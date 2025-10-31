Best Black Friday perfume deals 2025: top fragrances on sale now

Black Friday 2025 is just around the corner, and the scent of a good deal is already in the air.

Whether you’re loyal to Chanel, tempted by Tom Ford or simply after something new for your dressing table, we’ve rounded up the perfume discounts worth keeping an eye on.

We’ve been tracking prices at major retailers to spot fragrances that have dropped to their lowest in the past six months - so when the sales start, you’ll know a genuine bargain from a puff of clever marketing. We’ll keep monitoring offers through Cyber Monday to bring you the best savings as they appear.

Read on for our tips on how to find the best perfume deals yourself, or head to our Black Friday 2025 shopping guide for more ways to shop smart.

Best Black Friday perfume deals

From November, we’ll be updating this page daily with the latest offers and expert tips on how to find the best Black Friday perfume deals - helping you spot genuine discounts on popular and premium fragrances.

We've used search and retailer data to highlight the most popular perfumes. You can use our price history and pricing engine to check whether it's a good deal or not. If you already know which brand you’re after, you can skip straight to the deals below:

*References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Calvin Klein perfume deals

CK One, Eau de Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £34.70

Cheapest price in the past six months: £17.60*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at unisex

CK One Eau de Toilette is a unisex fragrance first launched by Calvin Klein in the 1990s and marketed as a clean, modern scent that can be worn by anyone.

It’s described by retailers as having fresh citrus and green tea notes, designed to give a light and casual everyday feel.

More Calvin Klein perfume deals:

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Men Parfum Intense 50ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018153

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018153 Calvin Klein Eternity for Women, Eau de Parfum, 30ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018155

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018155 Calvin Klein Beauty for Women, Eau de Parfum, 50ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017945

Vera Wang perfume deals

Vera Wang for women, Eau de Parfum

Average price in the past six months: £25.20

Cheapest price in the past six months: £18*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Vera Wang Eau de Parfum is marketed as a classic floral scent with an elegantly designed bottle.

Retailers describe it as combining notes of rose, lily and gardenia with warmer base tones such as musk and sandalwood.

More Vera Wang perfume deals:

Vera Wang Princess, Eau de Toilette : SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017975

: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017975 Vera Wang Love Struck, Eau de Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018156

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018156 Vera Wang Embrace, Eau de Toilette: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022923

Dior perfume deals

Sauvage, Eau de Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £115.70

Cheapest price in the past six months: £94.40*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at men

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette is presented as a fresh, modern fragrance with strong masculine notes.

It combines citrus and spice with a warm, woody base, designed to give a distinctive scent.

More Dior perfume deals:

DIOR Miss Dior, Eau de Toilette, 50ml : SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017969

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017969 DIOR J'adore, Eau De Parfum : SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018160

DIOR Poison Girl, Eau de Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018159

Sol De Janeiro perfume deals

Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

Average price in the past six months: £24

Cheapest price in the past six months: £18*

Size: 90ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist has a warm scent that’s been created to remind you of summer holidays and beach days.

With hints of pistachio, caramel and vanilla, it’s the kind of fragrance people reach for when they want something light and uplifting.

More Sol De Janeiro perfume deals:

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022924

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 40: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022925

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 71: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022926

Marc Jacobs perfume deals

Daisy, Eau de Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £64.68

Cheapest price in the past six months: £47.65*

Size: 50 ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette is a light, floral fragrance that’s become one of the brand’s signature scents.

It blends wild berries, violet and jasmine for a fresh, playful feel that’s often associated with spring and summer. With its distinctive daisy-topped bottle, it’s aimed at those who like an easy-going, youthful perfume that still feels classic.

More Marc Jacobs perfume deals:

Marc Jacobs Perfect, Eau de Parfum 30ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022928

Marc Jacobs Honey, Eau de Parfum 100ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022929

Prada perfume deals

Candy, Eau de Parfum

Average price in the past six months: £79.39

Cheapest price in the past six months: £62.85*

Size: 50 ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum is a sweet, modern scent that leans into its name with notes of caramel, musk and vanilla.

It’s presented as a warm, modern fragrance that is aimed at those who prefer something rich but not overpowering.

More Prada perfume deals:

Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower, Eau de Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018449

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018449 Prada Paradoxe Intense, Eau de Parfum, 50ML: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022930

Chanel perfume deals

Coco, Eau de Parfum

Average price in the past six months: £149

Cheapest price in the past six months: £149*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Chanel Coco Eau de Parfum is a rich, spicy fragrance that reflects Chanel’s classic, elegant style.

