minis (Hair Perfector, Shampoo & Conditioner and a Scalp Treatment).

Olaplex Rich Hydration Mask

*Average price in the past six months: £44. Cheapest price in the past six months: £39.

Cuticle-sealing mask

For dry or medium-to-coarse hair

200Ml

Applying a hair mask is the perfect way to spend a cosy winter pamper evening, and your hair could love it too. The Olaplex Rich Hydration Mask claims to help restore dehydrated hair, sealing cuticles for up to five washes and locking in intense hydration to reduce breakages.

What is Olaplex?

Olaplex is a popular hair care brand founded in 2014, known for its patented OLAPLEX Complete Bond Technology™ claiming to repair broken bonds and strengthen hair. It's designed to be used on hair that has been damaged by chemicals from bleaching or colouring, heat styling, brushing or environmental stressors like sun exposure and air pollution.

The result? According to Olaplex, you’ll have healthier, shinier hair that feels hydrated and reflects light well, regardless of whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, or coily. Olaplex claims to be clinically proven to ‘target and repair disulfide bonds, restoring hair’s strength and structure’.

Shopping for Olaplex products, you’ll first need to think about your hair goals. Are you looking for stronger hair? Shinier hair? Frizz-free hair? Better scalp health? Neater curls? Brighter colouring? Olaplex offers a range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments and stylers to suit your locks.

Bestselling products in the Olaplex range include its Nº.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, the Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, the Nº.7 Bonding Oil, the Nº.5 Leave-In and Moisturising Conditioner, and the Nº.3 Hair Perfector.

If you’re buying Olaplex as a gift, why not pick up a set like the Olaplex Full-On Shine Set? It includes miniature versions of the hair perfector, shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment and a full-sized bond smoother and bonding oil.

When is Black Friday?

In 2025, Black Friday is taking place on 28 November, followed by Cyber Monday on 2 December. Those days are likely to see the most deals across all retailers, but we’re expecting markdowns to start appearing in the weeks running up to the event, too.

Black Friday 2025: from dates to expert shopping tips, we explain all you need to know.

How can I get the best Olaplex Black Friday deals?

You can pick up the best Olaplex Black Friday deals by keeping an eye on the pricing of each product, or using our handy information on the average and cheapest price in the last six months for each one.

Make sure you buy Olaplex haircare from trusted retailers, and avoid unverified sellers who may be selling counterfeit products. If the price is too good to be true, then it most likely is.

Gift sets can be a great way to save money on Olaplex products, and travel-sized sets will allow you to try them before you splash out on full-sized bottles.