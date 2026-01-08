Best Buy products to help you stay warm when it's freezing outside

Temperatures have regularly dipped below zero across the UK for the past few weeks. Luckily, you can avoid feeling like an ice lolly with some of our top-rated heaters, electric throws and more. You may even save some cash on the heating bills.

In order to be made a Best Buy, these winter warmers had to wow a panel of judges and smash it in our rigorous lab testing. Find out more about our ratings.

You can view our picks below from cheapest to most expensive.

To see our choices, Which? members can log in. If you're not a member, join Which? to unlock the article and gain instant access to all our product reviews.