Best Black Friday beauty deals 2025: discounts on make-up and toiletries

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on your daily skincare, try out a new foundation or find make-up and haircare gifts for friends and family.

Let's face it — whether you're obsessed with the latest trending skincare, planning bold party-season looks, or even if you're a minimalist with make-up, cosmetics and toiletries can be expensive.

The good news? You can save money on top brands by shopping in the upcoming Black Friday sale.

Some of the best Black Friday beauty deals start rolling out from the start of November.

Which? doesn't test beauty products, so to help you make informed decisions during the event, we've analysed retailer data and search trends to bring you a list of the most popular brands and our top deals in the 2025 sale as they go live.

When is Black Friday 2025? Find out when the biggest sales event falls this year.

Best Black Friday beauty deals

*'Average price' or 'lowest price' information is based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price and lowest price are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

There aren't any Black Friday deals available yet, but you can expect to see discounts filling up this page from the start of November.

Maybelline Black Friday deals

Known for its affordable range of make-up, Maybelline has several cult-favourite products. Its mascaras are arguably its most popular, such as the Lash Sensational Sky High mascara, which went viral on social media for its lengthening and volumising capabilities. Other bestsellers by Maybelline include the SuperStay Matte Ink liquid lipstick for smudge-proof lip colour and the Instant Anti-Age Eraser concealer to hide dark circles and blemishes.

If you're already shopping at any big retailer, like Amazon or Boots , Maybelline deals will bulk out your basket without adding too much to the cost.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High mascara

*Average price in the last six months: £6.78 | Cheapest price in past six months: £6.78

We like: Available in black, burgundy, green, blue and more

Watch out for: It's not waterproof

Maybelline says this mascara will lengthen and volumise your lashes from root to tip, it's easy to wash off and you can buy it in different colours to suit any occasion.

Rimmel Black Friday deals

Recognisable for its ‘Get the London look’ tagline and famous faces like Kate Moss gracing its adverts over the years, Rimmel positions itself as an inexpensive high-street make-up brand. Its lineup includes several hugely popular products, such as the Stay Matte Pressed Powder, Lasting Finish 35 Hour foundation, its Scandaleyes mascaras, the Lasting Finish 8HR lip liner, and the Soft Kohl Kajal eyeliner pencil. We expect to see a few deals appear on Rimmel make-up over the coming weeks.

Rimmel Stay Matte pressed powder

*Average price in the last six months: £4.74 | Cheapest price in past six months: £3.59

We like: Mattifying make-up

Watch out for: Pick the right shade for your skintone

Mattify your make-up with the Rimmel Stay Matte transparent pressed powder that claims to give you up to six hours of shine-free control.

L’Oreal Black Friday deals

One of the world’s most well-known cosmetics companies, L’Oreal Paris offers everything from haircare and hair colour products to make-up and skincare. You can create an entire beauty regimen from start to finish with L’Oreal Paris, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for discounts during the winter sales. Bestsellers include its Excellence Crème hair colour, the Revitalift anti-ageing skincare range and True Match Super-Blendable foundation.

L’Oréal Excellence permanent hair dye colouring cream

*Average price in the last six months: £10.98 | Cheapest price in past six months: £10.98

We like: Easy and affordable hair colouring

Watch out for: Patch test before use

Give your locks a refresh ahead of party season with the L’Oréal Excellence permanent hair dye colouring cream, available in several shades from lightest blonde to universal black.

Dyson Black Friday deals

If you’ve been eyeing up a new hair dryer or a new hot brush, Dyson’s hair tools are regularly discounted during sales. They use clever tech to minimise heat damage and give you a better chance of achieving lovely-looking locks. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Airwrap multi-styler are two of its bestselling hair tools, but you may also want to look for deals on its straighteners.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

* Average price in the past six months: £272.29 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £209

We like: Lengthy cable

We don't like: Typically pricier than others we tested

The Dyson Supersonic was a pioneer product in the world of at-home hair styling, and for good reason. It comes with multiple attachments, including a diffuser for curly hair, flyaway and 'gentle air' attachments, a styling concentrator and a wide-tooth comb.

It's lightweight, weighing just 490g, and has a cable of just over 2.5m.

Read our Dyson Supersonic review to see how it fared in our testing.

Take a look at the best Dyson deals for more.

MAC Black Friday deals

MAC (which stands for Make-up Art Cosmetics) is arguably one of the most recognisable make-up brands there is. Its portfolio of products has everything you could need, whether you’re shopping for light day-to-day make-up or more extensive cosmetics for a glitzy party look. Top choices from MAC include its buildable Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 foundation, its viral Velvet Teddy MACximal Silky Matte lipstick, and the MACStack mascara, to name just a few.

Pick up MAC products directly from its website , from cosmetics retailers like Boots or from major department stores like Selfridges . Look out for limited edition sets because they often give you the best savings.

MAC Velvet Teddy lipstick

* Average price in the past six months: £23.70 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £17.50

We like: Popular nude shade

Watch out for: Pair it with a matching lip liner

Velvet Teddy is a cult lipstick shade by MAC. Suited to both everyday and evening make-up looks, it's a rich nude colour infused with ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter and coconut oil.

No7 Black Friday deals

Created by Boots , No7 is one of the UK’s most popular skincare brands, offering products with a premium look and feel at high-street prices. To help you select the right products for your skincare goals, its regimens are divided into four categories: Protect & Perfect, Lift & Luminate, Restore & Renew, and Future Renew. Each includes serums, moisturisers, and more. No7 also offers a selection of make-up products.

