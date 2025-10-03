Best Black Friday deals for 2025: what to expect from the sales

Get the best value for your money in this year's Black Friday sales with top product picks and shopping advice from the experts at Which?.

If you've got your eye on a new TV, laptop, air fryer, fridge freezer or washing machine, you want the best product at the keenest price.

But with so many products on offer at this time of year, it can be tricky to know for sure if a Black Friday deal you've spotted is any good. That's where Which? comes in.

When is Black Friday? Find out when the biggest sales event falls this year.

Why should I shop the Black Friday sales with Which? In previous years, we've seen discounted products that are low scoring or even Which? Don't Buys: they're simply not worth your money. Our Black Friday sale round-up will include only products that performed well in our test lab and are offered at a genuinely good discount. However, you’ll need to read our reviews for the full picture. Not yet a member? Sign up to Which? to get ahead with your Black Friday shopping prep

When do the Black Friday sales start?

The Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier each year, with many retailers discounting products throughout November.

This year, Black Friday falls on 28 November, and Cyber Monday is on 1 December. This is slightly earlier than in 2024, when Black Friday was on 29 November and Cyber Monday on 2 December.

We expect the big retailers such as Amazon, Currys and John Lewis to kick off their early deals on 1 November. But because it falls on a Saturday, they may start even earlier on Friday 31 October. If our prediction is right, most retailers' sales will last a whole month.

That means there's plenty of time to shop, so there's no need to panic-buy this year (or any year).

Bookmark this page to stay up to date with all the latest Which?-selected offers over the weekend.

Find out more about the John Lewis Black Friday sale and the Currys Black Friday sale.

Black Friday shopping tips

Get ahead on the Black Friday deals with our top shopping tips and advice on your consumer rights.

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this Black Friday, we've also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We've quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country's best-known stores and websites, and of buying lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money.

To see which retailers impressed in our shopping survey, head to our extensive guide on the best tech and appliance shops 2025.

Watch out for sneaky Black Friday tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren't), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you're unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

The way in which Black Friday deals are presented varies significantly between shops, and learning to decode the language of deals can help you to understand more about the savings you may (or may not) be getting.

Find out how to get the best price when shopping online.

Check customer reviews

It's always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy. Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones.

If you're in any doubt, read our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contracts Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

Need to know more about your online shopping rights? See our online returns guide.