It combines floral and amber notes with hints of clove and tonka bean, creating a warm, sophisticated scent that’s often associated with evening wear or special occasions.

More Chanel perfume deals:

Chanel Chance, Eau De Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022931

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022931 Chanel Number 5 Eau De Toilette, 50 ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022932

Chanel Bleu De Chanel, Eau De Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017932

Tom Ford perfume deals

Lost Cherry, Eau de Parfum

Average price in the past six months: £235.07

Cheapest price in the past six months: £210.50

Size: 50 ml

Gender: Aimed at unisex

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum is marketed as a rich, fruit-based scent that mixes cherry, almond and warm woody notes.

The deep red bottle is designed to stand out among Tom Ford’s more classic fragrances.

More Tom Ford perfume deals:

Tom Ford Ombre Leather, Eau De Parfum Spray, 100ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017955

Oud Wood by Tom Ford, Eau De Parfum, For Men, 30ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022933

Yves Saint Laurent perfume deals

Kouros, Eau de Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £47.96

Cheapest price in the past six months: £47.96*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at men

Yves Saint Laurent Kouros Eau de Toilette is presented as a bold, aromatic fragrance that’s been part of the brand’s range for decades.

It combines spicy, musky and woody notes, and is often positioned as a classic masculine scent with a strong, distinctive character.

More Yves Saint Laurent perfume deals:

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium, Eau de Parfum 30 ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018464

SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018464 Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum For Women 50ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022934

Versace perfume deals

Eros, Eau de Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £77.78

Cheapest price in the past six months: £40.45*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at men

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette is described as a fresh yet intense fragrance that blends mint, green apple and vanilla with woody undertones.

It’s often positioned as confident and energetic, and comes in a bold turquoise bottle embossed with the Versace Medusa head - a nod to the brand’s emblem.

More Versace perfume deals:

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022935

Versace Dylan Purple Eau De Parfum, 100ML: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022936 ​​​​

Versace Yellow Diamond perfume: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022937

Paco Rabanne perfume deals

1 Million, Eau De Toilette

Average price in the past six months: £97.37

Cheapest price in the past six months: £74*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at men

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette is marketed as a warm, spicy fragrance with notes of cinnamon, leather and amber.

Known for its gold bar–shaped bottle, it’s positioned as a statement scent that combines luxury styling with a bold, attention-grabbing feel.

More Paco Rabanne deals

Paco Rabanne Fame, Eau De Parfum 50ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022938

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Elixir, Eau De Parfum 100ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022939

Celebrity perfume deals

Ariana Grande Glinda Bubbly Pink

Average price in the past six months: £50.97

Cheapest price in the past six months: £41.25*

Size: 100 ml

Gender: Aimed at women

Ariana Grande Glinda Bubbly Pink Eau de Parfum was created as part of a limited-edition Wicked: For Good release, inspired by the character Glinda from Wicked.

It’s described as a sweet scent with fruity and floral notes like nectarine, tulip and peony, balanced by softer musky and woody tones. The pink bottle makes it hard to miss in your bathroom cabinet.

More celebrity perfume deals:

Cosmic Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum 50ml: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022941

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022940

What did our research tell us about the cheapest place to buy perfume?

Our latest research found that perfume prices can vary hugely depending on where you shop, so it’s worth comparing before you buy.

We tracked prices for 13 well-known perfumes, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Dior and Marc Jacobs, at major UK retailers such as Amazon, Boots, John Lewis, Superdrug and The Perfume Shop.

Amazon came out as the cheapest retailer overall, offering the lowest average price for almost half the perfumes we checked. However, its stock can fluctuate, so you might need to keep an eye out during big sale events such as Amazon Prime Day.

By contrast, dedicated fragrance retailers were often among the most expensive.

The biggest price gap we found was for Calvin Klein CK In2U Him (150ml), which cost £20 at Amazon and almost £58 at John Lewis.

For designer brands such as Chanel and Dior, prices were steadier across retailers, with John Lewis and Boots usually offering the best value. Superdrug was the cheapest place on average for Marc Jacobs Daisy, particularly for Beautycard members.

The key takeaway? Prices differ more than you might expect, so check a few trusted retailers before checking out.

You can read our full investigation, including brand-by-brand comparisons and savings tips, in the cheapest shops to buy perfume.

Does perfume go off?

Yes, perfume can go off over time.