No7 always has some stellar savings to be made during the winter sales, particularly on its skincare gift sets, which are sometimes more than half price in November.

Boots No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal day cream SPF40

* Average price in the past six months: £36.76 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £27.49

We like: SPF40 day cream

Watch out for: Use as a part of a wider skincare routine

No7's Future Renew day cream claims to reduce visible signs of ageing, shield skin from future sun damage with SPF40 and protect skin damage caused by UV. You can buy it to use as a part of your daily skincare routine alongside other No7 products like its cleanser and serums.

Dior Black Friday deals

More prestigious beauty brands are occasionally discounted during big seasonal sales, too. If you’re looking to gift cosmetics for Christmas or you’re going to treat yourself on Black Friday, Dior will be worth keeping an eye on at retailers like Amazon , Boots and Sephora . While it rarely discounts products on its own website, beauty retailers occasionally include Dior in their sales.

Dior’s selection of makeup, skincare and fragrances includes fan-favourites like the Dior Addict Lip Glow balm, the Dior Backstage Rosy Glow blush and the Rouge Dior lipstick.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow blush

* Average price in the past six months: £43.37 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £35

We like: Comes in seven shades

Watch out for: Pick between natural blur or pearlescent finish

Dior's Backstage rosy glow blush is formulated to react to the skin's pH and so claims to give you long-lasting, weightless and buildable colour for your cheeks. It's housed in a chic, compact case with a mirror.

Estée Lauder Black Friday deals

Another high-end beauty brand likely to be discounted over Black Friday is Estée Lauder. Some of its products are enduringly popular thanks to beloved formulas and luxurious packaging. Its hero products include the Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex, and the Double-Wear foundation.

Over Black Friday month, the biggest discounts are likely to be on its gift sets and bundles. If you're buying individual products, be sure to compare prices at several beauty retailers.

Estée Lauder Double Wear stay-in-place foundation

* Average price in the past six months: £39.50 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £27.65

We like: Over 60 shades to choose from

Watch out for: Test the colour

Aiming to address uneven skin tones and imperfections, the Estée Lauder Double Wear stay-in-place foundation is a popular makeup staple that claims to last 24 hours without creasing or fading. To find the ideal shade, you'll need to determine whether you have cool, neutral, or warm undertones, and then select its intensity level from light to deep.

CeraVe Black Friday deals

CeraVe is a daily skincare staple with its extensive range of cleansers, moisturisers, serums, and blemish treatments.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to stock up on CeraVe’s products. They are often discounted and easy to add to your basket without ramping up the bill too much.

CeraVe Blemish Control face cleanser

We like: A daily skincare essential

Watch out for: Pick the right product for your skin type

Before you check out, pick up a CeraVe cleanser to bulk out your Black Friday basket. It's a daily foaming face wash that removes dirt to help prevent spots and other blemishes.

NARS Black Friday deals

Recognisable by its minimalist black packaging, NARS is a trend-led beauty brand offering a wide range of shades to suit various skin types. Iconic products include the NARS blusher Orgasm, the Sheer Glow foundation, and the Light Reflecting setting powder.

NARS usually run a site-wide sale across Black Friday, with big discounts on some of its core products like its foundations and concealers. You could also take a look at retailers like Boots or Sephora to find deals on its gift sets and bundles.

NARS Orgasm blush

* Average price in the past six months: £23 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £23

We like: Comes in 20 shades

Watch out for: Pick the perfect colour for your style

Add a touch of colour to your cheeks with the viral NARS powder blush. This iconic product comes in 20 different shades to suit your make-up style. Orgasm is the fan-favourite shade. NARS claims it will last up to 16 hours of wear while feeling weightless and comfortable.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals

Charlotte Tilbury is a glittery, glamorous cosmetics brand, known for its iconic make-up. The most well-known is its Pillow Talk nude-pink shade available in lipstick, lip liner, and eyeshadow palette. Other popular items include the Hollywood Flawless Filter, which can be used as a primer, highlighter, or mixed with foundation. It also offers setting sprays, contour wands, and bronzing palettes.

In previous sales, Charlotte Tilbury has offered 2-for-1 deals, great value bundles and discounts on popular individual products.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit

* Average price in the past six months: £38 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £21

We like: Iconic lip colour

Watch out for: Includes minis rather than full-sized products

Get the perfect pout with this Charlotte Tilbury lip kit. The bundle includes miniature versions of its cult Pillow Talk lipstick and lip liner in a subtle, cool pink shade that the brand promises is universally flattering.

Where can I find the best Black Friday beauty deals?

It’s impossible to know which sites will offer the best Black Friday beauty deals in advance, but some tips can help you find the best offers.

Firstly, keep an eye on prices for products you plan to buy, and check the brand’s website for its regular price.

During the sale, you can track the price history of products on Amazon with tools like CamelCamelCamel by copying and pasting the URL into its search bar. This shows whether you’re getting the lowest price or if Amazon increased it ahead of the sale.

To compare retailers, PriceSpy shows prices from different online stores and includes some price history data. When the sales go live, it's worth using these insights to find the best deals.

Beware of deals that seem too good to be true. Our investigation found that at least two-thirds of cosmetics from online marketplaces are likely to be counterfeits. Make sure you shop online at trusted retailers and avoid third-party sellers on Amazon, eBay and TikTok Shop.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is taking place on 28 November, followed by Cyber Monday on 1 December.

We’re expecting to see deals start to appear from the beginning of November and run throughout the month. Some will come and go as the month goes on. We’ll be keeping an eye and adding the best beauty deals to this page over the whole sale period.