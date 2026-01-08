By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Best Buy products to help you stay warm when it's freezing outside

Blimey, it's cold. Don't crank up the heating to full blast yet – there are other (and cheaper) ways to keep warm
Lars StannardConsumer writer

Lars is a bloodhound when it comes to sniffing out bargains, including on major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. He is also handy at unravelling tech jargon and anything related to gaming.

Socks and feet in front of an electric heater

Temperatures have regularly dipped below zero across the UK for the past few weeks. Luckily, you can avoid feeling like an ice lolly with some of our top-rated heaters, electric throws and more. You may even save some cash on the heating bills.

In order to be made a Best Buy, these winter warmers had to wow a panel of judges and smash it in our rigorous lab testing. Find out more about our ratings.

You can view our picks below from cheapest to most expensive.

To see our choices, Which? members can log in. If you're not a member, join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.

Great deals on great products

free newsletter

Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains.

Our Deals newsletter will direct you to deals including offers that carefully selected third parties have for Which? members, and to details of Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice. By clicking a retailer link in our newsletter you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

More on this