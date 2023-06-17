Best cheap sun creams revealed - and one to avoid

Getting great sun protection this summer doesn’t have to mean splashing out, but be careful which sun cream you choose, as one failed our sun safety tests.

Our independent lab tests of high street SPF30 and kids' SPF50+ sunscreens have uncovered some brilliant cheaper sun creams that protect you from UVA and UVB rays for £4 per 200ml or less.

But it’s not all good news. One of the SPF30 sun creams tested - Avon Refreshing 3-in-1 Face and Body Sun Lotion (£5.75/150ml) - failed to provide its claimed level of SPF in our tests. Because of this, we’ve made it a Don’t Buy.

Read on to discover the cheap and reliable sun creams to snap up, and the sun creams we recommend you steer clear of.

Best-value sun creams

Asda might not naturally be your first port of call when buying sun cream, but our tests show it's a good bet for lower-priced sun protection.

Three Asda products (two SPF30 and one kids' SPF50+ spray lotion) have passed our sun safety tests, and are great value compared with rivals.

Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion - both the SPF30 and SPF50+ kids' versions - are also excellent value options.

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 (£3/200ml)

This Asda sunscreen has the essential sun protection you need. In our UVB tests it provided the claimed SPF30 as well as the required UVA protection. Plus, it costs just £3 a bottle. Available from Asda .

Asda Protect Refreshing Clear Sun Spray SPF30 (£4/200ml)

This clear spray from Asda comfortably passed our SPF and UVA tests, and it’s a good price for a spray product. Available from Asda .

If you've got children, look out for Asda Kids Sun Lotion Spray SPF 50+ High , £4/200ml, which also passed sun safety tests and is a Great Value product.

Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion, SPF30 (£4/200ml)

This Boots lotion comes packed with all the sun protection required of an SPF30 product, comfortably meeting the standard needed in our SPF and UVA tests. At £4 for a 200ml bottle, it's also a great price. Available from Boots .

It also comes as a spray, which passed safety tests too, but is a little pricier - see the Boots Soltan SPF30 sun lotion spray review for our verdict.

Boots Soltan Kids Protect & Moisturise Lotion, SPF50+, (£4/200ml)

This lotion provides the protection that delicate skin needs, passing both our SPF 50+ test and UVA tests. It can feel a little greasy when being applied, but at £4 for 200ml, it’s a Great Value choice if you're looking for a kids' sun cream. Available from Boots .

Don't Buy this sun cream

Avon’s Refreshing 3-in-1 Face and Body Sun Lotion SPF30 (£5.75/150ml) didn’t come close to hitting its claimed SPF30 in our independent lab tests.

We tested it twice, and on both occasions the SPF provided was well below 30. Because of this we’ve given it our Don’t Buy warning.

This isn’t the first Don’t Buy we’ve seen while testing sun creams in recent years. In 2022 we tested five mineral sunscreens and they all failed key sun safety tests.

Avon's response

We alerted Avon to the results of our testing, and it told us: ‘The safety of our customers is our priority and that’s why our expert skincare team produces the most effective sun care formulas.

Upon hearing from Which? Avon has engaged its quality and research and development teams to investigate the specific batch of product that Which? tested. Avon stands behind its data and that of the independent labs which conduct our testing.'

Which? 2023 sunscreen tests: full list of products that passed

Our Best Buy sun creams - those that are easiest and most pleasant to apply as rated by a consumer test panel - are only revealed to Which? members. But we always publish the full list of products that passed our independent SPF and UVA tests, as well as any that failed that we think you need to know about.

Every product listed here passed both our SPF and UVA tests in 2023:

SPF 30 sun creams

Asda Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 , £3/200ml - available from Asda .

, £3/200ml - available from . Asda Protect Refreshing Clear Sun Spray SPF30 , £4/200ml - available from Asda .

, £4/200ml - available from . Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion, SPF30 , £4/200ml - available from Boots .

, £4/200ml - available from . Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Spray SPF30 , £4.50/200ml - available from Boots .

, £4.50/200ml - available from . Nivea Sun Protect & Moisture SPF30 lotion , £6/200ml - available from Asda , Boots , Sainsbury’s , Superdrug , Tesco .

, £6/200ml - available from , , , , . Superdrug Solait Moisturising Sun Cream Lotion SPF30, £3.59/200ml - available from Superdrug .

SPF50+ Kids’ sun creams

Asda Kids Sun Lotion Spray SPF 50+ High , £4/200ml - available from Asda .

, £4/200ml - available from . Boots Soltan Kids Protect & Moisturise Lotion , SPF50+, £4/200ml - available from Boots .

, SPF50+, £4/200ml - available from . Childs Farm 50+ SPF Sun Lotion Spray , £12/100ml - available from Childs Farm , Boots , Sainsbury’s and Tesco .

, £12/100ml - available from , , and . Childs Farm SPF50+ Kids Roll-on Sun Lotion , £10/50ml - available from Childs Farm , Boots , Sainsbury’s and Tesco .

, £10/50ml - available from , , and . Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care SPF50+ Spray , £6.50/200ml - available from Asda , Boots , Sainsbury’s , and Superdrug .

, £6.50/200ml - available from , , , and . Sainsbury's Sun Protect By Sainsburys Kids Lotion Sun Spray SPF50+ , £5.00/200ml - available from Sainsbury’s .

, £5.00/200ml - available from . Superdrug Solait Kids SPF 50+ Roll-on Sun Lotion, £3.72/100ml - available from Superdrug .

How Which? tests sun cream

Our independent lab tests are designed to find out how effectively popular brands of sun cream will protect your skin from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays.

Tests are carried out to recognised British and International test standards, including:

SPF tests - we shine a UVB lamp on to volunteers’ backs. We note the point when skin begins to redden, and compare the smallest amount of UVB needed with and without sunscreen for that to happen. The SPF we calculate is based on the difference between the two points.

UVA tests - we coat a glass plate with sun cream and then use a spectrophotometer to record the amount of UVA absorbed by the sun cream.

Any products that fail either test are subject to a repeat test. If a product passes the second test, we'll do a third to determine the final results.

Application tests

In addition to the core safety tests, we also assess how easy and pleasant each sun cream is to apply. A product is only good if you'll use it, so our Best Buys are the ones that get the highest scores for these measures, on top of passing SPF and UVA tests.

We use a panel of at least 10 people to trial each sun cream and tell us how easy it was to apply, how easily it absorbs into the skin, greasiness, residue and tackiness.

The products we test are anonymised so that testers aren't influenced by brands.