Most perfumes last around three to five years, though this depends on how they’re made and stored. Scents with more natural ingredients or those kept in warm, bright conditions tend to spoil sooner. You’ll know a perfume is past its best if the colour changes or the scent smells sour or stale.

To keep your fragrance in good condition, store it somewhere cool, dry and out of direct sunlight, and make sure the cap is tightly closed after each use.

What’s the difference between eau de parfum and eau de toilette?

The main difference between eau de parfum (EDP) and eau de toilette (EDT) is their concentration of fragrance oils.

EDPs are stronger, with around 15–20% perfume oils, so they last longer on the skin – ideal if you want a scent that lingers throughout the day.

EDTs are lighter, with about 5–15% oils, giving a fresher, more subtle scent that’s perfect for everyday wear or warmer weather.

In short, choose an EDP for intensity and longevity, and an EDT for something lighter and easy to wear.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday 28 November.

It’s the day many UK retailers launch some of their biggest discounts of the year, often running promotions throughout the week before and across the weekend. The sales usually continue until Cyber Monday, which lands on Monday 1 December.

For more details and tips on making the most of Black Friday, see our Black Friday 2025 advice.

How to check if it’s a good perfume deal

Before you buy, use these quick checks to make sure the discount is genuine and worth it:

Check price-history sites: tools such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can show you how prices have changed over time, so you can see if the 'deal' really is the lowest it’s been. Be wary of inflated discounts: some prices are raised before sales so they appear to be reduced later. Stick to reputable retailers with clear return policies and secure payment options. Try refill options: some fragrances are refillable, saving you money over time and cutting down on waste. Watch out for delivery fees: cheap prices can be offset by high postage costs. Click and collect is often free and can help you save more.

How to find the best Black Friday perfume deals

If you’re shopping for perfume this Black Friday, it helps to know where to look and how to check whether a discount is genuine.

Here’s what to expect from the UK’s main fragrance retailers.

Boots : Boots sells big-name brands including Chanel, Dior and Jo Malone. Delivery is free when you spend £25 or more, and click and collect is free on orders over £15. Advantage Card members can collect points and often get extra offers during sale events.

Boots sells big-name brands including Chanel, Dior and Jo Malone. Delivery is free when you spend £25 or more, and click and collect is free on orders over £15. Advantage Card members can collect points and often get extra offers during sale events. Amazon : Amazon offers a wide choice of perfumes and regularly runs limited-time Lightning Deals. To avoid counterfeit products, buy directly from Amazon or check that sellers have strong ratings and reviews. Use price-tracking tools such as CamelCamelCamel or PriceSpy to confirm if the deal is really the best price.

Amazon offers a wide choice of perfumes and regularly runs limited-time Lightning Deals. To avoid counterfeit products, buy directly from Amazon or check that sellers have strong ratings and reviews. Use price-tracking tools such as CamelCamelCamel or PriceSpy to confirm if the deal is really the best price. Look Fantastic : Look Fantastic is known for premium and designer scents, often with exclusive bundles and site-wide discounts during Black Friday. Delivery is free on orders over £25.

Look Fantastic is known for premium and designer scents, often with exclusive bundles and site-wide discounts during Black Friday. Delivery is free on orders over £25. John Lewis : John Lewis offers reliable service and sometimes price-matches competitors. Delivery is free when you spend £70 or more, and you can often find perfume gift sets that offer better value.

John Lewis offers reliable service and sometimes price-matches competitors. Delivery is free when you spend £70 or more, and you can often find perfume gift sets that offer better value. JD Williams : JD Williams sells a mix of popular and niche brands and regularly runs multibuy offers. Check delivery times and costs when comparing prices.

JD Williams sells a mix of popular and niche brands and regularly runs multibuy offers. Check delivery times and costs when comparing prices. Allbeauty : Allbeauty often has some of the lowest fragrance prices online, with free tracked delivery on orders over £25. Its MyDelivery subscription (£9.90 a year) gives free shipping on smaller orders too.

Watch out for:

Facebook Marketplace and resellers: deals on social platforms may look tempting, but counterfeit or expired products are common. Only buy from verified sellers with clear reviews and secure payment options - and remember you’ll have fewer rights than when buying from established retailers.

Expert advice on perfume deals

Hannah Downes, Which? senior content producer/writer, says: 'Our past research on the cheapest shops to buy perfumes uncovered huge differences in prices between online retailers. When shopping for the best Black Friday perfume deals, make sure you don't settle on the first price you see – browse a few other stores before heading to the checkout.'